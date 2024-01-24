Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator

Press release

Saint-Nolff, January 24, 2024

Charwood Energy inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the energy valorization of biomass,inaugurates France's first industrializable gasification demonstrator, located at Colpo in Brittany (Morbihan).

This event was celebrated at an open house day organized as part of the BIO360 Expo trade show, the leading international event dedicated to the bioeconomy and bioenergy, held in Nantes on January 24 and 25, 2024.

During this exhibition, around fifty professionals, including industrials and representatives of local authorities, attended technical demonstrations at the innovation center.

A showcase for innovation in biomass valorization

Functioning as a showcase of its innovations, the demonstrator highlights Charwood Energy's expertise to enable industries and communities to decarbonize by gradually replacing fossil fuels with renewable biomass gas. The center is at once a research center, a training center and an experimental facility, showcasing all the Group's expertise.

Commissioned on November 2023 and owned by Charwood Energy, this innovation center is designed to generate electricity through a 70 kWe cogeneration system. It has been specifically designed to conduct a range of syngas enrichment tests, including fuel preparation, on-line syngas analysis, oxidant enrichment and syngas post-treatment.

LG Concept, a subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group, acquired in October 2023[1], will supply the local biomass.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) – Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans – Certified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs

