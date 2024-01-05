Charwood Energy
Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

05-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Press release

Saint-Nolff, January 5, 2024

 

 

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

 

UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenCHARWOODENERGYandKeplerCheuvreux,the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

  • 37,938 shares
  • € 27,849.12

 

During the 2nd half of 2023, it was executed a total of:

BUY

9,998shares

46,344.87

97,532 transactions

SELL

1,219shares

5,856.17

93,426 transactions

 

As a reminder, thefollowingresourcesappearedonthelasthalfyearstatementon30June2023ontheliquidity account:

  • 29,159 shares
  • € 67,669.63

 

During the 1st half of 2023, it was executed a total of:

BUY

20 357shares

146,777.05

96,876 transactions

SELL

6 751shares

49,388.06

99,348 transactions

 

As a reminder,thefollowingresourcesappearedontheliquidityaccountwhentheactivity started:

  • 0 shares
  • € 200,000.00

 

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 

 

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors  

 

Contacts

 

CHARWOOD ENERGY

investisseur@charwood.energy

+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

charwood@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei.actifin.com

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023

 

DATE

BUY SIDE

SELL SIDE

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR

TOTAL

216

9,998

46,344.87

92

1,219

5,856.17

03/07/2023

-

-

-

2

10

62.00

04/07/2023

1

92

552.00

-

-

-

05/07/2023

2

65

390.00

-

-

-

06/07/2023

3

115

680.80

-

-

-

07/07/2023

5

218

1,255.68

1

1

5.94

10/07/2023

3

200

1,126.00

2

100

570.00

11/07/2023

5

302

1,661.00

1

1

5.68

12/07/2023

-

-

-

1

1

5.60

13/07/2023

4

101

545.40

1

1

5.48

14/07/2023

2

100

534.00

-

-

-

17/07/2023

-

-

-

1

12

67.20

18/07/2023

2

101

545.40

1

1

5.54

19/07/2023

2

100

540.00

-

-

-

20/07/2023

5

401

2,133.32

1

1

5.48

21/07/2023

1

1

5.32

1

1

5.32

24/07/2023

1

99

524.70

1

87

469.80

25/07/2023

1

1

5.26

1

1

5.26

26/07/2023

1

1

5.36

1

1

5.36

27/07/2023

4

199

1,034.80

-

-

-

02/08/2023

2

101

525.20

1

1

5.26

03/08/2023

1

1

5.20

1

1

5.20

04/08/2023

1

10

51.00

-

-

-

07/08/2023

1

1

5.14

1

1

5.14

09/08/2023

4

161

825.93

1

1

5.18

10/08/2023

3

30

153.00

-

-

-

11/08/2023

1

1

5.10

1

1

5.10

14/08/2023

2

100

504.00

3

150

775.50

15/08/2023

5

302

1,488.86

2

46

239.20

16/08/2023

4

202

1,020.10

1

1

5.18

18/08/2023

5

167

835.00

1

1

5.00

21/08/2023

7

618

3,052.92

-

-

-

22/08/2023

4

150

742.50

-

-

-

23/08/2023

4

131

647.14

1

1

4.96

24/08/2023

2

101

505.00

1

1

5.00

25/08/2023

1

1

4.99

1

1

4.99

28/08/2023

1

1

4.99

2

31

155.00

29/08/2023

1

1

4.99

2

16

80.00

30/08/2023

-

-

-

1

55

275.00

01/09/2023

1

1

4.99

1

1

4.99

04/09/2023

2

170

838.10

-

-

-

05/09/2023

1

1

4.81

1

1

4.81

06/09/2023

3

132

623.04

1

1

4.80

07/09/2023

1

1

4.71

1

1

4.71

08/09/2023

1

80

368.00

-

-

-

11/09/2023

3

120

540.00

1

1

4.80

12/09/2023

2

101

474.70

3

32

153.60

13/09/2023

2

101

464.60

1

1

4.75

14/09/2023

1

1

4.54

3

151

709.70

18/09/2023

1

100

455.00

-

-

-

20/09/2023

2

51

234.60

1

1

4.70

21/09/2023

2

8

36.80

1

1

4.61

22/09/2023

3

43

197.80

-

-

-

25/09/2023

1

100

450.00

-

-

-

26/09/2023

1

1

4.60

1

1

4.60

27/09/2023

2

31

136.71

1

1

4.60

28/09/2023

2

70

308.00

-

-

-

29/09/2023

-

-

-

1

1

4.50

02/10/2023

-

-

-

1

1

4.50

03/10/2023

1

2

8.60

-

-

-

04/10/2023

1

1

4.32

3

149

670.50

05/10/2023

3

61

262.30

1

1

4.33

06/10/2023

2

38

163.40

-

-

-

09/10/2023

2

30

128.70

-

-

-

10/10/2023

2

170

717.40

-

-

-

11/10/2023

1

1

4.24

1

1

4.24

12/10/2023

4

21

88.20

1

1

4.22

13/10/2023

10

46

193.20

-

-

-

16/10/2023

-

-

-

1

50

215.00

17/10/2023

-

-

-

3

82

352.60

18/10/2023

2

102

428.40

1

5

21.50

19/10/2023

1

1

4.24

-

-

-

20/10/2023

5

798

3,359.58

1

1

4.26

23/10/2023

4

207

838.35

1

1

4.20

24/10/2023

1

1

4.19

1

1

4.19

25/10/2023

2

5

20.60

1

1

4.18

26/10/2023

1

90

369.00

-

-

-

27/10/2023

3

36

144.72

1

1

4.11

31/10/2023

2

108

441.72

-

-

-

02/11/2023

1

57

228.00

-

-

-

08/11/2023

1

1

4.17

1

1

4.17

09/11/2023

1

1

4.17

1

1

4.17

10/11/2023

1

1

4.17

1

1

4.17

13/11/2023

1

1

4.14

1

1

4.14

14/11/2023

2

6

24.66

1

1

4.14

15/11/2023

2

71

291.10

3

151

634.20

16/11/2023

1

1

4.11

1

1

4.11

20/11/2023

1

23

94.30

-

-

-

22/11/2023

1

1

4.25

1

1

4.25

23/11/2023

1

1

4.10

-

-

-

27/11/2023

2

17

69.70

1

1

4.14

28/11/2023

1

400

1,640.00

1

1

4.20

29/11/2023

1

1

4.11

1

1

4.11

30/11/2023

1

20

82.00

-

-

-

01/12/2023

2

11

45.10

-

-

-

04/12/2023

1

53

217.30

-

-

-

05/12/2023

1

1

4.11

1

1

4.11

06/12/2023

2

493

2,021.30

1

1

4.17

08/12/2023

1

8

32.80

-

-

-

13/12/2023

1

1

4.08

1

1

4.08

14/12/2023

2

491

1,964.00

1

1

4.16

15/12/2023

3

120

490.80

1

1

4.14

19/12/2023

1

1

4.13

1

1

4.13

20/12/2023

4

305

1,244.40

-

-

-

21/12/2023

4

211

865.10

1

1

4.11

22/12/2023

5

201

806.01

-

-

-

27/12/2023

-

-

-

1

1

4.10

29/12/2023

2

495

1,930.50

2

35

140.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

