Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust : FY22 Half Year Results CH Retail REIT Presentation
02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
ersonal use only
FY22 Half Year Results
Charter Hall
Retail REIT
23rd February 2022
onlyuse
ersonalChart r Hall Retail REIT
FY22 Half YearResults
Acknowledgement
of Country
Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past and present, and value their care and custodianship of these lands.
Coming Together, 2021.
'Coming Together' is an artwork which is reflective of strength, resilience and nurturing partnerships.
Frances Belle Parker (Yaegl)
2
only
Agenda
use
1.
Highlights and Strategy
2.
Financial Performance
3.
Operational Performance
4.
Outlook and Guidance
5.
Annexures
ersonal
Christine Kelly
Ben Ellis
Head of Retail Finance and
Retail CEO and
Deputy Fund Manager
Executive Director
Charter Hall Retail REIT
FY22 Half Year Results
3
use only
1
ersonal
Highlights
and Strategy
Charter Hall Retail REIT
Pacific Square, NSW
FY22 Half Year Results
Highlights and Strategy
Portfolio Highlights
The leading owner of property for convenience retailers
Operating earnings per unit
Distributions per unit
only
2
14.22 cents
11.70 cents
8.0% from 1H FY21
9.3% from 1H FY21
Leasing spreads
Portfolio occupancy
1.8%
98.4%
use
from 1.6% at June 2021
from 98.3% at June 2021
Property valuation increase
Net Tangible Assets per unit
8.4%
$4.54
ersonal
13.2% from $4.01 at June 2021
$312m increase from June 2021
1. 1H FY22 operating earnings includes $7.6m (1H FY21: $5.8m) of COVID-19 tenant support and 1H FY22 net cashflows from operating activities were $75.9m (1H FY21: $75.7m)
2. Shopping centre portfolio
Chart r Hall Retail REIT
FY22 Half Year Results
Key metrics
1H FY21
1H FY22
Movement
Operating earnings1
$75.2m
$82.1m
+9.2%
Operating earnings per unit
13.17 cents
14.22 cents
+8.0%
Distributions per unit
10.70 cents
11.70 cents
+9.3%
Property portfolio value
$3,504m
$4,010m
+14.4%
Butler Central, WA
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Charter Hall Retail REIT published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:02 UTC.