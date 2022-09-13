Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Charwood Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCWE   FR001400AJ60

CHARWOOD ENERGY

(ALCWE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:54 2022-09-13 am EDT
8.299 EUR   -1.20%
11:47aCHARWOOD ENERGY : Financial schedule 2022  
EQ
07/28CHARWOOD ENERGY : Terreal chooses Charwood Energy to source green gas and reduce its carbon impact
EQ
07/14Charwood Energy lists on Euronext Growth Paris
AQ
Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022  

09/13/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Charwood Energy
13-Sep-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST  

13-Sep-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Financial schedule 2022

 

 

Charwood Energy, (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), specialised in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces the dates of its upcoming financial releases for fiscal year 2022.

 

Financial releases for fiscal year 2022 (after close):

  • 28 September: Half-year 2022 revenue
  • 26 October: Half-year 2022 results

 

 

Contacts

 

CHARWOOD ENERGY

 

investisseur@charwood.energy

+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30

ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

charwood@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

ACTIFIN

Press Relations

mjordan@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

 

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of €4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of €1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 on the promising pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also engaged in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification plants aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar, carbon certificates to industrial customers, through direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris ((ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE).

Find out more: https://investir.charwood.energy/en

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Charwood Energy: Financial schedule 2022  

Language: English
Company: Charwood Energy
1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard
56250 Saint-Nolff
France
Phone: 0297264630
E-mail: contact@energy.bzh
ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Euronext Ticker: -
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases
EQS News ID: 1441717
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1441717  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
