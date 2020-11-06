Log in
Chartwell Retirement Residences : Q3 2020 Financial Statements

11/06/2020 | 05:02am EST

11/06/2020 | 05:02am EST

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (In Canadian dollars)

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

September 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,387

$

22,890

Trade and other receivables

8

29,088

20,384

Capital funding receivable

6,696

6,672

Other assets

9

24,061

20,451

Loans receivable

10

-

6,753

Assets held for sale

17

41,363

10,476

Total current assets

152,595

87,626

Non-current assets:

Other assets

9

2,230

2,642

Loans receivable

10

11,978

11,978

Capital funding receivable

30,548

35,542

Investment in joint ventures

11

17,600

19,323

Intangible assets

6

78,986

75,103

Property, plant and equipment ("PP&E")

5

3,236,874

3,262,180

Total non-current assets

3,378,216

3,406,768

Total assets

$

3,530,811

$

3,494,394

Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Lease obligations

7

$

1,079

$

1,022

Accounts payable and other liabilities

16

171,238

170,355

Distributions payable

11,072

10,808

Mortgages payable

12

315,910

206,617

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

17

22,544

2,529

Total current liabilities

521,843

391,331

Non-current liabilities:

Lease obligations

7

11,616

11,665

Other liabilities

16

6,253

-

Mortgages payable

12

1,655,922

1,734,061

Credit facilities

13

80,762

-

Unsecured term loan

14

124,718

124,697

Senior unsecured debentures

15

348,584

348,294

Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP

("Class B Units")

18

15,457

22,210

Deferred tax liabilities

26

13,652

24,569

Total non-current liabilities

2,256,964

2,265,496

Total liabilities

2,778,807

2,656,827

Unitholders' equity

19

752,004

837,567

Total liabilities and unitholders' equity

$

3,530,811

$

3,494,394

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved by the Trustees:

"Ann Davis"

Trustee

"Lise Bastarache"

Trustee

1

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue:

Resident

$

219,650

$

215,802

$

654,932

$

639,534

Management and other fees

2,424

2,665

8,138

7,766

Lease revenue from joint ventures

11

10,358

9,861

30,743

29,583

Interest income

858

1,282

3,085

3,514

22

233,290

229,610

696,898

680,397

Income (expenses):

Direct property operating

(160,482)

(146,460)

(466,118)

(437,179)

Depreciation of PP&E

5

(41,763)

(41,579)

(132,999)

(132,161)

Amortization of intangible assets

6

(1,897)

(448)

(4,258)

(1,399)

Share of net income (loss) from joint ventures11

(1,527)

1,797

(3,313)

2,498

General, administrative and trust

(9,719)

(9,194)

(35,221)

(34,402)

Other income (expense)

23

(2,928)

(17,046)

(1,220)

24,002

Finance costs

24

(23,409)

(21,633)

(70,191)

(63,756)

Change in fair values of financial

instruments and foreign exchange

gains (losses)

25

(617)

2,774

8,202

(6,350)

(242,342)

(231,789)

(705,118)

(648,747)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(9,052)

(2,179)

(8,220)

31,650

Deferred income tax benefit (expense)

26

2,286

1,363

10,917

(19,098)

Net income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss)

$

(6,766)

$

(816)

$

2,697

$

12,552

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Unitholders' Equity (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) (Unaudited)

Trust Units

Trust Units

Accumulated

issued in

issued

EUPP

income

Other equity

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

dollars, net

under EUPP

receivable

(losses)

Distributions

components

Total

Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2019

$

2,316,036

$

17,924

$

(12,251)

$

(121,840)

$

(1,368,799)

$

6,497

$

837,567

Net income

-

-

-

2,697

-

-

2,697

Distributions to unitholders

-

-

-

-

(98,297)

-

(98,297)

Trust Units issued under the Distribution

Reinvestment Program ("DRIP")

8,518

-

-

-

-

-

8,518

Trust Units issued on exchange of Class B Units

553

-

-

-

-

-

553

Trust units issued under the Executive Unit

Purchase Plan ("EUPP"), net of

Trust Units released on settlement of

EUPP receivable

292

2,561

(2,508)

-

-

(4)

341

Interest on EUPP receivable

-

-

(138)

-

-

-

(138)

Distributions applied against EUPP receivable

-

-

763

-

-

-

763

Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2020

$

2,325,399

$

20,485

$

(14,134)

$

(119,143)

$

(1,467,096)

$

6,493

$

752,004

Distributions were declared and paid at $0.050 per unit per month for the months of January, 2020 and February, 2020 and $0.051 per unit per month for the months of March, 2020 to September, 2020. In October 2020, distributions were declared at $0.051 per unit.

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Unitholders' Equity (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

(Unaudited)

Trust Units

Trust Units

Accumulated

issued in

issued

EUPP

income

Other equity

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

dollars, net

under EUPP

receivable

(losses)

Distributions

components

Total

Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2018

$

2,285,736

$

17,519

$

(12,053)

$

(122,907)

$

(1,241,182)

$

6,407

$

933,520

Net income

-

-

-

12,552

-

-

12,552

Distributions to unitholders

-

-

-

-

(95,491)

-

(95,491)

Trust Units issued under the Distribution

Reinvestment Program ("DRIP")

19,590

-

-

-

-

-

19,590

Trust Units issued on exchange of Class B Units

671

-

-

-

-

-

671

Trust units issued under the Executive Unit

Purchase Plan ("EUPP"), net of

Trust Units released on settlement of

EUPP receivable

2,384

550

(1,051)

-

-

91

1,974

Interest on EUPP receivable

-

-

(93)

-

-

-

(93)

Distributions applied against EUPP receivable

-

-

692

-

-

-

692

Unitholders' equity, September 30, 2019

$

2,308,381

$

18,069

$

(12,505)

$

(110,355)

$

(1,336,673)

$

6,498

$

873,415

Distributions were declared and paid at $0.049 per unit per month for the months of January, 2019 and February, 2019 and $0.050 per unit per month for the months of March, 2019 to September, 2019.

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(6,766)

$

(816)

$

2,697

$

12,552

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

5, 6

43,660

42,027

137,257

133,560

Finance costs

24

23,409

21,633

70,191

63,756

Transaction costs arising from

acquisitions and dispositions

23

(99)

(310)

(690)

(1,273)

Other expense (income)

23

2,928

17,046

1,220

(24,002)

Interest income

22

(858)

(1,282)

(3,085)

(3,514)

Change in fair values of financial instruments

and foreign exchange losses (gains)

25

617

(2,774)

(8,202)

6,350

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

26

(2,286)

(1,363)

(10,917)

19,098

Share of net loss (income) from joint ventures

11

1,527

(1,797)

3,313

(2,498)

Other

85

808

355

1,883

Change in trade and other receivables

(651)

(1,002)

(8,075)

(8,222)

Change in other assets

5,581

3,038

(2,334)

(1,524)

Change in accounts payable and other liabilities

9,967

9,264

7,035

(6,047)

77,114

84,472

188,765

190,119

Interest income and other income received

858

1,282

2,987

3,455

Interest paid

(20,234)

(18,664)

(67,514)

(62,545)

57,738

67,090

124,238

131,029

Financing activities:

Proceeds from mortgage financing

64,110

82,049

132,574

146,098

Mortgage repayments

(25,572)

(8,349)

(66,745)

(39,713)

