    CLW   AU000000CLW0

CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

(CLW)
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT : Becoming a substantial holder

03/28/2022
603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

For personal use only

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-Cash

Annexure B & D

To Company Name/Scheme

CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

ACN/ARSN

610 772 202

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

11/03/2022

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

37,837,344

37,837,344

5.25%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Information Classification: Limited Access

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

For personal use only

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Annexure A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Annexure C

Signature

print name

Elizabeth Schaefer

Capacity: Authorised signatory

sign here

date 28/03/2022

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.

  • (6) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (7) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Annexure A

______________________________________ 28 March 2022 Elizabeth Schaefer

Authorised Signatory

  • 3. Details of relevant interests

  • 4. Details of present registered holders

6. Associates

For personal use only

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Relevant Interest

Registered Holder of securities

Person Entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of Securities

Nature of Association

(Section 3, 4 and 6)

(Section 3)

(Section 4)

(Section 4)

(Section 3 and 4)

(Section 6)

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

16,118

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Northern Trust Company

n/a

Ordinary

2,476,302

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

5,902,317

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

142,555

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

The Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

258,833

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

1,749,419

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

43,712

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

189,402

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Citibank NA

n/a

Ordinary

1,614,329

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Amalgamated Bank Of New York

n/a

Ordinary

109,230

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

482,384

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

347,085

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

The Bank of New York Mellon

n/a

Ordinary

242,553

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

UBS AG

n/a

Ordinary

20,240

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Northern Trust Company

n/a

Ordinary

5,342,469

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

State Street Bank and Trust Co

n/a

Ordinary

12,970,716

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

JPMorgan AG

n/a

Ordinary

2,264,956

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

BNP Paribas

n/a

Ordinary

33,438

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Citibank NA

n/a

Ordinary

66,355

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

National Australian Bank LTD

n/a

Ordinary

38,055

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (JAPAN) CO., LTD.

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager or trustee

Brown Brothers Harriman and Co

n/a

Ordinary

114,422

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN

ALLIANCE BERNSTEIN

Ordinary

8,758

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE

AWARE SUPER

AWARE SUPER PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE

AWARE SUPER

Ordinary

2,485,825

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

CALSTRS

CALSTRS

Ordinary

21,396

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

Information Classification: Limited Access

For personal use only

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Ordinary

35,060

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT

ASSOCIATION

LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMPLOYEES

RETIREMENT ASSOCIATION

Ordinary

234,429

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED

MANAGED PENSION FUNDS LIMITED

Ordinary

458,264

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST

RETAIL EMPLOYEES SUPERANNUATION TRUST

Ordinary

167,620

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

For Lent securities:

Relevant interest under section 608(8A) being the holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. State Street Bank and Trust Company has lent the securities and retains a relevant interest

SEA1

SEA1

Ordinary

1,102

Subsidiary of State Street Corporation

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603 Notice of initial substantial holder

Annexure B

______________________________________ 28 March 2022

Elizabeth Schaefer

Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

For personal use only

Holder of relevant interest

Date of Acquisition

Nature of transaction

Consideration

Class and number of Securities affected

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

10-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,650

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

23-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

4,081

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

02-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

978

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

15-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

978

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

24-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,304

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

19-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

6,815

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

31-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.82

Ordinary

34,385

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

31-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

984

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

09-Mar-2022

Purchase

5.12

Ordinary

105,258

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

05-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

978

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

28-Feb-2022

Purchase

5.14

Ordinary

42,672

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

28-Feb-2022

Purchase

5.12

Ordinary

722

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

16-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,928

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

18-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

990

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

19-Nov-2021

Purchase

4.83

Ordinary

41,394

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

29-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,980

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

30-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,980

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

08-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.08

Ordinary

49,628

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

08-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

990

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

16-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

990

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

17-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.17

Ordinary

33,580

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

17-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.16

Ordinary

59,376

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

17-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.21

Ordinary

26,966

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

21-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,749

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

30-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.08

Ordinary

6,576

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

31-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.05

Ordinary

2,812

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

31-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,962

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

04-Jan-2022

Purchase

5.10

Ordinary

20,111

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

06-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

8,080

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

07-Jan-2022

Purchase

5.04

Ordinary

63,586

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

07-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

5,053

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

12-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

24,337

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

12-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

978

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

17-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

2,314,286

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

20-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,304

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.74

Ordinary

29,366

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.85

Ordinary

9,706

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.74

Ordinary

50,333

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

27-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.86

Ordinary

8,354

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

07-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,630

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

11-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

489

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

25-Feb-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

978

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

04-Mar-2022

Purchase

5.07

Ordinary

84,157

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

10-Mar-2022

Purchase

5.18

Ordinary

132,916

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.

10-Mar-2022

Purchase

5.15

Ordinary

86,724

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

11-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

272,315

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

10-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.03

Ordinary

177,091

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

20-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.13

Ordinary

5,471

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

29-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.14

Ordinary

1,348

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

19-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.97

Ordinary

12,681

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

28-Feb-2022

Purchase

5.14

Ordinary

137,437

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

28-Feb-2022

Purchase

5.12

Ordinary

14,437

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

15-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

1,409,070

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

17-Nov-2021

Purchase

4.76

Ordinary

11,579

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

22-Nov-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

110,921

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

30-Nov-2021

Purchase

4.87

Ordinary

6,206

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

30-Nov-2021

Purchase

4.84

Ordinary

14,482

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

08-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.10

Ordinary

268,450

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

08-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.10

Ordinary

68,153

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

15-Dec-2021

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

34,298

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

17-Dec-2021

Purchase

5.17

Ordinary

451,949

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

06-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

20,436

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

07-Jan-2022

In Specie Contribution

n/a

Ordinary

3,936

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

13-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

21,725

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

24-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.87

Ordinary

25,849

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.74

Ordinary

55,197

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

44,063

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

23,911

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

23,147

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

21,972

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

18,416

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED

25-Jan-2022

Purchase

4.93

Ordinary

18,387

Information Classification: Limited Access

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
