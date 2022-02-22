Log in
    CQR   AU000000CQR9

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust : FY22 Half Year Results CH Retail REIT Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
FY22 Half Year Results

Charter Hall

Retail REIT

23rd February 2022

FY22 Half YearResults

Acknowledgement

of Country

Charter Hall is proud to work with our customers and communities to invest in and create places on lands across Australia. We pay our respects to the traditional owners, their elders past and present, and value their care and custodianship of these lands.

Coming Together, 2021.

'Coming Together' is an artwork which is reflective of strength, resilience and nurturing partnerships.

Frances Belle Parker (Yaegl)

2

1.

Highlights and Strategy

2.

Financial Performance

3.

Operational Performance

4.

Outlook and Guidance

5.

Annexures

Christine Kelly

Ben Ellis

Head of Retail Finance and

Retail CEO and

Deputy Fund Manager

Executive Director

Charter Hall Retail REIT

FY22 Half Year Results

3

1

Highlights

and Strategy

Charter Hall Retail REIT

Pacific Square, NSW

FY22 Half Year Results

Highlights and Strategy

Portfolio Highlights

The leading owner of property for convenience retailers

Operating earnings per unit

Distributions per unit

2

14.22 cents

11.70 cents

8.0% from 1H FY21

9.3% from 1H FY21

Leasing spreads

Portfolio occupancy

1.8%

98.4%

from 1.6% at June 2021

from 98.3% at June 2021

Property valuation increase

Net Tangible Assets per unit

8.4%

$4.54

13.2% from $4.01 at June 2021

$312m increase from June 2021

1. 1H FY22 operating earnings includes $7.6m (1H FY21: $5.8m) of COVID-19 tenant support and 1H FY22 net cashflows from operating activities were $75.9m (1H FY21: $75.7m)

2. Shopping centre portfolio

Chart r Hall Retail REIT

FY22 Half Year Results

Key metrics

1H FY21

1H FY22

Movement

Operating earnings1

$75.2m

$82.1m

+9.2%

Operating earnings per unit

13.17 cents

14.22 cents

+8.0%

Distributions per unit

10.70 cents

11.70 cents

+9.3%

Property portfolio value

$3,504m

$4,010m

+14.4%

Butler Central, WA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Charter Hall Retail REIT published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
