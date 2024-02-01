Chartwell Retirement Residences(TSX:CSH.UN) dropped from S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a Canada-based open-ended real estate trust. The Company is engaged in the business of serving and caring for Canadaâs seniors. The Company owns and operates a range of seniors housing residences, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. The Company operates through the Retirement Operations segment. It provides resident services and care in settings, such as independent living apartments (IL), independent supportive living-apartments (ISLA), independent supportive living-suites (ISLS), assisted living (AL), and long term care (LTC), among others. The Companyâs portfolio groupings are the same property; acquisitions and development; and dispositions and repositioning. Its Retirement Operations property portfolio includes Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and others. The Company serves over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

Sector Specialized REITs