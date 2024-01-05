Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

Press release
Saint-Nolff, January 5, 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY
UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenCHARWOODENERGYandKeplerCheuvreux,the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:
During the 2nd half of 2023, it was executed a total of:
BUY
9,998shares
46,344.87€
97,532 transactions
SELL
1,219shares
5,856.17€
93,426 transactions
As a reminder, thefollowingresourcesappearedonthelasthalfyearstatementon30June2023ontheliquidity account:
During the 1st half of 2023, it was executed a total of:
BUY
20 357shares
146,777.05€
96,876 transactions
SELL
6 751shares
49,388.06€
99,348 transactions
As a reminder,thefollowingresourcesappearedontheliquidityaccountwhentheactivity started:
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Charwood Energy
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors
Contacts
CHARWOOD ENERGY
investisseur@charwood.energy
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
charwood@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei.actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 14
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day
Period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023
DATE
BUY SIDE
SELL SIDE
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
TOTAL
216
9,998
46,344.87
92
1,219
5,856.17
03/07/2023
-
-
-
2
10
62.00
04/07/2023
1
92
552.00
-
-
-
05/07/2023
2
65
390.00
-
-
-
06/07/2023
3
115
680.80
-
-
-
07/07/2023
5
218
1,255.68
1
1
5.94
10/07/2023
3
200
1,126.00
2
100
570.00
11/07/2023
5
302
1,661.00
1
1
5.68
12/07/2023
-
-
-
1
1
5.60
13/07/2023
4
101
545.40
1
1
5.48
14/07/2023
2
100
534.00
-
-
-
17/07/2023
-
-
-
1
12
67.20
18/07/2023
2
101
545.40
1
1
5.54
19/07/2023
2
100
540.00
-
-
-
20/07/2023
5
401
2,133.32
1
1
5.48
21/07/2023
1
1
5.32
1
1
5.32
24/07/2023
1
99
524.70
1
87
469.80
25/07/2023
1
1
5.26
1
1
5.26
26/07/2023
1
1
5.36
1
1
5.36
27/07/2023
4
199
1,034.80
-
-
-
02/08/2023
2
101
525.20
1
1
5.26
03/08/2023
1
1
5.20
1
1
5.20
04/08/2023
1
10
51.00
-
-
-
07/08/2023
1
1
5.14
1
1
5.14
09/08/2023
4
161
825.93
1
1
5.18
10/08/2023
3
30
153.00
-
-
-
11/08/2023
1
1
5.10
1
1
5.10
14/08/2023
2
100
504.00
3
150
775.50
15/08/2023
5
302
1,488.86
2
46
239.20
16/08/2023
4
202
1,020.10
1
1
5.18
18/08/2023
5
167
835.00
1
1
5.00
21/08/2023
7
618
3,052.92
-
-
-
22/08/2023
4
150
742.50
-
-
-
23/08/2023
4
131
647.14
1
1
4.96
24/08/2023
2
101
505.00
1
1
5.00
25/08/2023
1
1
4.99
1
1
4.99
28/08/2023
1
1
4.99
2
31
155.00
29/08/2023
1
1
4.99
2
16
80.00
30/08/2023
-
-
-
1
55
275.00
01/09/2023
1
1
4.99
1
1
4.99
04/09/2023
2
170
838.10
-
-
-
05/09/2023
1
1
4.81
1
1
4.81
06/09/2023
3
132
623.04
1
1
4.80
07/09/2023
1
1
4.71
1
1
4.71
08/09/2023
1
80
368.00
-
-
-
11/09/2023
3
120
540.00
1
1
4.80
12/09/2023
2
101
474.70
3
32
153.60
13/09/2023
2
101
464.60
1
1
4.75
14/09/2023
1
1
4.54
3
151
709.70
18/09/2023
1
100
455.00
-
-
-
20/09/2023
2
51
234.60
1
1
4.70
21/09/2023
2
8
36.80
1
1
4.61
22/09/2023
3
43
197.80
-
-
-
25/09/2023
1
100
450.00
-
-
-
26/09/2023
1
1
4.60
1
1
4.60
27/09/2023
2
31
136.71
1
1
4.60
28/09/2023
2
70
308.00
-
-
-
29/09/2023
-
-
-
1
1
4.50
02/10/2023
-
-
-
1
1
4.50
03/10/2023
1
2
8.60
-
-
-
04/10/2023
1
1
4.32
3
149
670.50
05/10/2023
3
61
262.30
1
1
4.33
06/10/2023
2
38
163.40
-
-
-
09/10/2023
2
30
128.70
-
-
-
10/10/2023
2
170
717.40
-
-
-
11/10/2023
1
1
4.24
1
1
4.24
12/10/2023
4
21
88.20
1
1
4.22
13/10/2023
10
46
193.20
-
-
-
16/10/2023
-
-
-
1
50
215.00
17/10/2023
-
-
-
3
82
352.60
18/10/2023
2
102
428.40
1
5
21.50
19/10/2023
1
1
4.24
-
-
-
20/10/2023
5
798
3,359.58
1
1
4.26
23/10/2023
4
207
838.35
1
1
4.20
24/10/2023
1
1
4.19
1
1
4.19
25/10/2023
2
5
20.60
1
1
4.18
26/10/2023
1
90
369.00
-
-
-
27/10/2023
3
36
144.72
1
1
4.11
31/10/2023
2
108
441.72
-
-
-
02/11/2023
1
57
228.00
-
-
-
08/11/2023
1
1
4.17
1
1
4.17
09/11/2023
1
1
4.17
1
1
4.17
10/11/2023
1
1
4.17
1
1
4.17
13/11/2023
1
1
4.14
1
1
4.14
14/11/2023
2
6
24.66
1
1
4.14
15/11/2023
2
71
291.10
3
151
634.20
16/11/2023
1
1
4.11
1
1
4.11
20/11/2023
1
23
94.30
-
-
-
22/11/2023
1
1
4.25
1
1
4.25
23/11/2023
1
1
4.10
-
-
-
27/11/2023
2
17
69.70
1
1
4.14
28/11/2023
1
400
1,640.00
1
1
4.20
29/11/2023
1
1
4.11
1
1
4.11
30/11/2023
1
20
82.00
-
-
-
01/12/2023
2
11
45.10
-
-
-
04/12/2023
1
53
217.30
-
-
-
05/12/2023
1
1
4.11
1
1
4.11
06/12/2023
2
493
2,021.30
1
1
4.17
08/12/2023
1
8
32.80
-
-
-
13/12/2023
1
1
4.08
1
1
4.08
14/12/2023
2
491
1,964.00
1
1
4.16
15/12/2023
3
120
490.80
1
1
4.14
19/12/2023
1
1
4.13
1
1
4.13
20/12/2023
4
305
1,244.40
-
-
-
21/12/2023
4
211
865.10
1
1
4.11
22/12/2023
5
201
806.01
-
-
-
27/12/2023
-
-
-
1
1
4.10
29/12/2023
2
495
1,930.50
2
35
140.00