Scheduled mortgage principal repayments

(19,745)

(17,868)

(57,783)

(52,422)

Changes to credit facilities

13

(11,000)

(54,000)

84,000

26,000

Additions to finance costs

(3,142)

(5,210)

(4,773)

(9,157)

Distributions paid

(32,983)

(25,142)

(89,651)

(75,706)

(28,332)

(28,520)

(2,378)

(4,900)

Investing activities:

Acquisition of assets, net of cash acquired

4

-

-

(21,623)

(9,519)

Additions to PP&E and intangible assets

(28,518)

(48,414)

(97,920)

(143,899)

Proceeds from disposal of PP&E and assets

held for sale

40

10,931

22,606

14,216

Change in Capital funding receivable

1,680

1,589

4,970

4,704

Advances of loans receivable

-

-

-

(3,826)

Change in restricted cash

(76)

64

194

(29)

Distributions received from joint ventures

11

-

-

-

10

Contributions to joint ventures

11

-

-

(1,590)

(323)

(26,874)

(35,830)

(93,363)

(138,666)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,532

2,740

28,497

(12,537)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

48,855

14,502

22,890

29,779

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

51,387

$

17,242

$

51,387

$

17,242

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

  1. Organization:
    Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") is an unincorporated open-ended real estate trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and created as of July 7, 2003 and subsisting under the Declaration of Trust. Chartwell's head office is located at 7070 Derrycrest Drive, Mississauga, ON L5W 0G5. Chartwell's main business is ownership, operations and management of retirement residences and long-term care homes in Canada.
  2. Basis of preparation: Statement of compliance:
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the IASB.
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Trustees on November 5, 2020.
    These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the exception of the impact of adopting the following accounting standards:
    1. On October 22, 2018, the IASB issued amendments to IFRS 3, Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"), that seek to clarify whether a transaction is to be accounted for as an asset acquisition or a business acquisition. The amendments apply to businesses acquired in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. Earlier application is permitted. The amendments include an election to use a concentration test. This is a simplified assessment that results in an asset acquisition if substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar identifiable assets. If a preparer chooses not to apply the concentration test, or the test is failed, then the assessment focuses on the existence of a substantive process.

6

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

2. Basis of preparation (continued):

Chartwell adopted the amendments to IFRS 3 beginning on January 1, 2020, the mandatory effective date, with no impact on the financial statements upon transition.

  1. Chartwell recognizes government income grants that become receivable as compensation for expenses incurred in profit or loss on a systematic basis in the periods in which the expenses are recognized. The grants are recorded as a reduction to the related expense.

3. COVID-19 risks:

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The duration and full impact of the pandemic on Chartwell is unknown at this time. During Q3 2020, the spread of the COVID-19adversely affected Chartwell's business and it is expected to continue to do so. The future adverse impact to Chartwell's business, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition will depend on the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic which currently cannot be estimated.

Revenues and expenses:

Chartwell's revenue and operating results depend significantly on the occupancy levels at Chartwell's retirement residences and long term care ("LTC") homes (collectively, the "Residences"). Restrictions have been implemented on visits by or on behalf of prospective residents during the pandemic as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19, and such restrictions have resulted in decreased occupancy levels due to reduced move-in activity. The COVID-19 pandemic will also result in: decreases in the occupancy at the residences due to shorter lengths of stay; direct impacts at residences that experience an outbreak; delays in accepting new residents due to quarantine; negative perceptions of congregate living or otherwise; or government directives prohibiting or limiting admissions to the Residences.

7

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

3. COVID-19 risks (continued):

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused and may continue to cause a material increase in direct operating expenses and may cause an increase in general, administrative and trust expenses and development costs. Enhanced procedures, protocols and care put in place to assist in reducing the likelihood of exposure of residents and staff to the virus or to address outbreaks at the Residences (including enhanced screening, personal protective equipment and other health and safety precautions) resulted in increased costs. Further, COVID-19 adversely impacted Chartwell's operations by causing staffing and supply shortages in the early stages of the pandemic and it may continue to do so. In addition, management and residence staff are spending considerable time addressing the pandemic, which diverts attention from other business concerns. Although various funding programs have been introduced and/or implemented and Chartwell has been and may continue to have access to the programs there is no certainty as to the extent to which these programs may mitigate adverse effects.

Litigation risks:

There is an increased risk of litigation which, even if not meritorious, and even if covered by Chartwell's insurance, could result in increased operating costs to Chartwell to defend. As of November 5, 2020, Chartwell has been named as a defendant in three separate proposed class actions related to the pandemic. Chartwell's insurers are handling the defense of these actions. See commitments and contingencies (note 27) for more detail.

Financial risks:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both the global and Canadian economy overall and credit markets were and may continue to be adversely affected. This, in combination with both reduced revenues and increased operating costs, may make it more difficult to access the credit markets or, if able to do so, it may be at a higher cost or less advantageous terms than previously, potentially impacting, among other things, re-financing of outstanding debt when due and development plans and timelines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in and will continue to result in some or all of these negative outcomes and could materially and adversely impact Chartwell's business, results from operations, liquidity, and financial condition. The extent to which the pandemic will impact Chartwell's business and results of operations is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, and the actions taken by governments and private sector participants to contain the pandemic or address its impacts, among others.

8

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

3. COVID-19 risks (continued): Liquidity risks:

Liquidity risk is managed through cash flow forecasting. Management monitors forecasts of Chartwell's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs through maintaining sufficient cash and/or availability on the undrawn credit facilities and ensuring that it meets its financial covenants related to debt agreements. Such forecasting involves a significant degree of judgment, takes into consideration current and projected macroeconomic conditions, Chartwell's cash collection efforts, debt financing plans, and covenant compliance required under the terms of debt agreements. There is a risk that such liquidity forecasts may not be achieved and that currently available debt financing may no longer be available to Chartwell at terms and conditions that are favorable to Chartwell, or at all.

The available borrowing capacity of the secured credit facility, as disclosed in note 13, may be reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on Chartwell. The available capacity is determined in accordance with a formula defined in the credit agreement that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the secured credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property.

The available borrowing capacity of the unsecured credit facility, as disclosed in note 13, may also be reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on Chartwell. The unsecured credit facility capacity may be reduced if the ratio of unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the unsecured credit agreement) falls below a threshold defined in the unsecured credit agreement. The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date.

Insurance risks:

Participants in the seniors housing sector have recently experienced difficulty obtaining liability and other insurance at a reasonable cost, and, in some cases, industry participants have had difficulty renewing insurance policies at the same coverage as the expiring policies. There is a risk that Chartwell will incur additional costs renewing its insurance coverage and/or that such coverage may be reduced on renewal.

9

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

4. Acquisitions:

Acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

On March 2, 2020, Chartwell purchased a 42.5% interest in Chartwell Le St-Gabriel résidence pour retraités ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel"), a 345 suite Retirement Residence located in Longueuil, Quebec. Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Chartwell directly holds its 42.5% interest in the real estate ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord") and related mortgage which is accounted for as a joint operation (proportionately consolidated) while its 42.5% interest in operations ("Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator") is held through a separate legal entity which is accounted for as a joint venture (equity accounted).

The purchase price for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord was $36,731, before transaction costs, and was settled through the assumption of a variable mortgage of $23,907, settlement of a $3,569 outstanding mezzanine loan with the balance, net of working capital adjustments, paid in cash. Chartwell applied the optional concentration test in accordance with IFRS 3 and accounted for the acquisition as an asset acquisition. Acquisition related costs of $2,062 have been capitalized to the building in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet. The net assets acquired and consideration transferred in relation to the purchase of the Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator was $1,500.

On May 1, 2020, Chartwell purchased an 85% interest in L'Unique Complexe Pour Retraites Inc. ("Chartwell L'Unique III"), a 163 suite Retirement Residence located in Saint-Eustache, Quebec. Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Chartwell directly holds its 85% interest in the real estate and related mortgage, and operations which is accounted for as a joint operation (proportionately consolidated).

The purchase price for Chartwell's 85% interest in Chartwell L'Unique III was $32,566, before transaction costs, and was settled through the assumption of a variable rate mortgage of $16,925, the settlement of a $3,184 outstanding mezzanine loan with the balance, net of working capital adjustments, paid in cash. Chartwell applied the optional concentration test in accordance with IFRS 3 and accounted for the acquisition as an asset acquisition. Acquisition related costs of $1,042 have been capitalized to the building in the condensed consolidated interim balance sheet.

10

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

4. Acquisitions (continued):

The following table summarizes the allocation of the purchase price to each major category of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord and Chartwell L'Unique III, which are classified as joint operations (note 11).

March 2,

May 1,

Date of acquisition

2020

2020

Total

Segment

Retirement Operations

Province of

Province of

Location

Quebec

Quebec

Number of properties (suites)

1 (345 suites)

1 (163 suites)

PP&E

$

38,726

$ 33,525

$

72,251

Income guarantee receivable

67

83

150

Working capital adjustments

(4)

(85)

(89)

Acquired cash

-

501

501

Net assets acquired

$

38,789

$ 34,024

$

72,813

Cash consideration

$

9,251

$ 12,873

$

22,124

Discharge of mezzanine loans receivable

3,569

3,184

6,753

Mortgage assumed

23,907

16,925

40,832

Acquisition related costs incurred

2,062

1,042

3,104

Total consideration

$

38,789

$ 34,024

$

72,813

The following table summarizes the allocation of the purchase price excluding transaction costs to each major category of assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator, which is classified as a joint venture (note 11).

Date of acquisition

March 2, 2020

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

$

1,136

Acquired cash

527

Working capital adjustments

(163)

Net assets acquired

$

1,500

Cash transferred to the seller

$

1,500

Total consideration

$

1,500

11

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

5. Property, plant and equipment:

Furniture,

Properties

Land

fixtures and

under

held for

Land

Buildings

equipment

development

development

Total

Cost

Balance, December 31, 2018

$

310,390

$

3,082,413

$

142,968

$

193,548

$

20,027

$

3,749,346

Recognition of right-of-use assets

upon adoption of IFRS 16

7,840

898

-

-

2,450

11,188

Additions

-

81,507

9,859

92,470

3,500

187,336

Additions through

acquisitions

15,765

205,097

4,620

-

-

225,482

Disposals

(1,789)

(16,803)

(547)

-

-

(19,139)

Derecognition

-

(63,555)

(522)

-

-

(64,077)

Transfers

14,293

117,510

5,098

(133,401)

(3,500)

-

Transfers to assets held for sale

(2,951)

(17,249)

(2,737)

-

(253)

(23,190)

Balance, December 31, 2019

343,548

3,389,818

158,739

152,617

22,224

4,066,946

Additions

-

37,939

5,963

41,619

-

85,521

Additions through acquisitions

3,931

67,669

651

-

-

72,251

Disposals

(1,202)

(11,093)

(1,084)

-

-

(13,379)

Derecognition

-

(50,929)

(7,973)

-

-

(58,902)

Transfers

6,748

72,784

5,727

(85,259)

-

-

Transfers to assets held for sale

(4,730)

(48,117)

(2,379)

-

-

(55,226)

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

348,295

$

3,458,071

$

159,644

$

108,977

$

22,224

$

4,097,211

Accumulated depreciation and

impairment losses

Balance, December 31, 2018

$

-

$

563,576

$

92,024

$

-

$

-

$

655,600

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

172

115

-

-

83

370

Depreciation

-

157,185

20,895

-

-

178,080

Disposals

-

(6,439)

(422)

-

-

(6,861)

Derecognition

-

(63,555)

(522)

-

-

(64,077)

Impairment

-

46,974

-

-

-

46,974

Loss due to water damage

-

2,803

98

-

-

2,901

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

(6,296)

(1,925)

-

-

(8,221)

Balance, December 31, 2019

172

694,363

110,148

-

83

804,766

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

128

257

570

-

63

1,018

Depreciation

-

116,597

15,384

-

-

131,981

Disposals

-

(5,722)

(888)

-

-

(6,610)

Derecognition

-

(50,929)

(7,973)

-

-

(58,902)

Impairment

-

3,200

-

-

-

3,200

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

(13,435)

(1,681)

-

-

(15,116)

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

300

$

744,331

$

115,560

$

-

$

146

$

860,337

Carrying amounts

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

343,376

$

2,695,455

$

48,591

$

152,617

$

22,141

$

3,262,180

Balance, September 30, 2020

347,995

2,713,740

44,084

108,977

22,078

3,236,874

12

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

5. Property, plant and equipment (continued):

The following table lists the balance of Chartwell's right-of-use assets included in the table above as at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020:

Furniture,

Land

fixtures and

held for

Right-of-use assets

Land(1)

Buildings(2)

equipment(3)

development

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

7,668

$

6,472

$

1,416

$

2,367

$

17,923

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

7,540

$

6,215

$

1,589

$

2,304

$

17,648

  1. Relates to land leases
  2. Relates to office leases
  3. Includes additions of $743

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell completed the construction of its head office and transferred the related costs from properties under development to other components of PP&E.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell capitalized $2,566 (September 30, 2019 - $3,643) of borrowing costs related to development projects under construction at an average capitalization rate of 3.64% (September 30, 2019 - 3.81%).

On April 8, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of a retirement residence located in Quebec for an aggregate selling price of $6,700.

On April 24, 2020, Chartwell entered into an agreement relating to the sale of three retirement residences located in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750 and the sale closed on November 2, 2020. These properties are classified as Assets Held for Sale as at September 30, 2020.

On August 31, 2020, Chartwell entered into a definitive agreement relating to the sale of three retirement residences located in Ontario for an aggregate sale price of $33,800. The sale is expected to be completed before December 31, 2020. These properties have been classified as Assets Held for Sale as at September 30, 2020.

13

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

5. Property, plant and equipment (continued):

Since January 1, 2010, the cost and accumulated depreciation of PP&E has been reduced by $250,750 (December 31, 2019 - $234,009) to remove fully amortized value of resident contracts.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, Chartwell recorded write downs of nil and $19,500 in the carrying value of properties due to decline in the operating performance resulting from competitive pressures. During the three and nine month ended September 30, 2020, additional impairment charges of nil and $3,200 were recorded to certain of these properties.

Chartwell is continuing to review significant assumptions which may impact the valuation of its properties in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not possible to forecast with certainty the duration and full scope of the economic impact of COVID-19 and other consequential changes it may have on Chartwell's business and operations, both in the short term and in the long term. Certain aspects of Chartwell's business and operations that could potentially be impacted include resident revenue, occupancy, turnover, future demand, direct operating expenses and market rents, which all ultimately impact the underlying valuation of property, plant and equipment.

Chartwell expects near-term delays to on-going projects in terms of expected completion dates, as well as delays to the commencement of construction for new development projects as Chartwell is undertaking technical and administrative activities to re-evaluate returns and models.

14

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

6.

Intangibles:

Goodwill

Licenses

Software(1)

Total

Cost

Balance, December 31, 2018

$

9,233

$

44,334

$

23,111

$

76,678

Additions

-

-

14,720

14,720

Disposals

-

-

(15)

(15)

Derecognition

-

-

(149)

(149)

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

(2,990)

(114)

(3,104)

Balance, December 31, 2019

9,233

41,344

37,553

88,130

Additions

-

-

8,905

8,905

Disposals

-

-

(19)

(19)

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

-

(904)

(904)

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

9,233

$

41,344

$

45,535

$

96,112

Accumulated amortization

Balance, December 31, 2018

$

-

$

-

$

11,171

$

11,171

Disposals

-

-

(6)

(6)

Derecognition

-

-

(149)

(149)

Amortization

-

-

2,072

2,072

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

-

(61)

(61)

Balance, December 31, 2019

-

-

13,027

13,027

Disposals

-

-

(13)

(13)

Amortization

-

-

4,258

4,258

Transfers to assets held for sale

-

-

(146)

(146)

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

-

$

-

$

17,126

$

17,126

Carrying amounts

Balance, December 31, 2019

$

9,233

$

41,344

$

24,526

$

75,103

Balance, September 30, 2020

9,233

41,344

28,409

78,986

  1. The September 30, 2020 balance includes $2,634 (December 31, 2019 - $20,937) in software under development.

15

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

7. Leases:

As at September 30, 2020, Chartwell has right-of-use assets in respect of leases totalling $17,648 (December 31, 2019 - $17,923) with remaining lease terms ranging from 2 to 58 years. Lease obligations related to these right-of-use assets totalled $12,695 (December 31, 2019 - $12,687) of which $1,079 (December 31, 2019 - $1,022) was classified current and $11,616 (December 31, 2019 - $11,665) was classified non-current as at September 30, 2020. Chartwell generally does not include purchase, extension or termination options in its leases, other than extension options for land leases that support properties with lengthy useful lives.

The following table details the contractual undiscounted cash flow on the lease payments for the right-of-use assets:

Less than one year

$

1,089

One to five years

4,104

More than five years

21,800

Total (1)

$

26,993

  1. Includes three land leases with cumulative required undiscounted cash payments of $24,285 (December 31, 2019 - $24,567) which mature between 2044 and 2079.

8. Trade and other receivables:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Residents(1)

$

1,618

$

1,785

Related party(2)

4,107

1,841

Insurance recoverables

3,582

4,866

Pandemic-related receivable(3)

4,037

-

Other

15,744

11,892

$

29,088

$

20,384

  1. Resident receivables balance at September 30, 2020 is net of an allowance for expected credit losses of $1,780 (December 31, 2019 - $1,229)
  2. Related party receivables are management fees and other receivables outstanding from joint ventures and properties managed by Chartwell.
  3. Represents the amount for pandemic pay not received at September 30, 2020. Chartwell's direct operating expenses include government income funding of $149 and $3,182 netted against related expenses of $3,139 and $9,202 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

16

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

9.

Other assets:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Prepaid expenses and deposits

$

13,683

$

7,701

Restricted cash

1,362

1,168

Income guarantees

4,343

7,184

Other assets

6,903

7,040

$

26,291

$

23,093

Current

$

24,061

$

20,451

Non-current

2,230

2,642

$

26,291

$

23,093

Income guarantees were provided by vendors upon acquisition of certain properties. Income guarantees are considered Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. Fair value is determined by discounting the applicable expected future income from these properties. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, $3,934 (September 30, 2019 - $2,142) of income guarantees were collected.

10. Loans receivable:

Loans are due from Batimo, mature between 2023 and 2024, bear interest rate of 10%, and are secured by first and second charges on Batimo's interests in certain operating and development seniors' housing projects and vacant land, as well as by Batimo's corporate guarantee and contain certain cross-collateralization and cross-default provisions. Loans receivable are measured at FVTPL and are considered Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy.

Mezzanine loans of $3,569 and $3,184 were settled upon the acquisitions of Chartwell Le St- Gabriel Landlord on March 2, 2020 and Chartwell L'Unique III on May 1, 2020 respectively (note 4).

17

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

11. Joint arrangements:

A joint venture is a joint arrangement, whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the arrangement. A joint operation is a joint arrangement, whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. The following are Chartwell's joint arrangements as at September 30, 2020:

Joint

Number of

Chartwell

Joint arrangement

Consolidation

arrangements

properties

ownership

type

method

Chartwell-Welltower Landlord(1)

37

50%

Joint operation

Proportionate

Chartwell-Welltower Operator(1)

37

50%

Joint venture(2)

Equity

Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord(1)

1

42.5%

Joint operation

Proportionate

Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator(1)

1

42.5%

Joint venture(2)

Equity

Batimo

4

85%

Joint operation

Proportionate

Chartwell Oakville Retirement Residence

1

50%

Joint venture(2)

Equity

Chartwell Constantia Retirement Residence

1

50%

Joint venture(2)

Equity

Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence

1

50%

Joint operation

Proportionate

Chartwell Churchill House Retirement Residence

1

50%

Joint operation

Proportionate

The Sumach by Chartwell

1

45%

Joint operation

Proportionate

Kingsbridge Retirement Community

1

60%

Joint venture(2)

Equity

Pickering Project(3)

1

90%

Joint operation

Proportionate

  1. Chartwell directly holds its interest in real estate while its interest in operations is held through separate legal entities.
  2. These joint arrangements have been structured through separate legal vehicles.
  3. Property under development.

The following tables summarize certain information about Chartwell's investment in joint ventures:

Nine months ended September 30,

20202019

Contributions to joint ventures

$ 1,590

$

323

Distributions received from joint ventures(1)

-

(16,010)

  1. Includes a non-cash distribution

There were no contributions and distributions for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

18

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

11. Joint arrangements (continued):

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,631

$

4,964

Trade and other receivables

14,830

13,144

Other assets

2,204

2,230

Current assets

24,665

20,338

PP&E and intangible assets

58,435

58,500

Total assets

$

83,100

$

78,838

Accounts payable and other liabilities

$

12,457

$

10,761

Mortgages payable - current

26,806

341

Current liabilities

39,263

11,102

Mortgages payable - non-current

26,237

48,413

Total liabilities

$

65,500

$

59,515

Net investment in joint ventures

$

17,600

$

19,323

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

28,758

$

29,142

$

87,774

$

87,293

Direct property operating

expense

(18,637)

(16,700)

(55,627)

(51,912)

Lease expense

(10,358)

(9,861)

(30,743)

(29,583)

Finance costs

(449)

(374)

(1,447)

(1,119)

Depreciation and amortization

(964)

(529)

(2,867)

(1,966)

Change in fair value of

financial instruments

and foreign exchange

gains (losses)

123

118

(403)

(218)

Other income (expense)

-

1

-

3

Chartwell's share of net income

(loss) from joint ventures

$

(1,527)

$

1,797

$

(3,313)

$

2,498

19

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

11. Joint arrangements (continued):

Related party transactions occur between Chartwell and its joint ventures. These related party transactions are in the normal course of operations and are measured at the exchange amount, which is the amount of consideration established and agreed to between the related parties. Except as disclosed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the related party balances are included in accounts receivable and payable, lease revenue and lease expense and in management fee revenue, as applicable. As of September 30, 2020, $2,897 (December 31, 2019 - $526) of Chartwell's accounts receivable and $12,827 (December 31, 2019 - $13,005) of Chartwell's accounts payable relate to its investments in joint ventures. For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, $1,454 and $4,760 (September 30, 2019 - $1,724 and $5,047) of Chartwell's management fees related to its investment in joint ventures.

Chartwell and Welltower each own a 50% direct beneficial interest in the real estate assets and are obligated for the related mortgages for a portfolio of 37 properties (collectively referred to as "Chartwell-Welltower Landlord"). Chartwell and Welltower each own a 42.5% beneficial interest and Batimo owns 15% beneficial interest in the real estate and are obligated for the related mortgages for Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord. Chartwell's interests in these properties are accounted for as joint operations under IFRS 11. Chartwell's interest in the operations of the 37 properties (collectively referred to as "Chartwell-Welltower Operator") and Chartwell's interest in Chartwell-Le St Gabriel Operator are held through separate legal entities which are accounted for as joint ventures using the equity method under IFRS 11.

Chartwell-Welltower Operator and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator have leased the real estate from Chartwell-Welltower Landlord and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Landlord respectively. The terms of these leases are for three-year periods, with automatic renewal terms as long as the joint arrangement between respective parties is still in effect. As a result, Chartwell's share of the landlords' lease receipts, $10,358 and $30,743 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $9,861 and $29,583) is reported as lease revenue and is included in lease revenue from joint ventures. The lease expenses for Chartwell-Welltower Operator and Chartwell Le St-Gabriel Operator are included in the share of net income from joint ventures.

20

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

12. Mortgages payable:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Mortgages principal balance

$

2,005,699

$

1,975,089

Mark-to-market adjustments on assumed mortgages

7,682

9,389

Financing costs(1)

(41,549)

(43,800)

$

1,971,832

$

1,940,678

Current

$

315,910

$

206,617

Non-current

1,655,922

1,734,061

$

1,971,832

$

1,940,678

(1) 2019 balance includes credit facility financing costs of $3,251.

Mortgages payable are secured by first and second charges on specific properties and are measured at amortized cost. The mortgages payable as at September 30, 2020 are as follows:

Regular

Principal

Principal

due on

Total

% of

payments

maturity

debt

total debt

Remainder 2020

$

19,853

$

40,572

$

60,425

3

2021

78,570

202,888

281,458

14

2022

73,428

271,430

344,858

17

2023

66,962

74,504

141,466

7

2024

57,232

174,647

231,879

12

2025

50,654

74,012

124,666

6

2026

48,419

37,235

85,654

4

2027

45,895

63,176

109,071

5

2028

48,753

180,955

229,708

12

2029

32,642

85,729

118,371

6

2030

25,454

70,721

96,175

5

2031

21,504

9,490

30,994

2

2032

20,335

14,978

35,313

2

2033

17,763

31,221

48,984

2

2034

10,157

1,621

11,778

1

Thereafter

29,921

24,978

54,899

2

Total

$

647,542

$

1,358,157

$

2,005,699

100

21

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

12. Mortgages payable (continued):

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Mortgages at fixed rates:

Mortgages (principal)

$1,868,129

$1,920,778

Interest rates

1.31% to 7.85%

1.90% to 7.85%

Weighted average interest rate

3.51%

3.68%

Mortgages at variable rates:

Mortgages (principal)

$137,570

$54,311

Interest rates

Bankers' acceptance

Bankers' acceptance

plus 0.975% to

plus 0.975% to

prime plus 0.8%

Bankers' acceptance

plus 1.65%

Weighted average interest rate

2.64%

3.52%

Blended weighted average rate

3.45%

3.68%

Included in mortgages at fixed rates above, are mortgages totaling $134,685 (December 31, 2019 - $126,818) with interest rates fixed through interest rate swap contracts with an equivalent notional value, maturing in 2021 and 2022. The swaps have a fair value of $891 (December 31, 2019 - $509) included in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities and fair value asset of nil (December 31, 2019 - $328) included in trade and other receivables. The swaps are considered level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.

22

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

13. Credit facilities:

Financing costs, which have been recorded as a reduction of the amounts outstanding under the credit facilities, as at September 30, 2020 were $3,238 (December 31, 2019 - $3,251).

The following tables summarize certain details of Chartwell's credit facility as at September 30,

2020 and December 31, 2019:

Principal

Utilized for

Available

Maximum

Available

amounts

Letters of

to be

Maturity

September 30, 2020

capacity

capacity

outstanding

credit

drawn

date

Secured credit facility(1)

$

300,000

$

300,000

$

(84,000)

$

(9,609)

$

206,391

May 29, 2024

Unsecured credit facility(2)

100,000

100,000

-

-

100,000

May 29, 2024

Total

$

400,000

$

400,000

$

(84,000)

$

(9,609)

$

306,391

  1. Available capacity is determined based on a formula that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property.
  2. Available capacity is determined by a minimum ratio of the unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the credit agreement) of 1.3:1. The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date.

Principal

Utilized for

Available

Maximum

Available

amounts

Letters of

to be

Maturity

December 31, 2019

capacity

capacity

outstanding

credit

drawn

date

Secured credit facility(1)

$

300,000

$

300,000

$

-

$

(8,219)

$

291,781

May 29, 2024

Unsecured credit facility(2)

100,000

100,000

-

-

100,000

May 29, 2024

Total

$

400,000

$

400,000

$

-

$

(8,219)

$

391,781

  1. Available capacity is determined based on a formula that considers the lending value of the properties included in the secured asset pool. The factors impacting the lending value formula include property valuations, the mortgageability amount determined on the basis of net operating income (as defined in the credit agreement) for the previous four quarters, the secured collateral, and the occupancy rate of the property.
  2. Available capacity is reduced if ratio of the unencumbered property asset value to unsecured indebtedness (as defined in the credit agreement) falls below 1.3:1. The value is based on third party appraisals that are dated no longer than two years from the applicable determination date.

The amounts outstanding on the secured credit facility bear interest at the bank's prime rate plus 0.65% or banker's acceptance rate plus 1.65% based on Chartwell's current credit rating. The secured credit facility is secured by second-ranked charges on specific properties and is subject to various financial covenants including among others, minimum equity requirements and limitations on entering into certain investments and on the amount of cash distributions that can be paid to unitholders.

23

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

  1. Credit facilities (continued):
    The amounts outstanding on the unsecured credit facility bear interest at the bank's prime rate plus 0.70% or banker's acceptance rate plus 1.70% based on Chartwell's current credit rating. The unsecured credit facility is subject to various financial covenants including among others, minimum equity requirements, minimum unencumbered asset ratio, limitations on entering into certain investments and on the amount of cash distributions that can be paid to unitholders and limitation on the amount of secured indebtedness.
  2. Unsecured term loan:
    On December 10, 2019, Chartwell entered into a $125,000 unsecured term loan agreement with a Canadian chartered bank. The loan matures on May 31, 2024 and through an interest rate swap the interest rate was fixed at 3.523%. On June 26, 2020, Chartwell entered into a revised swap agreement. Terms of the revised agreement include a rate floor of zero percent with a fixed effective interest rate of 3.703% as at September 30, 2020.
    The interest rate on the unsecured term loan has been fixed through interest rate swap contracts with an equivalent notional value. The fair value of the swaps included in other liabilities at September 30, 2020 was $5,953 (December 31, 2019 - fair value asset of $332). The swap is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.

The following tables detail the outstanding principal amounts and the carrying value of Chartwell's unsecured term loan at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019:

Outstanding

Financing

Carrying

Maturity

September 30, 2020

principal

costs, net

value

date

Unsecured term loan

$

125,000

$

(282)

$

124,718

May 31, 2024

Outstanding

Financing

Carrying

Maturity

December 31, 2019

principal

costs, net

value

date

Unsecured term loan

$

125,000

$

(303)

$

124,697

May 31, 2024

24

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

15. Senior unsecured debentures:

The following tables detail the outstanding principal amounts and the carrying value of Chartwell's senior unsecured debentures at September 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019:

Outstanding

Financing

Carrying

Redemption

September 30, 2020

Date issued

principal

costs, net

value

date(1)

Due date

3.786% Series A

June 9,

2017

$

200,000

$

(769)

$

199,231

October 11,

2023

December 11,

2023

4.211% Series B

April 27,

2018

150,000

(647)

149,353

February 25,

2025

April 28,

2025

Total

$

350,000

$

(1,416)

$

348,584

  1. The debentures are redeemable at the option of Chartwell, at any time, subject to a yield maintenance payment if such redemption is prior to the redemption date.

Outstanding

Financing

Carrying

Redemption

December 31, 2019

Date issued

principal

costs, net

value

date(1)

Due date

3.786% Series A

June 9,

2017

$

200,000

$

(952)

$

199,048

October 11,

2023

December 11,

2023

4.211% Series B

April 27,

2018

150,000

(754)

149,246

February 25,

2025

April 28,

2025

Total

$

350,000

$

(1,706)

$

348,294

  1. The debentures are redeemable at the option of Chartwell, at any time, subject to a yield maintenance payment if such redemption is prior to the redemption date.

16. Accounts payable and other liabilities:

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

152,444

$

137,171

Resident deposits

3,661

3,751

Deferred revenue

233

693

Deferred Trust Units ("DTU")

(a)

11,994

15,038

Restricted Trust Units ("RTU")

(b)

2,814

3,710

EUPP option component

(c)

6,345

9,992

$

177,491

$

170,355

Current

$

171,238

$

170,355

Non-current(1)

6,253

-

$

177,491

$

170,355

  1. Non-currentbalance includes the non-current portion of swaps on mortgages and the swap on unsecured term loan.

25

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

16. Accounts payable and other liabilities (continued):

  1. DTU Plan:
    The DTU fair value is determined using the market price for listed Trust Units since there is a one-for-one conversion feature. The market price of Trust Units as at September 30, 2020 was $10.10 (December 31, 2019 - $13.90). DTU plan is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The following table summarizes the DTU activity:

Units

outstanding

Amount

Balance, December 31, 2018

974,063

$

13,313

Units granted

66,632

986

Change in fair value and distributions

41,172

739

Balance, December 31, 2019

1,081,867

15,038

Units granted

56,119

523

Change in fair value and distributions

49,525

(3,567)

Balance, September 30, 2020

1,187,511

$

11,994

  1. RTU Plan:
    During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 274,490 notional Trust Units were granted (December 31, 2019 - 271,678), 3,777 notional Trust units were cancelled (December 31, 2019 - 14,961), 28,559 notional Trust units were issued in regard to distributions (December 31, 2019 - 28,366), and 290,173 notional Trust units vested and were paid out (December 31, 2019 - 206,618). At September 30, 2020, 663,749 notional Trust Units remained outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 654,650). The liability is measured at fair value based on the market price for Trust Units at each reporting period until settlement. RTU plan is considered Level 1 in the fair value hierarchy.
  2. EUPP option component:
    The fair value of the EUPP option component is recognized as an expense with a corresponding increase in liability over the employee service period. The liability is remeasured at each reporting date and at settlement date. Any change in liability is recognized in profit and loss.

26

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

16. Accounts payable and other liabilities (continued):

Fair value is measured using the Monte Carlo simulation method. EUPP is considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The following table summarizes the assumptions used to determine the fair value of the EUPP option component:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Expected volatility

24.08%

-

29.08%

13.53%

-

18.53%

Risk-free rate

0.71%

-

1.23%

2.05%

-

2.25%

Distribution yield

6.95%

-

10.72%

4.60%

-

5.28%

17. Assets held for sale and related liabilities:

On April 1, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of four LTC homes in Ontario that were classified as assets held for sale at March 31, 2020 for an aggregate sale price of $13,593. Chartwell has retained the obligation to remediate the lands at one of these LTC homes. While the land is being remediated, Chartwell will retain the ownership of the land and will receive cash in the amount of $707 in aggregate. The arrangement qualifies as a finance lease and the related lease receivable is recorded in accounts receivable.

At September 30, 2020, management is committed to plans via two separate agreements to sell three retirement residences located in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750 and three retirement residences located in Ontario for an aggregate sale price of $33,800.

27

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

17. Assets held for sale and related liabilities (continued):

The following table summarizes the significant assets held for sale at:

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets:

Trade and other receivables

$

138

$

256

Other assets

357

80

PP&E and intangibles, net

40,868

10,140

$

41,363

$

10,476

Liabilities:

Accounts payable and other liabilities

$

1,358

$

2,529

Mortgages payable

21,186

-

$

22,544

$

2,529

The movement of PP&E and intangibles classified as assets held for sale is as follows:

Balance, December 31, 2018

$

-

Carrying value of assets transferred from PP&E and intangibles

17,754

Additions

258

Disposals

(7,872)

Balance, December 31, 2019

10,140

Carrying value of assets transferred from PP&E and intangibles

40,540

Additions

328

Land reclassified as lease receivable

(707)

Disposals

(9,433)

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

40,868

28

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

  1. Class B Units:
    Class B Units are exchangeable, at the option of the holder, into Trust Units. Such exchangeable instruments are presented as a liability and are measured at fair value. Distributions on Class B Units are reported as a finance cost on the statement of comprehensive income. Fair value is determined by using the market price for listed Trust Units since there is a one-for-one exchange feature for each Class B Unit into a Trust Unit. Class B Units are considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. The market price of Trust Units at September 30, 2020 was $10.10 per unit (December 31, 2019 - $13.90 per unit). At September 30, 2020, 1,530,360 Class B Units were outstanding (December 31, 2019 - 1,597,860).
  2. Trust Units and EUPP:
    The following Trust Units are issued and outstanding:

Number of

Trust Units

Amount

Balance, December 31, 2018

210,991,550

$

2,285,736

Trust Units issued under DRIP

1,880,295

26,937

Trust Units issued in exchange of Class B Units

44,878

671

Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable

138,305

2,736

Other equity related costs

-

(94)

Deferred tax asset

-

50

Balance, December 31, 2019

213,055,028

2,316,036

Trust Units issued under DRIP

684,812

8,518

Trust Units issued in exchange of Class B Units

67,500

553

Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable

17,645

292

Balance, September 30, 2020

213,824,985

$

2,325,399

On March 16, 2020, Chartwell announced temporary suspension of its DRIP program commencing after the distribution payable to unit holders of record at March 31, 2020. The unitholders enrolled in the DRIP program will receive distribution payments in cash until further notice.

