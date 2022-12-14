Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Fed raises interest rates by 50 basis points
Summary of economic projections sees higher policy rate
Tesla falls after Goldman cuts price target
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in
volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by
the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50
basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for
a longer period.
The central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage
point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis
points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, as
well as a rise in unemployment and a near-stalling of economic
growth.
The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections
shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the
4.25%-to-4.5% range, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according
to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers, up from the
4.6% view at the end of September.
In comments after the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell
said it was too soon to talk about cutting rates as the focus is
on making the policy stance restrictive enough to push inflation
down to the central bank's 2% goal.
Economic data on Tuesday which showed cooling consumer
inflation for November had heightened expectations a move by the
Fed to stop rate hikes might be on the horizon next year.
“They may be using these sort of very aggressive dot plot
forecasts to take any steam out of the easing that has gone on
in the last couple of months," said Rhys Williams, chief
strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management in Bryn Mawr,
Pennsylvania.
"Conditions have eased, and that is their way of jawboning
they are not going to let any easing really happen until they
see unemployment go up."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 24.66
points, or 0.61%, to end at 3,994.99 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 86.14 points, or 0.77%, to 11,170.67. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.08 points, or
0.44%, to 33,959.56.
The strategy of aggressive interest rate increases by major
central banks around the world this year has increased worries
the global economy could be pushed into a recession and weighed
heavily on riskier assets such as equities this year.
Each of the three major averages on Wall Street are on track
for their first yearly decline since 2018, and their biggest
yearly percentage decline since the financial crisis of 2008.
Tesla Inc slipped after a Goldman Sachs analyst
trimmed the price target for the electric-vehicle maker's stock.
Charter Communications Inc tumbled as brokerages
cut their price targets following the telecom services firm's
mega-spending plans for a higher-speed internet upgrade.
