Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australia-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The REIT is engaged in investing in real estate assets that are leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. The REIT's objective is to provide investors with stable and secure income and the potential for both income and capital growth through exposure to a diversified property portfolio with a long WALE. The REIT uses its property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across its core sectors, such as office, industrial and logistics, retail and social infrastructure. It is focused on maintaining and enhancing the existing portfolio through active asset and property management and to grow the portfolio through the acquisition of assets that are predominantly leased to tenants with covenants on long-term leases. The REIT has a property portfolio of approximately 1,548 properties. The REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group, an integrated property company.

Sector Commercial REITs