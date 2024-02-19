Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy boosts production capacity at its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany, France

Press release

Saint-Nolff, February 19, 2024

Charwood Energy boosts production capacity at its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany, France

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the energy valorization of biomass,announces the extension of its production facility in Saint-Nolff (Morbihan), the company's headquarters.

The Saint-Nolff production site has benefited from two successive extensions since its initial installation in 2013, and now boasts a total production area of 1,750 m2.

It is equipped with the latest generation equipment to meet the growing demand from local authorities and manufacturers who wish to substitute the use of fossil fuels with renewable energy and contribute to the decarbonization of the economy.

The new facilities are equipped with a laser cutter for tubes, profiles and sheet metal, a digital bending machine, welding tables and two overhead cranes with lifting capacities of 40 and 60 tons.

The real estate investment corresponding to the various expansions represents a total of €2.5 million and reflects Charwood Energy's desire to have a production area large enough to address the diversified needs of its markets.

This latest extension will increase the site's production capacity by 50% and enable it to structure a broader offering around a range of modular solutions for gasification, wood-fired heating and methanization.

With the ambition to expand internationally, the site also has the necessary containerization equipment, in compliance with regulations, for transporting power plants destined for export.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) – Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans – Certified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs

