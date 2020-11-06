MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH.UN CA16141A1030 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES (CSH.UN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/05 04:00:00 pm 10.45 CAD +2.45% 05:02a CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : Q3 2020 md&a PU 11/05 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results AQ 10/29 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : Ex-dividend day for FA Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Chartwell Retirement Residences : Q3 2020 Financial Statements 0 11/06/2020 | 05:02am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (In Canadian dollars) CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, Note 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,387 $ 22,890 Trade and other receivables 8 29,088 20,384 Capital funding receivable 6,696 6,672 Other assets 9 24,061 20,451 Loans receivable 10 - 6,753 Assets held for sale 17 41,363 10,476 Total current assets 152,595 87,626 Non-current assets: Other assets 9 2,230 2,642 Loans receivable 10 11,978 11,978 Capital funding receivable 30,548 35,542 Investment in joint ventures 11 17,600 19,323 Intangible assets 6 78,986 75,103 Property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") 5 3,236,874 3,262,180 Total non-current assets 3,378,216 3,406,768 Total assets $ 3,530,811 $ 3,494,394 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity Current liabilities: Lease obligations 7 $ 1,079 $ 1,022 Accounts payable and other liabilities 16 171,238 170,355 Distributions payable 11,072 10,808 Mortgages payable 12 315,910 206,617 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 17 22,544 2,529 Total current liabilities 521,843 391,331 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 7 11,616 11,665 Other liabilities 16 6,253 - Mortgages payable 12 1,655,922 1,734,061 Credit facilities 13 80,762 - Unsecured term loan 14 124,718 124,697 Senior unsecured debentures 15 348,584 348,294 Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP ("Class B Units") 18 15,457 22,210 Deferred tax liabilities 26 13,652 24,569 Total non-current liabilities 2,256,964 2,265,496 Total liabilities 2,778,807 2,656,827 Unitholders' equity 19 752,004 837,567 Total liabilities and unitholders' equity $ 3,530,811 $ 3,494,394 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Approved by the Trustees: "Ann Davis" Trustee "Lise Bastarache" Trustee 1 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Resident $ 219,650 $ 215,802 $ 654,932 $ 639,534 Management and other fees 2,424 2,665 8,138 7,766 Lease revenue from joint ventures 11 10,358 9,861 30,743 29,583 Interest income 858 1,282 3,085 3,514 22 233,290 229,610 696,898 680,397 Income (expenses): Direct property operating (160,482) (146,460) (466,118) (437,179) Depreciation of PP&E 5 (41,763) (41,579) (132,999) (132,161) Amortization of intangible assets 6 (1,897) (448) (4,258) (1,399) Share of net income (loss) from joint ventures11 (1,527) 1,797 (3,313) 2,498 General, administrative and trust (9,719) (9,194) (35,221) (34,402) Other income (expense) 23 (2,928) (17,046) (1,220) 24,002 Finance costs 24 (23,409) (21,633) (70,191) (63,756) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses) 25 (617) 2,774 8,202 (6,350) (242,342) (231,789) (705,118) (648,747) Income (loss) before income taxes (9,052) (2,179) (8,220) 31,650 Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 26 2,286 1,363 10,917 (19,098) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,766) $ (816) $ 2,697 $ 12,552 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Unitholders' Equity (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) (Unaudited) Trust Units Trust Units Accumulated issued in issued EUPP income Other equity Nine months ended September 30, 2020 dollars, net under EUPP receivable (losses) Distributions components Total Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2019 $ 2,316,036 $ 17,924 $ (12,251) $ (121,840) $ (1,368,799) $ 6,497 $ 837,567 Net income - - - 2,697 - - 2,697 Distributions to unitholders - - - - (98,297) - (98,297) Trust Units issued under the Distribution Reinvestment Program ("DRIP") 8,518 - - - - - 8,518 Trust Units issued on exchange of Class B Units 553 - - - - - 553 Trust units issued under the Executive Unit Purchase Plan ("EUPP"), net of Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable 292 2,561 (2,508) - - (4) 341 Interest on EUPP receivable - - (138) - - - (138) Distributions applied against EUPP receivable - - 763 - - - 763 Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2020 $ 2,325,399 $ 20,485 $ (14,134) $ (119,143) $ (1,467,096) $ 6,493 $ 752,004 Distributions were declared and paid at $0.050 per unit per month for the months of January, 2020 and February, 2020 and $0.051 per unit per month for the months of March, 2020 to September, 2020. In October 2020, distributions were declared at $0.051 per unit. See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Unitholders' Equity (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) (Unaudited) Trust Units Trust Units Accumulated issued in issued EUPP income Other equity Nine months ended September 30, 2019 dollars, net under EUPP receivable (losses) Distributions components Total Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2018 $ 2,285,736 $ 17,519 $ (12,053) $ (122,907) $ (1,241,182) $ 6,407 $ 933,520 Net income - - - 12,552 - - 12,552 Distributions to unitholders - - - - (95,491) - (95,491) Trust Units issued under the Distribution Reinvestment Program ("DRIP") 19,590 - - - - - 19,590 Trust Units issued on exchange of Class B Units 671 - - - - - 671 Trust units issued under the Executive Unit Purchase Plan ("EUPP"), net of Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable 2,384 550 (1,051) - - 91 1,974 Interest on EUPP receivable - - (93) - - - (93) Distributions applied against EUPP receivable - - 692 - - - 692 Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2019 $ 2,308,381 $ 18,069 $ (12,505) $ (110,355) $ (1,336,673) $ 6,498 $ 873,415 Distributions were declared and paid at $0.049 per unit per month for the months of January, 2019 and February, 2019 and $0.050 per unit per month for the months of March, 2019 to September, 2019. See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,766) $ (816) $ 2,697 $ 12,552 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 5, 6 43,660 42,027 137,257 133,560 Finance costs 24 23,409 21,633 70,191 63,756 Transaction costs arising from acquisitions and dispositions 23 (99) (310) (690) (1,273) Other expense (income) 23 2,928 17,046 1,220 (24,002) Interest income 22 (858) (1,282) (3,085) (3,514) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange losses (gains) 25 617 (2,774) (8,202) 6,350 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 26 (2,286) (1,363) (10,917) 19,098 Share of net loss (income) from joint ventures 11 1,527 (1,797) 3,313 (2,498) Other 85 808 355 1,883 Change in trade and other receivables (651) (1,002) (8,075) (8,222) Change in other assets 5,581 3,038 (2,334) (1,524) Change in accounts payable and other liabilities 9,967 9,264 7,035 (6,047) 77,114 84,472 188,765 190,119 Interest income and other income received 858 1,282 2,987 3,455 Interest paid (20,234) (18,664) (67,514) (62,545) 57,738 67,090 124,238 131,029 Financing activities: Proceeds from mortgage financing 64,110 82,049 132,574 146,098 Mortgage repayments (25,572) (8,349) (66,745) (39,713) Scheduled mortgage principal repayments (19,745) (17,868) (57,783) (52,422) Changes to credit facilities 13 (11,000) (54,000) 84,000 26,000 Additions to finance costs (3,142) (5,210) (4,773) (9,157) Distributions paid (32,983) (25,142) (89,651) (75,706) (28,332) (28,520) (2,378) (4,900) Investing activities: Acquisition of assets, net of cash acquired 4 - - (21,623) (9,519) Additions to PP&E and intangible assets (28,518) (48,414) (97,920) (143,899) Proceeds from disposal of PP&E and assets held for sale 40 10,931 22,606 14,216 Change in Capital funding receivable 1,680 1,589 4,970 4,704 Advances of loans receivable - - - (3,826) Change in restricted cash (76) 64 194 (29) Distributions received from joint ventures 11 - - - 10 Contributions to joint ventures 11 - - (1,590) (323) (26,874) (35,830) (93,363) (138,666) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,532 2,740 28,497 (12,537) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48,855 14,502 22,890 29,779 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 51,387 $ 17,242 $ 51,387 $ 17,242 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Organization:

Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") is an unincorporated open-ended real estate trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and created as of July 7, 2003 and subsisting under the Declaration of Trust. Chartwell's head office is located at 7070 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga, ON L5W 0G5. Chartwell's main business is ownership, operations and management of retirement residences and long-term care homes in Canada. Basis of preparation: Statement of compliance:

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Trustees on November 5, 2020.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the exception of the impact of adopting the following accounting standards: On October 22, 2018, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), that seek to clarify whether a transaction is to be accounted for as an asset acquisition or a business acquisition. The amendments apply to businesses acquired in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. Earlier application is permitted. The amendments include an election to use a concentration test. This is a simplified assessment that results in an asset acquisition if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar identifiable assets. If a preparer chooses not to apply the concentration test, or the test is failed, then the assessment focuses on the existence of a substantive process. 6 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 2. Basis of preparation (continued): Chartwell adopted the amendments to IFRS 3 beginning on January 1, 2020, the mandatory effective date, with no impact on the financial statements upon transition. Chartwell recognizes government income grants that become receivable as compensation for expenses incurred in profit or loss on a systematic basis in the periods in which the expenses are recognized. The grants are recorded as a reduction to the related expense. 3. COVID-19 risks: On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The duration and full impact of the pandemic on Chartwell is unknown at this time. During Q3 2020, the spread of the COVID-19adversely affected Chartwell's business and it is expected to continue to do so. The future adverse impact to Chartwell's business, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition will depend on the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic which currently cannot be estimated. Revenues and expenses: Chartwell's revenue and operating results depend significantly on the occupancy levels at Chartwell's retirement residences and long term care ("LTC") homes (collectively, the "Residences"). Restrictions have been implemented on visits by or on behalf of prospective residents during the pandemic as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19, and such restrictions have resulted in decreased occupancy levels due to reduced move-in activity. The COVID-19 pandemic will also result in: decreases in the occupancy at the residences due to shorter lengths of stay; direct impacts at residences that experience an outbreak; delays in accepting new residents due to quarantine; negative perceptions of congregate living or otherwise; or government directives prohibiting or limiting admissions to the Residences. 7 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 3. COVID-19 risks (continued): The COVID-19 pandemic has caused and may continue to cause a material increase in direct operating expenses and may cause an increase in general, administrative and trust expenses and development costs. Enhanced procedures, protocols and care put in place to assist in reducing the likelihood of exposure of residents and staff to the virus or to address outbreaks at the Residences (including enhanced screening, personal protective equipment and other health and safety precautions) resulted in increased costs. Further, COVID-19 adversely impacted Chartwell's operations by causing staffing and supply shortages in the early stages of the pandemic and it may continue to do so. In addition, management and residence staff are spending considerable time addressing the pandemic, which diverts attention from other business concerns. Although various funding programs have been introduced and/or implemented and Chartwell has been and may continue to have access to the programs there is no certainty as to the extent to which these programs may mitigate adverse effects. Litigation risks: There is an increased risk of litigation which, even if not meritorious, and even if covered by Chartwell's insurance, could result in increased operating costs to Chartwell to defend. As of November 5, 2020, Chartwell has been named as a defendant in three separate proposed class actions related to the pandemic. Chartwell's insurers are handling the defense of these actions. See commitments and contingencies (note 27) for more detail. Financial risks: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both the global and Canadian economy overall and credit markets were and may continue to be adversely affected. This, in combination with both reduced revenues and increased operating costs, may make it more difficult to access the credit markets or, if able to do so, it may be at a higher cost or less advantageous terms than previously, potentially impacting, among other things, re-financing of outstanding debt when due and development plans and timelines. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in and will continue to result in some or all of these negative outcomes and could materially and adversely impact Chartwell's business, results from operations, liquidity, and financial condition. The extent to which the pandemic will impact Chartwell's business and results of operations is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, and the actions taken by governments and private sector participants to contain the pandemic or address its impacts, among others. 8 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 3. COVID-19 risks (continued): Liquidity risks: Liquidity risk is managed through cash flow forecasting. Management monitors forecasts of Chartwell's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs through maintaining sufficient cash and/or availability on the undrawn credit facilities and ensuring that it meets its financial covenants related to debt agreements. Such forecasting involves a significant degree of judgment, takes into consideration current and projected macroeconomic conditions, Chartwell's cash collection efforts, debt financing plans, and covenant compliance required under the terms of debt agreements. There is a risk that such liquidity forecasts may not be achieved and that currently available debt financing may no longer be available to Chartwell at terms and conditions that are favorable to Chartwell, or at all. The available borrowing capacity of the secured credit facility, as disclosed in note 13, may be reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on Chartwell. The available capacity is determined in accordance with a formula defined in the credit agreement that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the secured credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property. The available borrowing capacity of the unsecured credit facility, as disclosed in note 13, may also be reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on Chartwell. The unsecured credit facility capacity may be reduced if the ratio of unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the unsecured credit agreement) falls below a threshold defined in the unsecured credit agreement. The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date. Insurance risks: Participants in the seniors housing sector have recently experienced difficulty obtaining liability and other insurance at a reasonable cost, and, in some cases, industry participants have had difficulty renewing insurance policies at the same coverage as the expiring policies. There is a risk that Chartwell will incur additional costs renewing its insurance coverage and/or that such coverage may be reduced on renewal. 