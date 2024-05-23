Charter Communications, Inc. announced the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. (collectively, the "Company") for the Company's outstanding 4.908% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). Title of Security: 4.908% Senior Secured Notes due 2025; CUSIP No.

Registered: CUSIP No. 161175 AY0 161175 AT1 U16109 AM9; Reference U.S. Treasury Security: 4.750% U.S. Treasury due July 31, 2025; Reference Yield: 5.146 %; Fixed Spread (basis points): +30 bps; Tender Offer Yield: 5.446 %; Total Early Offer Consideration: $993.94.