29

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

19. Trust Units and EUPP (continued):

The following table summarizes Trust Units issued under the EUPP:

Number of

Trust Units

issued under

EUPP

Amount

Balance, December 31, 2018

1,523,482

$

17,519

Trust Units issued under EUPP

115,768

1,727

Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable

(138,305)

(1,322)

Balance, December 31, 2019

1,500,945

17,924

Trust Units issued under EUPP

266,685

2,769

Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable

(17,645)

(208)

Balance, September 30, 2020

1,749,985

$

20,485

20. Segmented information:

The accounting policies of each of the segments are the same as those for Chartwell, except these segments include Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures. The "Reconciliation" column shows the adjustments to account for these joint ventures using the equity method, as applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Certain general, administrative and trust expenses are managed centrally by Chartwell and are not allocable to reportable operating segments. Chartwell has no material inter-segment revenue, transfers or expenses.

The measure of segment profit or loss is adjusted net operating income which is resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures' revenue and direct property operating expenses, respectively.

30

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

20. Segmented information (continued):

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Other(2)

Recon-

Operations

Operations

Total

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Revenue:

Resident

$

183,541

$

64,809

$

248,350

$

-

$

248,350

$

(28,700)

$

219,650

Management and other fees

-

-

-

2,424

2,424

-

2,424

Lease revenue from joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

10,358

10,358

Interest income

-

-

-

916

916

(58)

858

183,541

64,809

248,350

3,340

251,690

(18,400)

233,290

Expenses:

Direct property operating

(121,066)

(58,053)

(179,119)

-

(179,119)

18,637

(160,482)

Adjusted net operating income(1)

62,475

6,756

69,231

Depreciation of PP&E

(41,763)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,897)

Share of net income from

joint ventures

(1,527)

General, administrative and trust

(9,719)

Other income

(2,928)

Finance costs

(23,409)

Change in fair values of

financial instruments and

foreign exchange gains (losses)

(617)

(81,860)

Loss before income taxes

(9,052)

Income tax benefit (expense):

Current

-

Deferred

2,286

Net loss

$

(6,766)

Expenditures for

non-current assets:

Acquisition of properties

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Capital additions

40,773

10,102

50,875

(22,827)

28,048

(241)

27,807

(1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell's proportionate share of its joint ventures' resident revenue and direct property operating expenses.

(2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level.

31

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

20. Segmented information (continued):

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Other(2)

Recon-

Operations

Operations

Total

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Revenue:

Resident

$

184,759

$

59,818

$

244,577

$

-

$

244,577

$

(28,775)

$

215,802

Management and other fees

-

-

-

2,665

2,665

-

2,665

Lease revenue from joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

9,861

9,861

Interest income

-

-

-

1,649

1,649

(367)

1,282

184,759

59,818

244,577

4,314

248,891

(19,281)

229,610

Expenses:

Direct property operating

(111,556)

(51,604)

(163,160)

-

(163,160)

16,700

(146,460)

Adjusted net operating income(1)

73,203

8,214

81,417

Depreciation of PP&E

(41,579)

Amortization of intangible assets

(448)

Share of net income from

joint ventures

1,797

General, administrative and trust

(9,194)

Other income

(17,046)

Finance costs

(21,633)

Change in fair values of financial

instruments and foreign

exchange gains (losses)

2,774

(85,329)

Loss before income taxes

(2,179)

Income tax benefit (expense):

Current

-

Deferred

1,363

1,363

Net loss

$

(816)

Expenditures for non-current assets:

Acquisition of properties

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Capital additions

31,923

1,712

33,635

14,500

48,135

(6,145)

41,990

(1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses.

  1. Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level.

32

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

20. Segmented information (continued):

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Other(2)

Recon-

Operations

Operations

Total

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Revenue:

Resident

$

556,943

$

185,522

$

742,465

$

-

$

742,465

$

(87,533)

$

654,932

Management and other fees

-

-

-

8,138

8,138

-

8,138

Lease revenue from joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

30,743

30,743

Interest income

-

-

-

3,326

3,326

(241)

3,085

556,943

185,522

742,465

11,464

753,929

(57,031)

696,898

Expenses:

Direct property operating

(356,034)

(165,711)

(521,745)

-

(521,745)

55,627

(466,118)

Adjusted net operating income(1)

200,909

19,811

220,720

Depreciation of PP&E

(132,999)

Amortization of intangible assets

(4,258)

Share of net income from

joint ventures

(3,313)

General, administrative and trust

(35,221)

Other income

(1,220)

Finance costs

(70,191)

Change in fair values of financial

instruments and foreign

exchange losses

8,202

(239,000)

Loss before income taxes

(8,220)

Income tax benefit (expense):

Current

-

Deferred

10,917

Net income

$

2,697

Expenditures for non-current assets:

Acquisition of properties

$

73,387

$

-

$

73,387

$

-

$

73,387

$

(1,136)

$ 72,251

Capital additions

92,500

12,596

105,096

(9,046)

96,050

(1,624)

94,426

(1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses.

(2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level.

33

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

20. Segmented information (continued):

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Other(2)

Recon-

Operations

Operations

Total

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Revenue:

Resident

$

549,409

$

176,834

$

726,243

$

-

$

726,243

$

(86,709)

$

639,534

Management and other fees

-

-

-

7,766

7,766

-

7,766

Lease revenue from joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

29,583

29,583

Interest income

-

-

-

4,098

4,098

(584)

3,514

549,409

176,834

726,243

11,864

738,107

(57,710)

680,397

Expenses:

Direct property operating

(336,045)

(153,046)

(489,091)

-

(489,091)

51,912

(437,179)

Adjusted net operating income(1)

213,364

23,788

237,152

Depreciation of PP&E

(132,161)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,399)

Share of net income from

joint ventures

2,498

General, administrative and trust

(34,402)

Other income

24,002

Finance costs

(63,756)

Change in fair values of financial

instruments and foreign

exchange losses

(6,350)

(211,568)

Income before income taxes

31,650

Income tax benefit (expense):

Current

-

Deferred

(19,098)

(19,098)

Net income

$

12,552

Expenditures for non-current assets:

Acquisition of properties

$

111,000

$

-

$

111,000

$

-

$

111,000

$

-

$

111,000

Capital additions

105,081

5,999

111,080

40,571

151,651

(10,140)

141,511

(1)Adjusted net operating income represents resident revenue less direct property operating expenses, including Chartwell`s proportionate share of its joint ventures` resident revenue and direct property operating expenses.

(2)Items included under 'other' are not monitored at the segment level.

