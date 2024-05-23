Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading American cable services provider. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - high-speed Internet access services (42.2%); - TV program and on-demand video content distribution services (30%); - telephone services (6.9%); - sales of advertising space (2.8%); - other (5.1%). The remaining sales (13%) are from the supply of cable services to commercial customers.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services