9 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 4. Acquisitions: Acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2020: On March 2, 2020, Chartwell purchased a 42.5% interest in Chartwell Le St-Gabriel résidence pour retraités ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel"), a 345 suite Retirement Residence located in Longueuil, Quebec. Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Chartwell directly holds its 42.5% interest in the real estate ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord") and related mortgage which is accounted for as a joint operation (proportionately consolidated) while its 42.5% interest in operations ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator") is held through a separate legal entity which is accounted for as a joint venture (equity accounted). The purchase price for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord was $36,731, before transaction costs, and was settled through the assumption of a variable mortgage of $23,907, settlement of a $3,569 outstanding mezzanine loan with the balance, net of working capital adjustments, paid in cash. Chartwell applied the optional concentration test in accordance with IFRS 3 and accounted for the acquisition as an asset acquisition. Acquisition related costs of $2,062 have been capitalized to the building in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. The net assets acquired and consideration transferred in relation to the purchase of the Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator was $1,500. On May 1, 2020, Chartwell purchased an 85% interest in L'Unique Complexe Pour Retraites Inc. ("Chartwell L'Unique III"), a 163 suite Retirement Residence located in Saint-Eustache, Quebec. Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Chartwell directly holds its 85% interest in the real estate and related mortgage, and operations which is accounted for as a joint operation (proportionately consolidated). The purchase price for Chartwell's 85% interest in Chartwell L'Unique III was $32,566, before transaction costs, and was settled through the assumption of a variable rate mortgage of $16,925, the settlement of a $3,184 outstanding mezzanine loan with the balance, net of working capital adjustments, paid in cash. Chartwell applied the optional concentration test in accordance with IFRS 3 and accounted for the acquisition as an asset acquisition. Acquisition related costs of $1,042 have been capitalized to the building in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. 10 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 4. Acquisitions (continued): The following table summarizes the allocation of the purchase price to each major category of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord and Chartwell L'Unique III, which are classified as joint operations (note 11). March 2, May 1, Date of acquisition 2020 2020 Total Segment Retirement Operations Province of Province of Location Quebec Quebec Number of properties (suites) 1 (345 suites) 1 (163 suites) PP&E $ 38,726 $ 33,525 $ 72,251 Income guarantee receivable 67 83 150 Working capital adjustments (4) (85) (89) Acquired cash - 501 501 Net assets acquired $ 38,789 $ 34,024 $ 72,813 Cash consideration $ 9,251 $ 12,873 $ 22,124 Discharge of mezzanine loans receivable 3,569 3,184 6,753 Mortgage assumed 23,907 16,925 40,832 Acquisition related costs incurred 2,062 1,042 3,104 Total consideration $ 38,789 $ 34,024 $ 72,813 The following table summarizes the allocation of the purchase price excluding transaction costs to each major category of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator, which is classified as a joint venture (note 11). Date of acquisition March 2, 2020 Furniture, fixtures and equipment $ 1,136 Acquired cash 527 Working capital adjustments (163) Net assets acquired $ 1,500 Cash transferred to the seller $ 1,500 Total consideration $ 1,500 11 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 5. Property, plant and equipment: Furniture, Properties Land fixtures and under held for Land Buildings equipment development development Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 310,390 $ 3,082,413 $ 142,968 $ 193,548 $ 20,027 $ 3,749,346 Recognition of right-of-use assets upon adoption of IFRS 16 7,840 898 - - 2,450 11,188 Additions - 81,507 9,859 92,470 3,500 187,336 Additions through acquisitions 15,765 205,097 4,620 - - 225,482 Disposals (1,789) (16,803) (547) - - (19,139) Derecognition - (63,555) (522) - - (64,077) Transfers 14,293 117,510 5,098 (133,401) (3,500) - Transfers to assets held for sale (2,951) (17,249) (2,737) - (253) (23,190) Balance, December 31, 2019 343,548 3,389,818 158,739 152,617 22,224 4,066,946 Additions - 37,939 5,963 41,619 - 85,521 Additions through acquisitions 3,931 67,669 651 - - 72,251 Disposals (1,202) (11,093) (1,084) - - (13,379) Derecognition - (50,929) (7,973) - - (58,902) Transfers 6,748 72,784 5,727 (85,259) - - Transfers to assets held for sale (4,730) (48,117) (2,379) - - (55,226) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 348,295 $ 3,458,071 $ 159,644 $ 108,977 $ 22,224 $ 4,097,211 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Balance, December 31, 2018 $ - $ 563,576 $ 92,024 $ - $ - $ 655,600 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 172 115 - - 83 370 Depreciation - 157,185 20,895 - - 178,080 Disposals - (6,439) (422) - - (6,861) Derecognition - (63,555) (522) - - (64,077) Impairment - 46,974 - - - 46,974 Loss due to water damage - 2,803 98 - - 2,901 Transfers to assets held for sale - (6,296) (1,925) - - (8,221) Balance, December 31, 2019 172 694,363 110,148 - 83 804,766 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 128 257 570 - 63 1,018 Depreciation - 116,597 15,384 - - 131,981 Disposals - (5,722) (888) - - (6,610) Derecognition - (50,929) (7,973) - - (58,902) Impairment - 3,200 - - - 3,200 Transfers to assets held for sale - (13,435) (1,681) - - (15,116) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 300 $ 744,331 $ 115,560 $ - $ 146 $ 860,337 Carrying amounts Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 343,376 $ 2,695,455 $ 48,591 $ 152,617 $ 22,141 $ 3,262,180 Balance, September 30, 2020 347,995 2,713,740 44,084 108,977 22,078 3,236,874 12 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 5. Property, plant and equipment (continued): The following table lists the balance of Chartwell's right-of-use assets included in the table above as at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020: Furniture, Land fixtures and held for Right-of-use assets Land(1) Buildings(2) equipment(3) development Total Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 7,668 $ 6,472 $ 1,416 $ 2,367 $ 17,923 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 7,540 $ 6,215 $ 1,589 $ 2,304 $ 17,648 Relates to land leases Relates to office leases Includes additions of $743 During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell completed the construction of its head office and transferred the related costs from properties under development to other components of PP&E. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell capitalized $2,566 (September 30, 2019 - $3,643) of borrowing costs related to development projects under construction at an average capitalization rate of 3.64% (September 30, 2019 - 3.81%). On April 8, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of a retirement residence located in Quebec for an aggregate selling price of $6,700. On April 24, 2020, Chartwell entered into an agreement relating to the sale of three retirement residences located in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750 and the sale closed on November 2, 2020. These properties are classified as Assets Held for Sale as at September 30, 2020. On August 31, 2020, Chartwell entered into a definitive agreement relating to the sale of three retirement residences located in Ontario for an aggregate sale price of $33,800. The sale is expected to be completed before December 31, 2020. These properties have been classified as Assets Held for Sale as at September 30, 2020. 13 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 5. Property, plant and equipment (continued): Since January 1, 2010, the cost and accumulated depreciation of PP&E has been reduced by $250,750 (December 31, 2019 - $234,009) to remove fully amortized value of resident contracts. