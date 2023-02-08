Advanced search
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
News
Summary
CLW
AU000000CLW0
CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
(CLW)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
11:34:05 2023-02-08 pm EST
4.625
AUD
+0.11%
2022
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
2022
Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Declares Distribution for the Quarter Period Ending 31 December 2022, Payable 14 February 2023
CI
2022
Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
02/08/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. [Operator Instructions] There will be a presentation followed by a...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
2022
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
2022
Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Declares Distribution for the Quarter Period Ending 31 Dece..
CI
2022
Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT, Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Acquire Stakes in ..
MT
2022
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW), Charter Hall Soc..
CI
2022
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Acquires Geoscience Australia property, Canberra
CI
2022
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Announces Distribution for the Quarter Ending 30 September ..
CI
2022
UBS Adjusts Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's Price Target to AU$4.29 From AU$4.28, Keeps a..
MT
2022
Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Grows FY22 Profit on Higher Revenue, Other Income
MT
2022
Transcript : Charter Hall Long WALE REIT, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
2022
UBS Adjusts Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's Price Target to AU$4.29 From AU$4.28, Keeps a..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2023
335 M
232 M
232 M
Net income 2023
191 M
132 M
132 M
Net Debt 2023
2 098 M
1 454 M
1 454 M
P/E ratio 2023
19,4x
Yield 2023
6,10%
Capitalization
3 340 M
2 314 M
2 314 M
EV / Sales 2023
16,2x
EV / Sales 2024
15,7x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
93,9%
More Financials
Chart CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
4,62 AUD
Average target price
4,68 AUD
Spread / Average Target
1,26%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David William Harrison
Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peeyush K. Gupta
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn Montgomery Fraser
Independent Non-Executive Director
Ceinwen Kirk-Lennox
Independent Non-Executive Director
Carmel Anne Hourigan
Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT
5.64%
2 342
EQUINIX, INC.
10.76%
67 135
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
6.21%
42 251
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
13.17%
32 628
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.
14.53%
28 876
W. P. CAREY INC.
5.40%
17 136
More Results
