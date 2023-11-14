It said the company violated internal accounting controls requirements when it engaged in stock buybacks not authorized by its board of directors.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|414.84 USD
|+2.07%
|+0.45%
|+22.34%
|10:21pm
|Charter Communications to pay $25 million penalty for unauthorized stock buybacks, SEC says
|RE
|Nov. 10
|Charter Communications Closes $2 Billion Debt Offering
|MT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that Charter Communications (CHTR.O) will pay a $25 million penalty for unauthorized stock buybacks.
It said the company violated internal accounting controls requirements when it engaged in stock buybacks not authorized by its board of directors.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|414.84 USD
|+2.07%
|+0.45%
|60 116 M $
|Charter Communications to pay $25 million penalty for unauthorized stock buybacks, SEC says
|RE
|Charter Communications Closes $2 Billion Debt Offering
|MT
|Exxon Mobil Replaces Tesla as Most Shorted Stock, Hazeltree Says
|MT
|US companies' debt cushion smallest since Q1 2021 :BofA
|RE
|Charter Communications' Subsidiaries Price $2 Billion of 2026, 2034 Notes
|MT
|Charter Communications plays with fire
|UBS Adjusts Charter Communications Price Target to $415 From $428, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Charter Communications to $475 From $500, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
|MT
|Central bank bonanza!
|Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Charter Communications to $450 From $510, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, AMD, Astrazeneca, HSBC, Live Nation...
|Equities Mixed After Latest Earnings, Consumer Spending Report
|MT
|Charter Shares Fall 9% After Soft 3Q Broadband Gains, Higher CapEx
|DJ
|Charter Communications' Quarterly Revenue Misses Views as Disney Carriage Dispute Weighs
|MT
|CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CFO SAYS ABOUT 15,000 Q3 INTERNET DISCONN…
|RE
|Transcript : Charter Communications, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
|CI
|Charter Communications misses estimates for broadband customer additions
|RE
|Charter Communications' Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Amazon, Intel Numbers Lift Stock Futures
|DJ
|Charter Communications, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Amazon and goldilocks ride to the rescue
|RE
|Earnings Flash (CHTR) CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $13.58B
|MT
|Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Ahead of Pending Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Gain
|MT
|Charter Communications Changes Board Makeup, Rutledge to Serve as Board Member Emeritus
|DJ
|Charter Communications, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.34%
|60 116 M $
|+20.10%
|175 B $
|-8.93%
|151 B $
|+15.62%
|115 B $
|+16.16%
|97 365 M $
|+12.38%
|62 353 M $
|-13.80%
|54 338 M $
|+1.37%
|49 300 M $
|-15.40%
|45 599 M $
|-9.11%
|35 186 M $