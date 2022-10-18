Charter Hall : CHC Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum
Charter Hall Group
Chair's Letter
14 October 2022
Dear Securityholder,
Charter Hall Limited and Charter Hall Property Trust (Charter Hall Group) - Annual General Meeting
It is with pleasure that I invite you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Charter Hall Group (the Meeting) for a briefing on the Group's operations for the
2022 financial year and to consider the matters set out in the enclosed Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum.
The Meeting will be held on Wednesday,
16 November 2022 at 2.30pm (AEDT) at the offices of Charter Hall Group, Level 20, No.1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000.
Please find enclosed the Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Memorandum, proxy form, and reply envelope.
Securityholders have the opportunity to submit questions and/or to address questions to me, as Chair, and/or our external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), prior to the Meeting. To do this, please log on to www.linkmarketservices.com.au, select "Voting", then click "Ask a Question". Representatives from PwC will be present at the Meeting to respond to the questions received and as well as any additional questions. Please note that written questions for PwC must be sent to, and received by, Link Market Services Limited by no later than 5.00pm on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 in accordance with the instructions on the website.
If you require further information or have questions, please contact the Charter Hall Group Registry on 1300 664 498.
Location of the Meeting
If you are attending the Meeting, please bring the attached proxy form with you as the barcode will assist in the registration process. If you are unable to attend, please complete and return your proxy form by no later than 2.30pm (AEDT) on Monday, 14 November 2022 in accordance with the instructions on the attached proxy form.
I look forward to your participation at the Meeting.
Yours sincerely,
David Clarke
Chairman of Charter Hall Group
No.1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW
Venue
The Meeting of the Securityholders of Charter Hall Group will be held at:
Charter Hall
Level 20, No. 1 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Commencing
2.30pm AEDT,
Wednesday, 16 November 2022.
Charter Hall Head Office
The office is conveniently situated in the middle of the Sydney CBD and within close proximity to the city's ferry, light rail, bus and taxi facilities.
By Taxi
A taxi rank is located west side of Pitt Street near Martin Place and King Street, and north side of King Street and Castlereagh Street, Sydney.
By Car
Self-parking is available through Secure Parking, with entrance below the Fullerton Hotel from 171 Pitt Street, Sydney.
Alternatively self-parking is offered through Wilson Parking at 123 Pitt Street, Angel Place, Sydney. Self-parking rates are available upon request.
By Train
Martin Place and Wynyard railway stations are within walking distance from the office. The stations offer services on all intercity and suburban trains are a five-minute train ride to Central Station - the main station for all train services in Sydney.
By Light Rail
The CBD and south east Light Rail travels both directions along George Street to either Central or Circular Quay with regular services running every
4-8 minutes. The closest stop is between Martin Place and the entrance to Wynyard.
By Bus
Following completion of the Light Rail buses in the city centre no longer run along George Street and operate predominately along routes on Elizabeth Street, Castlereagh Street, Park Street, Druitt Street, Clarence Street and York Street.
Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum
Charter Hall Group
Meeting
Agenda
Wednesday, 16 November 2022
2.00pm
Registration begins
2.30pm
Meeting commences
- Welcome to Securityholders by the Chair
- Managing Director and Group CEO's presentation
- Items of Business
3.30pm
Light refreshments
The Meeting is an important event and we encourage Securityholders to actively participate. Important information about the conduct of the Meeting is set out on the right.
Left: No.1 Martin Place, Sydney NSW
Meeting
Protocol
Discussion and asking questions
Discussion will take place on all of the items of business as set out on pages 8-9.
The Explanatory Memorandum provides further information relating to the items of business.
Securityholders will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting, including an opportunity to ask questions of the Auditor.
To ensure that as many Securityholders as possible have the opportunity speak, Securityholders are requested to observe the following guidelines:
Please keep questions as brief as possible and relevant to the matters being discussed.
If a Securityholder has more than one question, please ask all questions together.
Securityholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or who prefer to register questions in advance are invited to do so. Please log onto www.linkmarketservices.com.au, select Voting and then click 'Ask a Question'.
An opportunity for discussion will be provided on each item of business prior to Securityholders being asked to vote.
Webcast
For those that may not be able to attend the Meeting, a live webcast (audio & presentation only) will be made available.
Cameras and recording devices are not permitted at the Meeting.
Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum
Charter Hall Group
Notice of Meeting
Item 4 - Issue of service rights to Mr David Harrison - (Mandatorily deferred portion of Short-Term Incentive (STI) for FY22)
Item 5 - Issue of performance rights to Mr David Harrison - (Long Term Incentive (LTI) for FY23)
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following
Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Charter Hall Limited (CHL) Shareholders and general meeting of Charter Hall Property Trust (CHPT) Unitholders (together Securityholders) will be held at:
Level 20, No. 1 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000
At 2.30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.
Important Information:
The resolutions should be read in conjunction with the Explanatory Memorandum which follows.
Certain terms and abbreviations used below are defined in the Glossary at page 18 of this Notice of Meeting.
As explained in the 'voting exclusions' paragraphs below, certain Securityholders are excluded from voting in relation to particular resolutions and Charter Hall Group must disregard votes cast by those Securityholders. Please do not vote if your vote must be disregarded or if you are not entitled to vote as outlined in the paragraphs below.
The Meeting will be held in accordance with the Corporations Act, the Listing Rules, CHL's Constitution and CHPT's Constitution. Copies of both CHL's Constitution and CHPT's Constitution can be found on the Charter Hall Group's website (atwww.charterhall.com.au/Corporate-Governance)
The business of the Meeting is as follows:
Business:
Item 1 - Annual Report
To receive and consider the Annual Report, consisting of the Financial Report and Directors' Report, and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2022.
Note: There is no requirement for Securityholders to approve these reports.
Item 2 - Re-election of Directors
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions of CHL:
"That Mr David Clarke is re-elected as a Director of CHL."
"That Ms Karen Moses is re-elected as a Director of CHL."
"That Mr Greg Paramor is re-elected as a Director of CHL."
Item 3 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution of CHL:
"That the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 be adopted."
Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind Charter Hall Group or the Directors of CHL.
Voting exclusions
Charter Hall Group will disregard any votes cast on this resolution:
by or on behalf of a member of the key management personnel named in the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 or their Closely Related Parties, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; or
as a proxy by a person who is a member of the key management personnel at the date of the Meeting or their Closely Related Parties,
unless the vote is cast as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on this resolution:
in accordance with their directions as set out in the proxy form; or
by the Chair of the Meeting pursuant to an express authorisation on the proxy form.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution of CHL and CHPT:
"That approval is given for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes for the issue of 96,824 service rights to Mr David Harrison as described in the Explanatory Memorandum."
Voting exclusions
Charter Hall Group will disregard any votes cast on this resolution:
in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of Mr Harrison or an Associate of Mr Harrison, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast;
as a proxy by a member of the key management personnel at the date of the Meeting or their Closely Related Parties,
unless the vote is cast by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
In accordance with section 253E of the Corporations Act, Charter Hall Funds Management Limited (CHFML) and its Associates are not entitled to vote their interests (if any) on these resolutions at a meeting of CHPT Unitholders if they have an interest in these resolutions or matters other than as a CHPT Unitholder.
ordinary resolution of CHL and CHPT:
"That approval is given for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes for the issue of 258,198 performance rights to Mr David Harrison as described in the Explanatory Memorandum."
Voting exclusions
Charter Hall Group will disregard any votes cast on this resolution:
in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of Mr Harrison or an Associate of Mr Harrison, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast;
as a proxy by a member of the key management personnel at the date of the Meeting or their Closely Related Parties,
unless the vote is cast by:
a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the direction given to the Chair to vote on the resolution as the Chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
In accordance with section 253E of the Corporations Act, CHFML and its Associates are not entitled to vote their interests (if any) on these resolutions at a meeting of CHPT Unitholders if they have an interest in these resolutions or matters other than as a CHPT Unitholder.
Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum
