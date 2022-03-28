Charter Hall Long WALE REIT : Becoming a substantial holder 03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder For personal use only Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-Cash Annexure B & D To Company Name/Scheme CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT ACN/ARSN 610 772 202 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 11/03/2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 37,837,344 37,837,344 5.25% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Annexure A 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Annexure A 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Information Classification: Limited Access 603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: For personal use only Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Annexure A 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Annexure C Signature print name Elizabeth Schaefer Capacity: Authorised signatory sign here date 28/03/2022 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

(6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(7) Include details of: (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure A ______________________________________ 28 March 2022 Elizabeth Schaefer Authorised Signatory 3. Details of relevant interests

4. Details of present registered holders 6. Associates For personal use only Holder of relevant interest Nature of Relevant Interest Registered Holder of securities Person Entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of Securities Nature of Association (Section 3, 4 and 6) (Section 3) (Section 4) (Section 4) (Section 3 and 4) (Section 6) STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 16,118 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 2,476,302 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 5,902,317 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 142,555 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee The Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 258,833 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 1,749,419 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 43,712 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 189,402 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Citibank NA n/a Ordinary 1,614,329 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Amalgamated Bank Of New York n/a Ordinary 109,230 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 482,384 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 347,085 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee The Bank of New York Mellon n/a Ordinary 242,553 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee UBS AG n/a Ordinary 20,240 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Northern Trust Company n/a Ordinary 5,342,469 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee State Street Bank and Trust Co n/a Ordinary 12,970,716 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee JPMorgan AG n/a Ordinary 2,264,956 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee BNP Paribas n/a Ordinary 33,438 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Citibank NA n/a Ordinary 66,355 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee National Australian Bank LTD n/a Ordinary 38,055 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD. Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee Brown Brothers Harriman and Co n/a Ordinary 114,422 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN Ordinary 8,758 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AWARE SUPER Ordinary 2,485,825 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest CALSTRS CALSTRS Ordinary 21,396 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Information Classification: Limited Access For personal use only STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS Ordinary 35,060 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION Ordinary 234,429 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED Ordinary 458,264 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST Ordinary 167,620 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY For Lent securities: Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest SEA1 SEA1 Ordinary 1,102 Subsidiary of State Street Corporation Information Classification: Limited Access This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder Annexure B ______________________________________ 28 March 2022 Elizabeth Schaefer Authorised Signatory 5. Consideration For personal use only Holder of relevant interest Date of Acquisition Nature of transaction Consideration Class and number of Securities affected STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 10-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,650 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 23-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 4,081 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 02-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 978 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 15-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 978 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 24-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,304 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 19-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 6,815 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 31-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.82 Ordinary 34,385 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 31-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 984 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 09-Mar-2022 Purchase 5.12 Ordinary 105,258 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 05-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 978 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 28-Feb-2022 Purchase 5.14 Ordinary 42,672 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 28-Feb-2022 Purchase 5.12 Ordinary 722 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 16-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,928 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 18-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 990 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 19-Nov-2021 Purchase 4.83 Ordinary 41,394 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 29-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,980 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 30-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,980 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 08-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.08 Ordinary 49,628 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 08-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 990 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 16-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 990 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 17-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 33,580 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 17-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.16 Ordinary 59,376 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 17-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.21 Ordinary 26,966 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 21-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,749 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 30-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.08 Ordinary 6,576 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 31-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.05 Ordinary 2,812 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 31-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,962 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 04-Jan-2022 Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 20,111 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 06-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 8,080 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 07-Jan-2022 Purchase 5.04 Ordinary 63,586 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 07-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 5,053 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 12-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 24,337 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 12-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 978 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 17-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 2,314,286 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 20-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,304 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.74 Ordinary 29,366 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.85 Ordinary 9,706 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.74 Ordinary 50,333 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 27-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.86 Ordinary 8,354 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 07-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,630 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 11-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 489 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 25-Feb-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 978 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 04-Mar-2022 Purchase 5.07 Ordinary 84,157 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 10-Mar-2022 Purchase 5.18 Ordinary 132,916 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. 10-Mar-2022 Purchase 5.15 Ordinary 86,724 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 11-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 272,315 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 10-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.03 Ordinary 177,091 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 20-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.13 Ordinary 5,471 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 29-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.14 Ordinary 1,348 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 19-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.97 Ordinary 12,681 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 28-Feb-2022 Purchase 5.14 Ordinary 137,437 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 28-Feb-2022 Purchase 5.12 Ordinary 14,437 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 15-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 1,409,070 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-Nov-2021 Purchase 4.76 Ordinary 11,579 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 22-Nov-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 110,921 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 30-Nov-2021 Purchase 4.87 Ordinary 6,206 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 30-Nov-2021 Purchase 4.84 Ordinary 14,482 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 08-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 268,450 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 08-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.10 Ordinary 68,153 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 15-Dec-2021 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 34,298 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 17-Dec-2021 Purchase 5.17 Ordinary 451,949 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 06-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 20,436 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 07-Jan-2022 In Specie Contribution n/a Ordinary 3,936 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 13-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 21,725 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 24-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.87 Ordinary 25,849 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.74 Ordinary 55,197 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 44,063 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 23,911 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 23,147 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 21,972 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 18,416 STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED 25-Jan-2022 Purchase 4.93 Ordinary 18,387 Information Classification: Limited Access This is an excerpt of the original content. 