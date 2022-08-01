Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charter Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
08/01/2022
426.56 USD   -1.28%
05:51pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Charter Communications, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CHTR
BU
12:19pRosenblatt Lowers Charter Communications Price Target to $529 From $607, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:43aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Charter Communications' Price Target to $550 From $600, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Charter Communications, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CHTR

08/01/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) breached their fiduciary duties to Charter and its shareholders. If you are a Charter shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Charter’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Charter in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Charter, and whether Charter and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 23, 2022, a jury found Charter 90% responsible for a 2019 murder of a Charter customer by a Charter employee and awarded $375 million in compensatory damages. On July 26, 2022, the jury awarded $7 billion in punitive damages.

What You Can Do

If you are a Charter shareholder, you may have legal claims against Charter’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 217 M - -
Net income 2022 5 592 M - -
Net Debt 2022 98 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 69 450 M 69 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 432,10 $
Average target price 573,27 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham Vice Chairman & President
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. DiGeronimo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.72%69 450
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.10%193 985
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 118
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.86%101 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.53%93 850
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-10.41%66 058