May 23 (Reuters) - Paramount Global said on Thursday it has signed a new multi-year content distribution deal with Charter Communications for Paramount's full portfolio of linear cable networks. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
