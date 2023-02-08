Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLW   AU000000CLW0

CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

(CLW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:34:05 2023-02-08 pm EST
4.625 AUD   +0.11%
2022Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
2022Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Declares Distribution for the Quarter Period Ending 31 December 2022, Payable 14 February 2023
CI
2022Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023

02/08/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions] There will be a presentation followed by a...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
2022Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
2022Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Declares Distribution for the Quarter Period Ending 31 Dece..
CI
2022Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT, Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Acquire Stakes in ..
MT
2022Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW), Charter Hall Soc..
CI
2022Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Acquires Geoscience Australia property, Canberra
CI
2022Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Announces Distribution for the Quarter Ending 30 September ..
CI
2022UBS Adjusts Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's Price Target to AU$4.29 From AU$4.28, Keeps a..
MT
2022Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Grows FY22 Profit on Higher Revenue, Other Income
MT
2022Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 335 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2023 191 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2023 2 098 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 6,10%
Capitalization 3 340 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
EV / Sales 2024 15,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
Duration : Period :
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,62 AUD
Average target price 4,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David William Harrison Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peeyush K. Gupta Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn Montgomery Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Ceinwen Kirk-Lennox Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmel Anne Hourigan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT5.64%2 342
EQUINIX, INC.10.76%67 135
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.21%42 251
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.17%32 628
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.53%28 876
W. P. CAREY INC.5.40%17 136