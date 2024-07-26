As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 29.6 million residential customer relationships, excluding mobile- only relationships.

Second quarter residential Internet customers decreased by 154,000, largely driven by the end of the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") subsidies in the second quarter, compared to an increase of 70,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Spectrum Internet® delivers the fastest Internet speeds1 in the nation. Charter is evolving its connectivity network at a lower cost than its competitors to offer symmetrical and multi-gigabit Internet speeds across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of connected devices with enhanced security and privacy is available to all Spectrum Internet customers.

Residential video customers decreased by 393,000 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a decline of 189,000 in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 12.7 million residential video customers.

During the second quarter of 2024, residential wireline voice customers declined by 268,000, compared to a decline of 225,000 in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Charter had 6.2 million residential wireline voice customers.

During the second quarter of 2024, Charter added 539,000 residential mobile lines, compared to growth of 628,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Spectrum MobileTM is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers and offers the fastest overall speeds,2 with plans that include 5G access, do not require contracts and include taxes and fees in the price. Spectrum Mobile is central to Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

In April, Charter launched Anytime Upgrade, which is now included in the Spectrum Mobile Unlimited Plus data plan at no extra cost, and allows new and existing customers to upgrade their phones whenever they want, as many times as they want, eliminating the traditional wait times and condition requirements associated with phone upgrades. In May, Charter launched a phone balance buyout program, making it easier for customers to switch and save money. When a customer switches to Spectrum Mobile from another provider and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line, Charter will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 while also enabling potential savings of hundreds of dollars annually on their mobile bills.

Second quarter 2024 monthly residential revenue per residential customer totaled $120.77, and increased by 0.4% compared to the prior year period, given promotional rate step-ups, rate adjustments and the growth of Spectrum Mobile, partly offset by a lower mix of video customer relationships, a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base and retention offers extended to customers that previously received an ACP subsidy.

SMB customer relationships increased by 3,000 in the second quarter of 2024, while second quarter 2023 SMB customer relationships grew by 4,000. Enterprise PSUs grew by 4,000 in the second quarter of 2024 versus 6,000 added in the second quarter of 2023.

Charter continues to work with federal, state and local governments to bring Spectrum Internet to unserved and underserved communities. During the second quarter of 2024, Charter activated 89,000 subsidized rural passings. Within Charter's subsidized rural footprint, total residential and SMB customer relationships increased by 36,000 in the second quarter of 2024.