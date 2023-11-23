Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda

Press release

Saint-Nolff, November 23, 2023

Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, announces its financial agenda for 2024:

February 29, 2024: 2023 full-year revenue

April 29, 2024: 2023 full-year results

September 16, 2024: 2024 half-year revenue

October 28, 2024: 2023 half-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) – Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans – Certified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs

Contacts