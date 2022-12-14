Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Charter Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHTR   US16119P1084

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-12-14 pm EST
328.81 USD   -16.27%
04:00pWall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
RE
02:18pCharter Communications Shares Fall on Capital Expenditure Plans
MT
02:08pTop Midday Decliners
MT
Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike

12/14/2022 | 04:00pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Fed raises interest rates by 50 basis points

*

Summary of economic projections sees higher policy rate

*

Tesla falls after Goldman cuts price target

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.

The central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, as well as a rise in unemployment and a near-stalling of economic growth.

The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-to-4.5% range, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers, up from the 4.6% view at the end of September.

In comments after the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was too soon to talk about cutting rates as the focus is on making the policy stance restrictive enough to push inflation down to the central bank's 2% goal.

Economic data on Tuesday which showed cooling consumer inflation for November had heightened expectations a move by the Fed to stop rate hikes might be on the horizon next year.

“They may be using these sort of very aggressive dot plot forecasts to take any steam out of the easing that has gone on in the last couple of months," said Rhys Williams, chief strategist at Spouting Rock Asset Management in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

"Conditions have eased, and that is their way of jawboning they are not going to let any easing really happen until they see unemployment go up."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 24.66 points, or 0.61%, to end at 3,994.99 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 86.14 points, or 0.77%, to 11,170.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.08 points, or 0.44%, to 33,959.56.

The strategy of aggressive interest rate increases by major central banks around the world this year has increased worries the global economy could be pushed into a recession and weighed heavily on riskier assets such as equities this year.

Each of the three major averages on Wall Street are on track for their first yearly decline since 2018, and their biggest yearly percentage decline since the financial crisis of 2008.

Tesla Inc slipped after a Goldman Sachs analyst trimmed the price target for the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

Charter Communications Inc tumbled as brokerages cut their price targets following the telecom services firm's mega-spending plans for a higher-speed internet upgrade. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.68649 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.68% 1.24319 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.73821 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -16.09% 328.81 Delayed Quote.-39.77%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.42% 33966.35 Real-time Quote.-6.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.57% 1.0684 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.76% 11170.89 Real-time Quote.-28.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.64477 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
TESLA, INC. -2.01% 157.02 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 071 M - -
Net income 2022 5 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 97 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 0,02%
Capitalization 60 933 M 60 933 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 93 700
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 392,68 $
Average target price 462,25 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher L. Winfrey President & Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Rutledge Executive Chairman
Richard J. DiGeronimo President-Product & Technology
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.77%60 933
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.96%159 005
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%141 334
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.82%101 651
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.21%95 967
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED25.77%55 364