CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Audited Consolidated Financial Statements (In Canadian dollars) Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

KPMG LLP Bay Adelaide Centre 333 Bay Street, Suite 4600 Toronto, ON M5H 2S5 Canada Telephone 416 777 8500 Fax 416 777 8818 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Unitholders of Chartwell Retirement Residences Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Entity"), which comprise: the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income for the years then ended

the consolidated statements of unitholders' equity for the years then ended

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended

and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditor's report. We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.

Page 2 Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditor's report. Assessment of the recoverable amount of cash generating units Description of the matter We draw attention to Notes 2(d), 3(d) and 5 of the financial statements. The property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") carrying amount is $2,841,011 thousand. The carrying amounts of the Entity's PP&E are assessed at each reporting date to determine if any events have occurred that would indicate the PP&E may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the asset's recoverable amount is estimated, and an impairment loss is recognized immediately in profit or loss for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceed its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is determined for the cash generating unit ("CGU") to which the PP&E belongs. The recoverable amount of a CGU is the higher of (a) fair value less costs of disposal and (b) value in use. The assessment of asset impairment requires significant assumptions, which include: the rental rates and occupancy rates used to estimate future stabilized cash flows.

discount rates, capitalization rates and terminal capitalization rates applied to those cash flows.

Why the matter is a key audit matter We identified the assessment of the recoverable amount of CGUs as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of significant risk of material misstatement given the significant effect minor changes to significant assumptions had on the determination of the recoverable amount of a CGU. In addition, significant auditor judgment and specialized skills and knowledge were required in applying, and evaluating the results of, our audit procedures. How the matter was addressed in the audit The primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter included the following: For a selection of CGUs, we assessed the Entity's ability to accurately forecast by comparing the rental rates and occupancy rates used to estimate future stabilized cash flows of the prior year to actual results.

For a selection of CGUs, we evaluated the Entity's rental rates and occupancy rates used to estimate future stabilized cash flows by comparing to actual historical rates. We took into account the changes in conditions and events affecting the CGUs to assess the adjustments, or lack of adjustments, made by the Entity in arriving at the rental rates and occupancy rates used to estimate future stabilized cash flows.

Page 3 For a selection of CGUs, we involved valuations professionals with specialized skills and knowledge who assisted in evaluating the discount rates, capitalization rates and terminal capitalization rates. These rates were compared to published reports of real estate industry commentators taking into consideration the features of the specific CGU. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises: the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

the information, other than the financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, included in a document likely to be entitled "2023 Annual Report." Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as of the date of the auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. The information, other than the financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, included in a document likely to be entitled "2023 Annual Report" is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we will perform on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Entity's financial reporting process.

Page 4 Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Entity's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Page 5 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group Entity to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Determine, from the matters communicated with those charged with governance, those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our auditor's report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this auditor's report is Jason Gaiotto. Toronto, Canada March 7, 2024

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at December 31, Note 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,619 $ 28,469 Trade and other receivables 8 14,178 20,465 Loan receivable 10 8,009 4,183 Assets held for sale 17 269,232 199,470 Other assets 9 27,900 27,829 Total current assets 343,938 280,416 Non-current assets: Other assets 9 1,832 8,973 Loans receivable 10 7,296 3,826 Investment in joint ventures 11 14,981 12,947 Intangible assets 6 25,018 28,135 Property, plant and equipment ("PP&E") 5 2,841,011 3,176,045 Total non-current assets 2,890,138 3,229,926 Total assets $ 3,234,076 $ 3,510,342 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity Current liabilities: Lease obligations 7 $ 788 $ 843 Accounts payable and other liabilities 16 155,191 199,818 Distributions payable 12,364 12,147 Term loans 14 124,924 - Liabilities related to assets held for Sale 17 193,979 140,692 Senior unsecured debentures 15 - 199,777 Mortgages payable 12 246,293 191,357 Income Tax Payable 29 27,231 - Total current liabilities 760,770 744,634 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 7 7,285 7,473 Other liabilities 16 3,302 1,376 Mortgages payable 12 1,179,192 1,466,024 Mortgages Payable related to assets held for sale 17 - 7,939 Credit facilities 13 68,686 181,234 Term loans 14 - 138,235 Senior unsecured debentures 15 398,981 149,677 Class B Units of Chartwell Master Care LP ("Class B Units") 19 17,877 12,916 Deferred tax liabilities 29 6,522 31,032 Total non-current liabilities 1,681,845 1,995,906 Total liabilities 2,442,615 2,740,540 Unitholders' equity 20 791,461 769,802 Total liabilities and unitholders' equity $ 3,234,076 $ 3,510,342 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. Approved by the Trustees: "Ann Davis" Trustee "Jamie Scarlett" Trustee 1

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Years ended December 31, Note 2023 2022 Revenue: Resident $ 687,324 $ 661,029 Management and other fees 13,503 10,364 Lease revenue from joint ventures 11(b) 35,408 35,408 Interest income 2,319 1,191 738,554 707,992 Income (expenses): Direct property operating 8, 32 (463,361) (464,704) Depreciation of PP&E 5 (154,005) (152,988) Amortization of intangible assets 6 (2,690) (3,148) Share of net loss from joint ventures 11(b) (1,812) (3,309) General, administrative and trust 32 (60,450) (49,641) Other income 26 9 70,623 Finance costs 27 (92,501) (85,091) Change in fair values of financial instruments 28 (21,964) 21,785 (796,774) (666,473) Income (loss) before taxes (58,220) 41,519 Current Tax (expense) 29 (27,231) - Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 29 24,510 (14,131) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (60,941) 27,388 Discontinued operations: Net income from discontinued operations 17 189,214 22,143 Net income and comprehensive income(1) $ 128,273 $ 49,531 (1)Referred to as "Net income" throughout the consolidated financial statements See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 2

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES Consolidated Statements of Unitholders' Equity (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Trust Units Trust Units Accumulated issued in issued EUPP income Other equity 2023 dollars, net under EUPP receivable (losses) Distributions components Total Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2022 $ 2,583,038 $ 22,239 $ (14,845) $ (47,298) $ (1,779,833) $ 6,501 $ 769,802 Net income - - - 128,273 - - 128,273 Distributions to unitholders - - - - (146,037) - (146,037) Trust Units issued under the Distribution Reinvestment Program ("DRIP") 36,086 - - - - - 36,086 Trust units issued on exchange of class B units 58 - - - - - 58 Trust Units issued under the Executive Unit Purchase Plan ("EUPP"), net of cancellations and Trust Units released on settlement of EUPP receivable 2,461 1,427 (2,337) - - - 1,551 Interest on EUPP receivable - - (244) - - - (244) Distributions applied against EUPP receivable - - 1,241 - - - 1,241 Trust units on conversion of DTU 731 - - - - - 731 Unitholders' equity, December 31, 2023 $ 2,622,374 $ 23,666 $ (16,185) $ 80,975 $ (1,925,870) $ 6,501 $ 791,461 Distributions were declared and paid at $0.051 per unit per month for the months of January 2023 to December 2023. See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 3