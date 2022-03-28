Charter Hall Long WALE REIT : Becoming a substantial holder
03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
603 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Cash
Non-Cash
Annexure B & D
ToCompany Name/Scheme
CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
ACN/ARSN
610 772 202
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
11/03/2022
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
37,837,344
37,837,344
5.25%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Class and number of securities
Annexure A
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
603 page 1/2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Annexure A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Annexure C
Signature
print name
Elizabeth Schaefer
Capacity:Authorised signatory
sign here
date28/03/2022
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
(6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(7) Include details of:
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Annexure A
______________________________________ 28 March 2022 Elizabeth Schaefer
Authorised Signatory
3. Details of relevant interests
4. Details of present registered holders
6. Associates
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Relevant Interest
Registered Holder of securities
Person Entitled to be registered as holder
Class and number of Securities
Nature of Association
(Section 3, 4 and 6)
(Section 3)
(Section 4)
(Section 4)
(Section 3 and 4)
(Section 6)
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
16,118
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
2,476,302
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
5,902,317
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
142,555
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
The Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
258,833
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
1,749,419
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
43,712
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
189,402
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Citibank NA
n/a
Ordinary
1,614,329
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Amalgamated Bank Of New York
n/a
Ordinary
109,230
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
482,384
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
347,085
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
The Bank of New York Mellon
n/a
Ordinary
242,553
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
UBS AG
n/a
Ordinary
20,240
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Northern Trust Company
n/a
Ordinary
5,342,469
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
State Street Bank and Trust Co
n/a
Ordinary
12,970,716
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
JPMorgan AG
n/a
Ordinary
2,264,956
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
BNP Paribas
n/a
Ordinary
33,438
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Citibank NA
n/a
Ordinary
66,355
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
National Australian Bank LTD
n/a
Ordinary
38,055
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD.
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee
Brown Brothers Harriman and Co
n/a
Ordinary
114,422
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN
ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN
Ordinary
8,758
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE
AWARE SUPER
AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE
AWARE SUPER
Ordinary
2,485,825
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
CALSTRS
CALSTRS
Ordinary
21,396
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Ordinary
35,060
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT
ASSOCIATION
LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES
RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION
Ordinary
234,429
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED
MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED
Ordinary
458,264
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST
RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST
Ordinary
167,620
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
For Lent securities:
Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest
SEA1
SEA1
Ordinary
1,102
Subsidiary of State Street Corporation
This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder
Annexure B
______________________________________ 28 March 2022
Elizabeth Schaefer
Authorised Signatory
5. Consideration
Holder of relevant interest
Date of Acquisition
Nature of transaction
Consideration
Class and number of Securities affected
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
10-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,650
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
23-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
4,081
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
02-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
978
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
15-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
978
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
24-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,304
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
19-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
6,815
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
31-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.82
Ordinary
34,385
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
31-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
984
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
09-Mar-2022
Purchase
5.12
Ordinary
105,258
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
05-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
978
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
28-Feb-2022
Purchase
5.14
Ordinary
42,672
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
28-Feb-2022
Purchase
5.12
Ordinary
722
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
16-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,928
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
18-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
990
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
19-Nov-2021
Purchase
4.83
Ordinary
41,394
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
29-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,980
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
30-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,980
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
08-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.08
Ordinary
49,628
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
08-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
990
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
16-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
990
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
17-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.17
Ordinary
33,580
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
17-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.16
Ordinary
59,376
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
17-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.21
Ordinary
26,966
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
21-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,749
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
30-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.08
Ordinary
6,576
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
31-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.05
Ordinary
2,812
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
31-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,962
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
04-Jan-2022
Purchase
5.10
Ordinary
20,111
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
06-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
8,080
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
07-Jan-2022
Purchase
5.04
Ordinary
63,586
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
07-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
5,053
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
12-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
24,337
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
12-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
978
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
17-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
2,314,286
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
20-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,304
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.74
Ordinary
29,366
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.85
Ordinary
9,706
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.74
Ordinary
50,333
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
27-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.86
Ordinary
8,354
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
07-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,630
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
11-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
489
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
25-Feb-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
978
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
04-Mar-2022
Purchase
5.07
Ordinary
84,157
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
10-Mar-2022
Purchase
5.18
Ordinary
132,916
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
10-Mar-2022
Purchase
5.15
Ordinary
86,724
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
11-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
272,315
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
10-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.03
Ordinary
177,091
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
20-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.13
Ordinary
5,471
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
29-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.14
Ordinary
1,348
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
19-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.97
Ordinary
12,681
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
28-Feb-2022
Purchase
5.14
Ordinary
137,437
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
28-Feb-2022
Purchase
5.12
Ordinary
14,437
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
15-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
1,409,070
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
17-Nov-2021
Purchase
4.76
Ordinary
11,579
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
22-Nov-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
110,921
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
30-Nov-2021
Purchase
4.87
Ordinary
6,206
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
30-Nov-2021
Purchase
4.84
Ordinary
14,482
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
08-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.10
Ordinary
268,450
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
08-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.10
Ordinary
68,153
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
15-Dec-2021
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
34,298
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
17-Dec-2021
Purchase
5.17
Ordinary
451,949
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
06-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
20,436
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
07-Jan-2022
In Specie Contribution
n/a
Ordinary
3,936
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
13-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
21,725
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
24-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.87
Ordinary
25,849
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.74
Ordinary
55,197
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
44,063
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
23,911
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
23,147
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
21,972
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
18,416
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
25-Jan-2022
Purchase
4.93
Ordinary
18,387
