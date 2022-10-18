Charter Hall : CHC Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

Chair's Letter

14 October 2022

Dear Securityholder,

Charter Hall Limited and Charter Hall Property Trust (Charter Hall Group) - Annual General Meeting

It is with pleasure that I invite you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Charter Hall Group (the Meeting) for a briefing on the Group's operations for the

2022 financial year and to consider the matters set out in the enclosed Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.

The Meeting will be held on Wednesday,

16 November 2022 at 2.30pm (AEDT) at the offices of Charter Hall Group, Level 20, No.1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000.

Please find enclosed the Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Memorandum, proxy form, and reply envelope.