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Chartwell recorded write downs of nil and $19,500 in the carrying value of properties due to decline in the operating performance resulting from competitive pressures. During the three and nine month ended September 30, 2020, additional impairment charges of nil and $3,200 were recorded to certain of these properties. Chartwell is continuing to review significant assumptions which may impact the valuation of its properties in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not possible to forecast with certainty the duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 and other consequential changes it may have on Chartwell's business and operations, both in the short term and in the long term. Certain aspects of Chartwell's business and operations that could potentially be impacted include resident revenue, occupancy, turnover, future demand, direct operating expenses and market rents, which all ultimately impact the underlying valuation of property, plant and equipment. Chartwell expects near-term delays to on-going projects in terms of expected completion dates, as well as delays to the commencement of construction for new development projects as Chartwell is undertaking technical and administrative activities to re-evaluate returns and models. 14 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 6. Intangibles: Goodwill Licenses Software(1) Total Cost Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 9,233 $ 44,334 $ 23,111 $ 76,678 Additions - - 14,720 14,720 Disposals - - (15) (15) Derecognition - - (149) (149) Transfers to assets held for sale - (2,990) (114) (3,104) Balance, December 31, 2019 9,233 41,344 37,553 88,130 Additions - - 8,905 8,905 Disposals - - (19) (19) Transfers to assets held for sale - - (904) (904) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 9,233 $ 41,344 $ 45,535 $ 96,112 Accumulated amortization Balance, December 31, 2018 $ - $ - $ 11,171 $ 11,171 Disposals - - (6) (6) Derecognition - - (149) (149) Amortization - - 2,072 2,072 Transfers to assets held for sale - - (61) (61) Balance, December 31, 2019 - - 13,027 13,027 Disposals - - (13) (13) Amortization - - 4,258 4,258 Transfers to assets held for sale - - (146) (146) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ - $ - $ 17,126 $ 17,126 Carrying amounts Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 9,233 $ 41,344 $ 24,526 $ 75,103 Balance, September 30, 2020 9,233 41,344 28,409 78,986 The September 30, 2020 balance includes $2,634 (December 31, 2019 - $20,937) in software under development. 15 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 7. Leases: As at September 30, 2020, Chartwell has right-of-use assets in respect of leases totalling $17,648 (December 31, 2019 - $17,923) with remaining lease terms ranging from 2 to 58 years. Lease obligations related to these right-of-use assets totalled $12,695 (December 31, 2019 - $12,687) of which $1,079 (December 31, 2019 - $1,022) was classified current and $11,616 (December 31, 2019 - $11,665) was classified non-current as at September 30, 2020. Chartwell generally does not include purchase, extension or termination options in its leases, other than extension options for land leases that support properties with lengthy useful lives. The following table details the contractual undiscounted cash flow on the lease payments for the right-of-use assets: Less than one year $ 1,089 One to five years 4,104 More than five years 21,800 Total (1) $ 26,993 Includes three land leases with cumulative required undiscounted cash payments of $24,285 (December 31, 2019 - $24,567) which mature between 2044 and 2079. 8. Trade and other receivables: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Residents(1) $ 1,618 $ 1,785 Related party(2) 4,107 1,841 Insurance recoverables 3,582 4,866 Pandemic-related receivable(3) 4,037 - Other 15,744 11,892 $ 29,088 $ 20,384 Resident receivables balance at September 30, 2020 is net of an allowance for expected credit losses of $1,780 (December 31, 2019 - $1,229) Related party receivables are management fees and other receivables outstanding from joint ventures and properties managed by Chartwell. Represents the amount for pandemic pay not received at September 30, 2020. Chartwell's direct operating expenses include government income funding of $149 and $3,182 netted against related expenses of $3,139 and $9,202 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 16 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 9. Other assets: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Prepaid expenses and deposits $ 13,683 $ 7,701 Restricted cash 1,362 1,168 Income guarantees 4,343 7,184 Other assets 6,903 7,040 $ 26,291 $ 23,093 Current $ 24,061 $ 20,451 Non-current 2,230 2,642 $ 26,291 $ 23,093 Income guarantees were provided by vendors upon acquisition of certain properties. Income guarantees are considered Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Fair value is determined by discounting the applicable expected future income from these properties. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $3,934 (September 30, 2019 - $2,142) of income guarantees were collected. 10. Loans receivable: Loans are due from Batimo, mature between 2023 and 2024, bear interest rate of 10%, and are secured by first and second charges on Batimo's interests in certain operating and development seniors' housing projects and vacant land, as well as by Batimo's corporate guarantee and contain certain cross-collateralization and cross-default provisions. Loans receivable are measured at FVTPL and are considered Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Mezzanine loans of $3,569 and $3,184 were settled upon the acquisitions of Chartwell Le St- Gabriel Landlord on March 2, 2020 and Chartwell L'Unique III on May 1, 2020 respectively (note 4). 17 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 11. Joint arrangements: A joint venture is a joint arrangement, whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement. A joint operation is a joint arrangement, whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. The following are Chartwell's joint arrangements as at September 30, 2020: Joint Number of Chartwell Joint arrangement Consolidation arrangements properties ownership type method Chartwell-Welltower Landlord(1) 37 50% Joint operation Proportionate Chartwell-Welltower Operator(1) 37 50% Joint venture(2) Equity Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord(1) 1 42.5% Joint operation Proportionate Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator(1) 1 42.5% Joint venture(2) Equity Batimo 4 85% Joint operation Proportionate Chartwell Oakville Retirement Residence 1 50% Joint venture(2) Equity Chartwell Constantia Retirement Residence 1 50% Joint venture(2) Equity Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence 1 50% Joint operation Proportionate Chartwell Churchill House Retirement Residence 1 50% Joint operation Proportionate The Sumach by Chartwell 1 45% Joint operation Proportionate Kingsbridge Retirement Community 1 60% Joint venture(2) Equity Pickering Project(3) 1 90% Joint operation Proportionate Chartwell directly holds its interest in real estate while its interest in operations is held through separate legal entities. These joint arrangements have been structured through separate legal vehicles. Property under development. The following tables summarize certain information about Chartwell's investment in joint ventures: Nine months ended September 30, 20202019 Contributions to joint ventures $ 1,590 $ 323 Distributions received from joint ventures(1) - (16,010) Includes a non-cash distribution There were no contributions and distributions for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. 