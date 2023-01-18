Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Charwood Energy
  News
  Summary
    ALCWE   FR001400AJ60

CHARWOOD ENERGY

(ALCWE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:25:41 2023-01-18 am EST
8.399 EUR   -0.96%
11:47aCharwood Energy : 2023 financial agenda
EQ
01/17Charwood Energy : Half-year liquidity contract statement
EQ
01/04Certain Ordinary Shares of Charwood Energy SA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-JAN-2023.
CI
Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda

01/18/2023 | 11:47am EST
Charwood Energy
Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda

18-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

2023 financial agenda

 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces its financial agenda for 2023:

  • February 13, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue
  • April 17, 2023: 2022 full-year results
  • September 11, 2023: 2023 half-year revenue
  • October 23, 2023: 2023 half-year results

 

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

 

 

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of €4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of €1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 

 

 

Contacts

 

CHARWOOD ENERGY

 

investisseur@charwood.energy

+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30

ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

charwood@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

ACTIFIN

Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2023 financial agenda

Language: English
Company: Charwood Energy
1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard
56250 Saint-Nolff
France
Phone: 0297264630
E-mail: contact@energy.bzh
ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Euronext Ticker: -
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1538375
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1538375  18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538375&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7,10 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,1 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 0,03%
Chart CHARWOOD ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Charwood Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARWOOD ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,48 €
Average target price 11,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHARWOOD ENERGY6.01%48
NEXTERA ENERGY2.56%170 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 256
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 804
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.52%69 445