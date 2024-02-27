Win Reflects Spectrum Mobile's Focus on Keeping it Simple for Customers and Delivering Top-Notch Service and Superior Performance

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Mobile grabbed the top spot for customer care among full-service mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study – Volume 1.

The study measures the overall satisfaction of customers who had a customer-care experience with their wireless carrier from July through December 2023. Spectrum Mobile's distinction as J.D. Power's highest ranking MVNO reflects its focus on providing superior mobile connectivity with consumer-friendly plans and affordable prices, and backed by exceptional service, including the My Spectrum App, rated America's top rated support app amongst all national telecommunications providers 28 months in a row¹.

"Our goal from day one has been to make mobile simple for customers by offering the best devices, reliability, security and speed at exceptional value – and this award recognizes that commitment," said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We're not slowing down, either; we continue to invest in our customer service while leveraging our extensive mobile, internet and wireless network to deliver the fastest speeds seamlessly everywhere and to save people money."

Spectrum Mobile Customers Enjoy Simple Plans, Flexibility and Exceptional Value

Unlike other wireless providers that routinely raise the prices of their plans, Spectrum Mobile² has consistently lowered its prices while giving customers more. A line of Unlimited data costs $29.99/month – a $15 reduction from the per line cost at Spectrum Mobile's launch in 2018. Additionally, current customers who switch to Spectrum Mobile pay just $15/month per Unlimited line for 12 months when they get two lines. New customers can get a free Unlimited line for 12 months when they purchase Spectrum Internet, Internet Ultra or Internet Gig. Customers also can save by bundling Spectrum Internet, Mobile and Advanced WiFi in the company's industry-first Spectrum One package. Spectrum's customer-friendly packaging, pricing and service are a key reason Spectrum Mobile is now the nation's fastest growing mobile provider³, with the fastest wireless speeds⁴.

Additionally, all Spectrum Mobile data plans include nationwide 5G access at no extra cost; unlimited talk and texting; the flexibility to change rate plans as needed for free; interest-free monthly installment plans; and a robust bring-your-own-device program. Spectrum Mobile also has an online calculator to make it easy for customers to estimate their monthly savings, and offers access to Speed Boost, an exclusive feature that enables eligible Spectrum Mobile customers with compatible devices to automatically receive faster speeds on their phones when connected to Spectrum's Advanced WiFi. Finally, as always, there are no added taxes, fees or contracts with Spectrum Mobile's data plans.

More information about Spectrum Mobile is available at www.SpectrumMobile.com.

¹Based on providers with at least 150,000 reviews in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as of February 1st, 2024.

²Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited/Unlimited Plus, speeds are reduced after 30/50 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

³Based on Q4 2023 subscriber data among top 3 carriers.

⁴"Fastest wireless speeds" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