18 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 11. Joint arrangements (continued): September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,631 $ 4,964 Trade and other receivables 14,830 13,144 Other assets 2,204 2,230 Current assets 24,665 20,338 PP&E and intangible assets 58,435 58,500 Total assets $ 83,100 $ 78,838 Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 12,457 $ 10,761 Mortgages payable - current 26,806 341 Current liabilities 39,263 11,102 Mortgages payable - non-current 26,237 48,413 Total liabilities $ 65,500 $ 59,515 Net investment in joint ventures $ 17,600 $ 19,323 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 28,758 $ 29,142 $ 87,774 $ 87,293 Direct property operating expense (18,637) (16,700) (55,627) (51,912) Lease expense (10,358) (9,861) (30,743) (29,583) Finance costs (449) (374) (1,447) (1,119) Depreciation and amortization (964) (529) (2,867) (1,966) Change in fair value of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses) 123 118 (403) (218) Other income (expense) - 1 - 3 Chartwell's share of net income (loss) from joint ventures $ (1,527) $ 1,797 $ (3,313) $ 2,498 19 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 11. Joint arrangements (continued): Related party transactions occur between Chartwell and its joint ventures. These related party transactions are in the normal course of operations and are measured at the exchange amount, which is the amount of consideration established and agreed to between the related parties. Except as disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the related party balances are included in accounts receivable and payable, lease revenue and lease expense and in management fee revenue, as applicable. As of September 30, 2020, $2,897 (December 31, 2019 - $526) of Chartwell's accounts receivable and $12,827 (December 31, 2019 - $13,005) of Chartwell's accounts payable relate to its investments in joint ventures. For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, $1,454 and $4,760 (September 30, 2019 - $1,724 and $5,047) of Chartwell's management fees related to its investment in joint ventures. Chartwell and Welltower each own a 50% direct beneficial interest in the real estate assets and are obligated for the related mortgages for a portfolio of 37 properties (collectively referred to as "Chartwell-Welltower Landlord"). Chartwell and Welltower each own a 42.5% beneficial interest and Batimo owns 15% beneficial interest in the real estate and are obligated for the related mortgages for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord. Chartwell's interests in these properties are accounted for as joint operations under IFRS 11. Chartwell's interest in the operations of the 37 properties (collectively referred to as "Chartwell-Welltower Operator") and Chartwell's interest in Chartwell-Le St Gabriel Operator are held through separate legal entities which are accounted for as joint ventures using the equity method under IFRS 11. Chartwell-Welltower Operator and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator have leased the real estate from Chartwell-Welltower Landlord and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord respectively. The terms of these leases are for three-year periods, with automatic renewal terms as long as the joint arrangement between respective parties is still in effect. As a result, Chartwell's share of the landlords' lease receipts, $10,358 and $30,743 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $9,861 and $29,583) is reported as lease revenue and is included in lease revenue from joint ventures. The lease expenses for Chartwell-Welltower Operator and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator are included in the share of net income from joint ventures. 20 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 12. Mortgages payable: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Mortgages principal balance $ 2,005,699 $ 1,975,089 Mark-to-market adjustments on assumed mortgages 7,682 9,389 Financing costs(1) (41,549) (43,800) $ 1,971,832 $ 1,940,678 Current $ 315,910 $ 206,617 Non-current 1,655,922 1,734,061 $ 1,971,832 $ 1,940,678 (1) 2019 balance includes credit facility financing costs of $3,251. Mortgages payable are secured by first and second charges on specific properties and are measured at amortized cost. The mortgages payable as at September 30, 2020 are as follows: Regular Principal Principal due on Total % of payments maturity debt total debt Remainder 2020 $ 19,853 $ 40,572 $ 60,425 3 2021 78,570 202,888 281,458 14 2022 73,428 271,430 344,858 17 2023 66,962 74,504 141,466 7 2024 57,232 174,647 231,879 12 2025 50,654 74,012 124,666 6 2026 48,419 37,235 85,654 4 2027 45,895 63,176 109,071 5 2028 48,753 180,955 229,708 12 2029 32,642 85,729 118,371 6 2030 25,454 70,721 96,175 5 2031 21,504 9,490 30,994 2 2032 20,335 14,978 35,313 2 2033 17,763 31,221 48,984 2 2034 10,157 1,621 11,778 1 Thereafter 29,921 24,978 54,899 2 Total $ 647,542 $ 1,358,157 $ 2,005,699 100 21 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 12. Mortgages payable (continued): September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Mortgages at fixed rates: Mortgages (principal) $1,868,129 $1,920,778 Interest rates 1.31% to 7.85% 1.90% to 7.85% Weighted average interest rate 3.51% 3.68% Mortgages at variable rates: Mortgages (principal) $137,570 $54,311 Interest rates Bankers' acceptance Bankers' acceptance plus 0.975% to plus 0.975% to prime plus 0.8% Bankers' acceptance plus 1.65% Weighted average interest rate 2.64% 3.52% Blended weighted average rate 3.45% 3.68% Included in mortgages at fixed rates above, are mortgages totaling $134,685 (December 31, 2019 - $126,818) with interest rates fixed through interest rate swap contracts with an equivalent notional value, maturing in 2021 and 2022. The swaps have a fair value of $891 (December 31, 2019 - $509) included in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities and fair value asset of nil (December 31, 2019 - $328) included in trade and other receivables. The swaps are considered level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. 22 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 13. Credit facilities: Financing costs, which have been recorded as a reduction of the amounts outstanding under the credit facilities, as at September 30, 2020 were $3,238 (December 31, 2019 - $3,251). The following tables summarize certain details of Chartwell's credit facility as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Principal Utilized for Available Maximum Available amounts Letters of to be Maturity September 30, 2020 capacity capacity outstanding credit drawn date Secured credit facility(1) $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ (84,000) $ (9,609) $ 206,391 May 29, 2024 Unsecured credit facility(2) 100,000 100,000 - - 100,000 May 29, 2024 Total $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ (84,000) $ (9,609) $ 306,391 Available capacity is determined based on a formula that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property. Available capacity is determined by a minimum ratio of the unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the credit agreement) of 1.3:1. The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date. Principal Utilized for Available Maximum Available amounts Letters of to be Maturity December 31, 2019 capacity capacity outstanding credit drawn date Secured credit facility(1) $ 300,000 $ 300,000 $ - $ (8,219) $ 291,781 May 29, 2024 Unsecured credit facility(2) 100,000 100,000 - - 100,000 May 29, 2024 Total $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ - $ (8,219) $ 391,781 Available capacity is determined based on a formula that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property. Available capacity is reduced if ratio of the unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the credit agreement) falls below 1.3:1 . The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date. The amounts outstanding on the secured credit facility bear interest at the bank's prime rate plus 0.65% or banker's acceptance rate plus 1.65% based on Chartwell's current credit rating. The secured credit facility is secured by second-ranked charges on specific properties and is subject to various financial covenants including among others, minimum equity requirements and limitations on entering into certain investments and on the amount of cash distributions that can be paid to unitholders. 23 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Credit facilities (continued):

The amounts outstanding on the unsecured credit facility bear interest at the bank's prime rate plus 0.70% or banker's acceptance rate plus 1.70% based on Chartwell's current credit rating. The unsecured credit facility is subject to various financial covenants including among others, minimum equity requirements, minimum unencumbered asset ratio, limitations on entering into certain investments and on the amount of cash distributions that can be paid to unitholders and limitation on the amount of secured indebtedness. Unsecured term loan:

On December 10, 2019, Chartwell entered into a $125,000 unsecured term loan agreement with a Canadian chartered bank. The loan matures on May 31, 2024 and through an interest rate swap the interest rate was fixed at 3.523%. On June 26, 2020, Chartwell entered into a revised swap agreement. Terms of the revised agreement include a rate floor of zero percent with a fixed effective interest rate of 3.703% as at September 30, 2020.

The interest rate on the unsecured term loan has been fixed through interest rate swap contracts with an equivalent notional value. The fair value of the swaps included in other liabilities at September 30, 2020 was $5,953 (December 31, 2019 - fair value asset of $332). The swap is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The following tables detail the outstanding principal amounts and the carrying value of Chartwell's unsecured term loan at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019: Outstanding Financing Carrying Maturity September 30, 2020 principal costs, net value date Unsecured term loan $ 125,000 $ (282) $ 124,718 May 31, 2024 Outstanding Financing Carrying Maturity December 31, 2019 principal costs, net value date Unsecured term loan $ 125,000 $ (303) $ 124,697 May 31, 2024 24 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 15. Senior unsecured debentures: The following tables detail the outstanding principal amounts and the carrying value of Chartwell's senior unsecured debentures at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019: Outstanding Financing Carrying Redemption September 30, 2020 Date issued principal costs, net value date(1) Due date 3.786% Series A June 9, 2017 $ 200,000 $ (769) $ 199,231 October 11, 2023 December 11, 2023 4.211% Series B April 27, 2018 150,000 (647) 149,353 February 25, 2025 April 28, 2025 Total $ 350,000 $ (1,416) $ 348,584 The debentures are redeemable at the option of Chartwell, at any time, subject to a yield maintenance payment if such redemption is prior to the redemption date . Outstanding Financing Carrying Redemption December 31, 2019 Date issued principal costs, net value date(1) Due date 3.786% Series A June 9, 2017 $ 200,000 $ (952) $ 199,048 October 11, 2023 December 11, 2023 4.211% Series B April 27, 2018 150,000 (754) 149,246 February 25, 2025 April 28, 2025 Total $ 350,000 $ (1,706) $ 348,294 The debentures are redeemable at the option of Chartwell, at any time, subject to a yield maintenance payment if such redemption is prior to the redemption date. 16. Accounts payable and other liabilities: September 30, December 31, Note 2020 2019 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 152,444 $ 137,171 Resident deposits 3,661 3,751 Deferred revenue 233 693 Deferred Trust Units ("DTU") (a) 11,994 15,038 Restricted Trust Units ("RTU") (b) 2,814 3,710 EUPP option component (c) 6,345 9,992 $ 177,491 $ 170,355 Current $ 171,238 $ 170,355 Non-current(1) 6,253 - $ 177,491 $ 170,355 Non-current balance includes the non-current portion of swaps on mortgages and the swap on unsecured term loan. 25 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 16. Accounts payable and other liabilities (continued): DTU Plan:

The DTU fair value is determined using the market price for listed Trust Units since there is a one-for-one conversion feature. The market price of Trust Units as at September 30, 2020 was $10.10 (December 31, 2019 - $13.90). DTU plan is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The following table summarizes the DTU activity: Units outstanding Amount Balance, December 31, 2018 974,063 $ 13,313 Units granted 66,632 986 Change in fair value and distributions 41,172 739 Balance, December 31, 2019 1,081,867 15,038 Units granted 56,119 523 Change in fair value and distributions 49,525 (3,567) Balance, September 30, 2020 1,187,511 $ 11,994 RTU Plan:

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 274,490 notional Trust Units were granted (December 31, 2019 - 271,678), 3,777 notional Trust units were cancelled (December 31, 2019 - 14,961), 28,559 notional Trust units were issued in regard to distributions (December 31, 2019 - 28,366), and 290,173 notional Trust units vested and were paid out (December 31, 2019 - 206,618). At September 30, 2020, 663,749 notional Trust Units remained outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 654,650). The liability is measured at fair value based on the market price for Trust Units at each reporting period until settlement. RTU plan is considered Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy. EUPP option component:

The fair value of the EUPP option component is recognized as an expense with a corresponding increase in liability over the employee service period. The liability is remeasured at each reporting date and at settlement date. Any change in liability is recognized in profit and loss. 26 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 16. Accounts payable and other liabilities (continued): Fair value is measured using the Monte Carlo simulation method. EUPP is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The following table summarizes the assumptions used to determine the fair value of the EUPP option component: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Expected volatility 24.08% - 29.08% 13.53% - 18.53% Risk-free rate 0.71% - 1.23% 2.05% - 2.25% Distribution yield 6.95% - 10.72% 4.60% - 5.28% 17. Assets held for sale and related liabilities: On April 1, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of four LTC homes in Ontario that were classified as assets held for sale at March 31, 2020 for an aggregate sale price of $13,593. Chartwell has retained the obligation to remediate the lands at one of these LTC homes. While the land is being remediated, Chartwell will retain the ownership of the land and will receive cash in the amount of $707 in aggregate. The arrangement qualifies as a finance lease and the related lease receivable is recorded in accounts receivable. At September 30, 2020, management is committed to plans via two separate agreements to sell three retirement residences located in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750 and three retirement residences located in Ontario for an aggregate sale price of $33,800. 27 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 17. Assets held for sale and related liabilities (continued): The following table summarizes the significant assets held for sale at: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Trade and other receivables $ 138 $ 256 Other assets 357 80 PP&E and intangibles, net 40,868 10,140 $ 41,363 $ 10,476 Liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 1,358 $ 2,529 Mortgages payable 21,186 - $ 22,544 $ 2,529 The movement of PP&E and intangibles classified as assets held for sale is as follows: Balance, December 31, 2018 $ - Carrying value of assets transferred from PP&E and intangibles 17,754 Additions 258 Disposals (7,872) Balance, December 31, 2019 10,140 Carrying value of assets transferred from PP&E and intangibles 40,540 Additions 328 Land reclassified as lease receivable (707) Disposals (9,433) Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 40,868 28 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Class B Units:

Class B Units are exchangeable, at the option of the holder, into Trust Units. Such exchangeable instruments are presented as a liability and are measured at fair value. Distributions on Class B Units are reported as a finance cost on the statement of comprehensive income. Fair value is determined by using the market price for listed Trust Units since there is a one-for-one exchange feature for each Class B Unit into a Trust Unit. Class B Units are considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The market price of Trust Units at September 30, 2020 was $10.10 per unit (December 31, 2019 - $13.90 per unit). At September 30, 2020, 1,530,360 Class B Units were outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 1,597,860). Trust Units and EUPP:

The following Trust Units are issued and outstanding: Number of Trust Units Amount Balance, December 31, 2018 210,991,550 $ 2,285,736 Trust Units issued under DRIP 1,880,295 26,937 Trust Units issued in exchange of Class B Units 44,878 671 Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable 138,305 2,736 Other equity related costs - (94) Deferred tax asset - 50 Balance, December 31, 2019 213,055,028 2,316,036 Trust Units issued under DRIP 684,812 8,518 Trust Units issued in exchange of Class B Units 67,500 553 Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable 17,645 292 Balance, September 30, 2020 213,824,985 $ 2,325,399 On March 16, 2020, Chartwell announced temporary suspension of its DRIP program commencing after the distribution payable to unit holders of record at March 31, 2020. The unitholders enrolled in the DRIP program will receive distribution payments in cash until further notice. 29 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 19. Trust Units and EUPP (continued): The following table summarizes Trust Units issued under the EUPP: Number of Trust Units issued under EUPP Amount Balance, December 31, 2018 1,523,482 $ 17,519 Trust Units issued under EUPP 115,768 1,727 Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable (138,305) (1,322) Balance, December 31, 2019 1,500,945 17,924 Trust Units issued under EUPP 266,685 2,769 Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable (17,645) (208) Balance, September 30, 2020 1,749,985 $ 20,485 20. Segmented information: The accounting policies of each of the segments are the same as those for Chartwell, except these segments include Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures. The "Reconciliation" column shows the adjustments to account for these joint ventures using the equity method, as applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Certain general, administrative and trust expenses are managed centrally by Chartwell and are not allocable to reportable operating segments. Chartwell has no material inter-segment revenue, transfers or expenses. The measure of segment profit or loss is adjusted net operating income which is resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures' revenue and direct property operating expenses, respectively. 30 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 20. Segmented information (continued): Three months ended September 30, 2020 Long Term Retirement Care Segment Other(2) Recon- Operations Operations Total Subtotal ciliation Total Revenue: Resident $ 183,541 $ 64,809 $ 248,350 $ - $ 248,350 $ (28,700) $ 219,650 Management and other fees - - - 2,424 2,424 - 2,424 Lease revenue from joint ventures - - - - - 10,358 10,358 Interest income - - - 916 916 (58) 858 183,541 64,809 248,350 3,340 251,690 (18,400) 233,290 Expenses: Direct property operating (121,066) (58,053) (179,119) - (179,119) 18,637 (160,482) Adjusted net operating income(1) 62,475 6,756 69,231 Depreciation of PP&E (41,763) Amortization of intangible assets (1,897) Share of net income from joint ventures (1,527) General, administrative and trust (9,719) Other income (2,928) Finance costs (23,409) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses) (617) (81,860) Loss before income taxes (9,052) Income tax benefit (expense): Current - Deferred 2,286 Net loss $ (6,766) Expenditures for non-current assets: Acquisition of properties $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Capital additions 40,773 10,102 50,875 (22,827) 28,048 (241) 27,807 (1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures' resident revenue and direct property operating expenses. (2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level. 31 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 20. Segmented information (continued): Three months ended September 30, 2019 Long Term Retirement Care Segment Other(2) Recon- Operations Operations Total Subtotal ciliation Total Revenue: Resident $ 184,759 $ 59,818 $ 244,577 $ - $ 244,577 $ (28,775) $ 215,802 Management and other fees - - - 2,665 2,665 - 2,665 Lease revenue from joint ventures - - - - - 9,861 9,861 Interest income - - - 1,649 1,649 (367) 1,282 184,759 59,818 244,577 4,314 248,891 (19,281) 229,610 Expenses: Direct property operating (111,556) (51,604) (163,160) - (163,160) 16,700 (146,460) Adjusted net operating income(1) 73,203 8,214 81,417 Depreciation of PP&E (41,579) Amortization of intangible assets (448) Share of net income from joint ventures 1,797 General, administrative and trust (9,194) Other income (17,046) Finance costs (21,633) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses) 2,774 (85,329) Loss before income taxes (2,179) Income tax benefit (expense): Current - Deferred 1,363 1,363 Net loss $ (816) Expenditures for non-current assets: Acquisition of properties $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Capital additions 31,923 1,712 33,635 14,500 48,135 (6,145) 41,990 (1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses. Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level. 32 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 20. Segmented information (continued): Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Long Term Retirement Care Segment Other(2) Recon- Operations Operations Total Subtotal ciliation Total Revenue: Resident $ 556,943 $ 185,522 $ 742,465 $ - $ 742,465 $ (87,533) $ 654,932 Management and other fees - - - 8,138 8,138 - 8,138 Lease revenue from joint ventures - - - - - 30,743 30,743 Interest income - - - 3,326 3,326 (241) 3,085 556,943 185,522 742,465 11,464 753,929 (57,031) 696,898 Expenses: Direct property operating (356,034) (165,711) (521,745) - (521,745) 55,627 (466,118) Adjusted net operating income(1) 200,909 19,811 220,720 Depreciation of PP&E (132,999) Amortization of intangible assets (4,258) Share of net income from joint ventures (3,313) General, administrative and trust (35,221) Other income (1,220) Finance costs (70,191) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange losses 8,202 (239,000) Loss before income taxes (8,220) Income tax benefit (expense): Current - Deferred 10,917 Net income $ 2,697 Expenditures for non-current assets: Acquisition of properties $ 73,387 $ - $ 73,387 $ - $ 73,387 $ (1,136) $ 72,251 Capital additions 92,500 12,596 105,096 (9,046) 96,050 (1,624) 94,426 (1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses. (2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level. 33 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 20. Segmented information (continued): Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Long Term Retirement Care Segment Other(2) Recon- Operations Operations Total Subtotal ciliation Total Revenue: Resident $ 549,409 $ 176,834 $ 726,243 $ - $ 726,243 $ (86,709) $ 639,534 Management and other fees - - - 7,766 7,766 - 7,766 Lease revenue from joint ventures - - - - - 29,583 29,583 Interest income - - - 4,098 4,098 (584) 3,514 549,409 176,834 726,243 11,864 738,107 (57,710) 680,397 Expenses: Direct property operating (336,045) (153,046) (489,091) - (489,091) 51,912 (437,179) Adjusted net operating income(1) 213,364 23,788 237,152 Depreciation of PP&E (132,161) Amortization of intangible assets (1,399) Share of net income from joint ventures 2,498 General, administrative and trust (34,402) Other income 24,002 Finance costs (63,756) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange losses (6,350) (211,568) Income before income taxes 31,650 Income tax benefit (expense): Current - Deferred (19,098) (19,098) Net income $ 12,552 Expenditures for non-current assets: Acquisition of properties $ 111,000 $ - $ 111,000 $ - $ 111,000 $ - $ 111,000 Capital additions 105,081 5,999 111,080 40,571 151,651 (10,140) 141,511 (1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses. (2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level. 34 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 20. Segmented information (continued): Long Term Retirement Care Segment Recon- September 30, 2020 Operations Operations Total Other Subtotal ciliation Total Total assets $ 3,194,834 $ 239,578 $ 3,434,412 $ 179,499 $ 3,613,911 $ (83,100) $ 3,530,811 Total liabilities $ 1,949,798 $ 211,889 $ 2,161,687 $ 682,620 $ 2,844,307 $ (65,500) $ 2,778,807 Long Term Retirement Care Segment Recon- December 31, 2019 Operations Operations Total Other Subtotal ciliation Total Total assets $ 3,163,095 $ 247,388 $ 3,410,483 $ 162,749 $ 3,573,232 $ (78,838) $ 3,494,394 , Total liabilities $ 1,928,290 $ 215,406 $ 2,143,696 $ 572,646 $ 2,716,342 $ (59,515) $ 2,656,827 21. Financial instruments: The carrying amounts and fair values of financial instruments, excluding loans receivable, interest rate swaps, liabilities related to Class B Units and income guarantees which are carried at fair value, are shown in the table below. The table below excludes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable and other liabilities, and distributions payable, as the carrying amounts of these assets and liabilities are a reasonable approximation of fair value. September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Carrying Fair Carrying Fair value value value value Financial liabilities: Financial liabilities recorded at amortized cost: Mortgages payable $ 1,971,832 $ 2,133,015 $ 1,940,678 $ 2,037,840 Credit facilities 80,762 84,000 - - Unsecured term loan 124,718 125,000 124,697 125,000 Senior unsecured debentures 348,584 363,020 348,294 353,787 Fair value represents management's estimate of the fair market value at a given point in time, which may not reflect fair value in the future. These calculations are subjective, involve uncertainties and are a matter of significant judgment, and therefore cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect the estimates. 35 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Financial instruments (continued):

