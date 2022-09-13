Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022  

Financial schedule 2022

Charwood Energy, (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), specialised in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces the dates of its upcoming financial releases for fiscal year 2022.

Financial releases for fiscal year 2022 (after close):

28 September: Half-year 2022 revenue

26 October: Half-year 2022 results

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 ACTIFIN Investor Relations charwood@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 ACTIFIN Press Relations mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of €4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of €1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 on the promising pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also engaged in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification plants aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar, carbon certificates to industrial customers, through direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris ((ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE).

Find out more: https://investir.charwood.energy/en