34

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

20. Segmented information (continued):

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Recon-

September 30, 2020

Operations

Operations

Total

Other

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Total assets

$

3,194,834

$

239,578

$

3,434,412

$

179,499

$

3,613,911

$

(83,100)

$

3,530,811

Total liabilities

$

1,949,798

$

211,889

$

2,161,687

$

682,620

$

2,844,307

$

(65,500)

$

2,778,807

Long Term

Retirement

Care

Segment

Recon-

December 31, 2019

Operations

Operations

Total

Other

Subtotal

ciliation

Total

Total assets

$

3,163,095

$

247,388

$

3,410,483

$

162,749

$

3,573,232

$

(78,838)

$

3,494,394

,

Total liabilities

$

1,928,290

$

215,406

$

2,143,696

$

572,646

$

2,716,342

$

(59,515)

$

2,656,827

21. Financial instruments:

The carrying amounts and fair values of financial instruments, excluding loans receivable, interest rate swaps, liabilities related to Class B Units and income guarantees which are carried at fair value, are shown in the table below. The table below excludes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, trade and other receivables, accounts payable and other liabilities, and distributions payable, as the carrying amounts of these assets and liabilities are a reasonable approximation of fair value.

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Carrying

Fair

Carrying

Fair

value

value

value

value

Financial liabilities:

Financial liabilities recorded

at amortized cost:

Mortgages payable

$ 1,971,832

$ 2,133,015

$ 1,940,678

$ 2,037,840

Credit facilities

80,762

84,000

-

-

Unsecured term loan

124,718

125,000

124,697

125,000

Senior unsecured debentures

348,584

363,020

348,294

353,787

Fair value represents management's estimate of the fair market value at a given point in time, which may not reflect fair value in the future. These calculations are subjective, involve uncertainties and are a matter of significant judgment, and therefore cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect the estimates.

35

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

  1. Financial instruments (continued):
    The following summarizes the significant methods and assumptions used in estimating the fair values of financial instruments:
    The fair value of mortgages payable is estimated by discounting the expected future cash outflows using the rates currently prevailing for similar instruments of similar maturities. At September 30, 2020, the mortgages payable were discounted using rates between 1.25% and 4.10% (December 31, 2019 - 2.58% and 3.86%). As inputs are observable for the liability, either directly or indirectly through prevailing rates of similar items, the fair value of mortgages is Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.
    The fair values of the credit facilities and term loan approximate the principal amount outstanding and are considered Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy as inputs are observable directly or indirectly.
    The fair value of senior unsecured debentures is estimated by discounting the expected future cash outflows using the rates currently prevailing for similar instruments of similar maturities. At September 30, 2020, senior unsecured debentures were discounted using a rate of 2.90% (December 31, 2019 - 3.72%). As inputs are observable for the liability, either directly or indirectly through prevailing rates of similar items, the fair value of senior unsecured debentures is Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy.
  2. Revenue:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Lease revenue(1)

$

88,132

$

88,977

$

269,456

$

262,511

Services revenue(2)

141,876

136,686

416,219

406,606

Interest income

858

1,282

3,085

3,514

Management and other fees

2,424

2,665

8,138

7,766

Total revenue

$

233,290

$

229,610

$

696,898

$

680,397

  1. Includes resident lease revenue from retirement residence residents and lease revenue from the joint venture partners.
  2. Includes property services element from retirement residence residents in accordance with IFRS 15 and long-term care services revenue.

36

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

23. Other income (expense):

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Transaction costs arising on

acquisitions and dispositions

$

(99)

$

(310)

$

(690)

$

(1,273)

Impairment losses

-

(19,500)

(3,200)

(19,500)

Other expense

(99)

(19,810)

(3,890)

(20,773)

Remeasurement gain

-

-

-

39,172

Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(3,101)

2,613

2,071

5,057

Other income

272

151

599

546

Other income (expense)

(2,829)

2,764

2,670

44,775

Other income (expense)

$

(2,928)

$

(17,046)

$

(1,220)

$

24,002

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Chartwell recorded impairment provisions of nil and $3,200 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 - $19,500) on five of its properties in Ontario. The impairment losses resulted from a decline in the operating performance of these properties due to competitive pressures in the market. Chartwell has determined that each of its properties are Cash Generating Units ("CGU") for purposes of impairment assessments as each property independently generates cash flows. The impairment for each property was recorded on a valuation based on fair value less costs of disposal.

Fair value is measured using either the present value of future cash flows or using bona fide offers from market participants and are categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. In calculating fair value, management estimates future cash flows using historical experience, budgets and forecasts for the following fiscal year, considers future opportunities and risks in determining growth rates for future periods. Management also applies adjustments to reflect the expectations of market participants. The discount rates applied to cash flows to determine the recoverable amount are based on recent transactions of similar assets within the market.

37

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

24. Finance costs:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Contractual interest expense on mortgages

$

(17,898)

$

(17,975)

$

(53,425)

$ (53,139)

Interest expense on senior unsecured

debentures

(3,463)

(3,500)

(10,388)

(10,387)

Interest expense on credit facility

(807)

(644)

(3,049)

(1,992)

Interest expense on unsecured term loan

(1,167)

-

(3,323)

-

(23,335)

(22,119)

(70,185)

(65,518)

Interest capitalized to properties under

development

896

1,155

2,566

3,643

Amortization of financing costs and

mark-to-market adjustment on

assumed mortgages

(736)

(429)

(1,863)

(1,159)

Distributions on Class B Units recorded as

interest expense

(234)

(240)

(709)

(722)

Total finance costs

$

(23,409)

$

(21,633)

$

(70,191)

$ (63,756)

25. Change in fair values of financial instruments and foreign exchange gains (losses):

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Change in fair value of

interest rate swaps

$

1,265

$

92

$

(6,995)

$

(1,293)

Change in fair value of EUPP

option component

(423)

1,246

4,126

(1,608)

Change in fair value of Class B Units

(1,117)

796

6,201

(1,736)

Change in fair value of DTUs

(1,024)

364

3,567

(1,451)

Change in fair value - other

(25)

(266)

246

(671)

Change in fair value of income guarantees

787

487

943

534

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(80)

55

114

(125)

Change in fair values of financial

instruments and foreign

exchange gains (losses)

$

(617)

$

2,774

$

8,202

$

(6,350)

38

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (continued) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

As at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

  1. Income taxes:
    Chartwell recorded a deferred tax benefit of $2,286 and $10,917 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (September 30, 2019 - deferred tax benefit of $1,363 and deferred tax expense of $19,098). The deferred income tax benefit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily relates to reversal of temporary differences on the accounting and tax basis of PP&E, and the deferred tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily relates to the impairment losses, fair value adjustment on interest rate swaps and reversal of temporary differences on the accounting and tax basis of PP&E.
  2. Commitments and contingencies:
    Chartwell has been named in three proposed class action lawsuits related to the pandemic, none of which has been certified. Chartwell's insurer has assigned defence counsel and will be responding to the claims in due course through the appropriate court process. On October 20, 2020, the Ontario government introduced the Supporting Ontario's Recovery Act, 2020 (Bill 218), that if passed, will provide liability protection for workers, volunteers and organizations that make an honest effort to follow public health guidelines and laws relating to exposure to the pandemic. If passed, proceedings will be barred and dismissed without costs if they allege injury by COVID- 19 if the defendant had made good faith efforts and did not act with gross negligence. Chartwell did not record a provision with respect to these lawsuits as at September 30, 2020.
  3. Comparative statements:
    Certain comparative balances have been reclassified from the consolidated financial statements previously presented to conform to the presentation of the 2020 condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
  4. Subsequent events:
    On November 2, 2020, Chartwell completed the sale of three non-core retirement residences in Alberta for an aggregate sale price of $30,750. These properties have been classified as assets held for sale as at September 30, 2020. The mortgage related to one of these properties of $5,200 was discharged on closing.

39