The following summarizes the significant methods and assumptions used in estimating the fair values of financial instruments:

The fair value of mortgages payable is estimated by discounting the expected future cash outflows using the rates currently prevailing for similar instruments of similar maturities. At September 30, 2020, the mortgages payable were discounted using rates between 1.25% and 4.10% (December 31, 2019 - 2.58% and 3.86%). As inputs are observable for the liability, either directly or indirectly through prevailing rates of similar items, the fair value of mortgages is Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.

The fair values of the credit facilities and term loan approximate the principal amount outstanding and are considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy as inputs are observable directly or indirectly.

The fair value of senior unsecured debentures is estimated by discounting the expected future cash outflows using the rates currently prevailing for similar instruments of similar maturities. At September 30, 2020, senior unsecured debentures were discounted using a rate of 2.90% (December 31, 2019 - 3.72%). As inputs are observable for the liability, either directly or indirectly through prevailing rates of similar items, the fair value of senior unsecured debentures is Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Revenue: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Lease revenue(1) $ 88,132 $ 88,977 $ 269,456 $ 262,511 Services revenue(2) 141,876 136,686 416,219 406,606 Interest income 858 1,282 3,085 3,514 Management and other fees 2,424 2,665 8,138 7,766 Total revenue $ 233,290 $ 229,610 $ 696,898 $ 680,397 Includes resident lease revenue from retirement residence residents and lease revenue from the joint venture partners. Includes property services element from retirement residence residents in accordance with IFRS 15 and long-term care services revenue. 36 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 23. Other income (expense): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Transaction costs arising on acquisitions and dispositions $ (99) $ (310) $ (690) $ (1,273) Impairment losses - (19,500) (3,200) (19,500) Other expense (99) (19,810) (3,890) (20,773) Remeasurement gain - - - 39,172 Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets (3,101) 2,613 2,071 5,057 Other income 272 151 599 546 Other income (expense) (2,829) 2,764 2,670 44,775 Other income (expense) $ (2,928) $ (17,046) $ (1,220) $ 24,002 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell recorded impairment provisions of nil and $3,200 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $19,500) on five of its properties in Ontario. The impairment losses resulted from a decline in the operating performance of these properties due to competitive pressures in the market. Chartwell has determined that each of its properties are Cash Generating Units ("CGU") for purposes of impairment assessments as each property independently generates cash flows. The impairment for each property was recorded on a valuation based on fair value less costs of disposal. Fair value is measured using either the present value of future cash flows or using bona fide offers from market participants and are categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. In calculating fair value, management estimates future cash flows using historical experience, budgets and forecasts for the following fiscal year, considers future opportunities and risks in determining growth rates for future periods. Management also applies adjustments to reflect the expectations of market participants. The discount rates applied to cash flows to determine the recoverable amount are based on recent transactions of similar assets within the market. 37 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) 24. Finance costs: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contractual interest expense on mortgages $ (17,898) $ (17,975) $ (53,425) $ (53,139) Interest expense on senior unsecured debentures (3,463) (3,500) (10,388) (10,387) Interest expense on credit facility (807) (644) (3,049) (1,992) Interest expense on unsecured term loan (1,167) - (3,323) - (23,335) (22,119) (70,185) (65,518) Interest capitalized to properties under development 896 1,155 2,566 3,643 Amortization of financing costs and mark-to-market adjustment on assumed mortgages (736) (429) (1,863) (1,159) Distributions on Class B Units recorded as interest expense (234) (240) (709) (722) Total finance costs $ (23,409) $ (21,633) $ (70,191) $ (63,756) 25. Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses): Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps $ 1,265 $ 92 $ (6,995) $ (1,293) Change in fair value of EUPP option component (423) 1,246 4,126 (1,608) Change in fair value of Class B Units (1,117) 796 6,201 (1,736) Change in fair value of DTUs (1,024) 364 3,567 (1,451) Change in fair value - other (25) (266) 246 (671) Change in fair value of income guarantees 787 487 943 534 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (80) 55 114 (125) Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses) $ (617) $ 2,774 $ 8,202 $ (6,350) 38 CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) Income taxes:

Chartwell recorded a deferred tax benefit of $2,286 and $10,917 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (September 30, 2019 - deferred tax benefit of $1,363 and deferred tax expense of $19,098). The deferred income tax benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily relates to reversal of temporary differences on the accounting and tax basis of PP&E, and the deferred tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily relates to the impairment losses, fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps and reversal of temporary differences on the accounting and tax basis of PP&E. Commitments and contingencies:

Chartwell has been named in three proposed class action lawsuits related to the pandemic, none of which has been certified. Chartwell's insurer has assigned defence counsel and will be responding to the claims in due course through the appropriate court process. On October 20, 2020, the Ontario government introduced the Supporting Ontario's Recovery Act, 2020 (Bill 218), that if passed, will provide liability protection for workers, volunteers and organizations that make an honest effort to follow public health guidelines and laws relating to exposure to the pandemic. If passed, proceedings will be barred and dismissed without costs if they allege injury by COVID- 19 if the defendant had made good faith efforts and did not act with gross negligence. Chartwell did not record a provision with respect to these lawsuits as at September 30, 2020. Comparative statements:

Certain comparative balances have been reclassified from the consolidated financial statements previously presented to conform to the presentation of the 2020 condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Subsequent events:

On November 2, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of three non-core retirement residences in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750. These properties have been classified as assets held for sale as at September 30, 2020. The mortgage related to one of these properties of $5,200 was discharged on closing. 39 Attachments Original document

