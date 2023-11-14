Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading American cable services provider. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - high-speed Internet access services (41.2%); - TV program and on-demand video content distribution services (32.3%); - telephone services (8.5%); - sales of advertising space (3.5%); - other (1.6%). The remaining sales (12.9%) are from the supply of cable services to commercial customers.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services