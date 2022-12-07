Advanced search
    ALCWE   FR001400AJ60

CHARWOOD ENERGY

(ALCWE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:13 2022-12-07 am EST
9.399 EUR   -1.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of Marc-Etienne Mercadier, representative of Eiffel Gaz Vert, as a new Board director

12/07/2022 | 11:47am EST
Charwood Energy
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of Marc-Etienne Mercadier, representative of Eiffel Gaz Vert, as a new Board director

07-Dec-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Charwood Energy announces the appointment of Marc-Etienne Mercadier, representative of Eiffel Gaz Vert, as a new Board director

 

 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, announces a change in its governance.

 

The Board of Directors meeting held on 30 November 2022, having noted the resignation of Jean-François Vaury, representative of Johes SAS, for personal reasons, decided to co-opt Marc-Etienne Mercadier, representative of the Eiffel Gaz Vert fund, a shareholder of the Company, as a director for the remainder of Jean-François Vaury’s term of office (i.e. until the end of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2023 to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022).

Adrien Haller, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, says: “I am delighted that Marc-Etienne has joined the Board of Directors, which will enable us to benefit from his solid experience in financing the energy transition. I would also like to thank Jean-François for his support over the years and for his decisive contribution to our development.”

 

With nearly 15 years of experience in energy transition financing, Marc-Etienne Mercadier has an in-depth knowledge of the finance sector, with expertise in ESG, environmental issues and the energy transition.

He is currently Investment Director of the management company Eiffel Investment Group and manager of the Eiffel Gaz Vert fund, a leader in the financing of the renewable gas sector in France.

He was previously Head of Asset and Project Management, Structured and Alternative Finance at Générale du Solaire, an independent French renewable electricity producer. He started his career as an analyst for Acofi Gestion, now Sienna Private Credit, in charge of the energy transition sector.

He holds an engineering degree from ESME Sudria, as well as a master’s degree in sustainable development, energy and environmental economics (low-carbon project management) from INSTN and IFP School.

 

Marc-Etienne Mercadier, member of the Board of Directors of Charwood Energy, says: “I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Charwood Energy and to bring my expertise at a critical time in the Company’s development, as it prepares to accelerate its roadmap with the development of its own biomass renewable energy plants in France. I am all the more optimistic as this strategic move is taking place in a structurally favourable context.”

 

 

Contacts

 

CHARWOOD ENERGY

 

investisseur@charwood.energy

+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30

ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

charwood@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

ACTIFIN

Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

 

 

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of €4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of €1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, see: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

 

 

About Eiffel Gaz Vert

 

Eiffel Investment Group is an asset manager with more than €4.5 billion in assets under management and commitments. Its clients are large institutional investors (insurers, mutual insurers, pension funds, banks, etc.). Backed by the Impala Group, owned by entrepreneur Jacques Veyrat, Eiffel Investment Group finances companies and their assets through four main strategies: private debt, private equity, energy transition infrastructure and listed equities and credits. The group’s mission is to invest for a sustainable world. Its investment strategies aim to generate not only strong financial performance but also positive impacts on the environment and society. The Eiffel Investment Group team has 75 employees, mainly in France (Paris), as well as in BeNeLux (Amsterdam), the United States (New York) and Eastern Europe (Warsaw). Data as at 30 June 2022.

 

Eiffel Gaz Vert is a specialist professional fund. It is strictly reserved for institutional investors.

To find out more, visit: https://www.eiffel-ig.com/

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of Marc-Etienne Mercadier, representative of Eiffel Gaz Vert, as a new Board director

Language: English
Company: Charwood Energy
1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard
56250 Saint-Nolff
France
Phone: 0297264630
E-mail: contact@energy.bzh
ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Euronext Ticker: -
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1507701
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1507701  07-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
