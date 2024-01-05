Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

Press release

Saint-Nolff, January 5, 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CHARWOOD ENERGY

UndertheliquiditycontractenteredintobetweenCHARWOODENERGYandKeplerCheuvreux,the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

37,938 shares

€ 27,849.12

During the 2nd half of 2023, it was executed a total of:

BUY 9,998shares 46,344.87€ 97,532 transactions SELL 1,219shares 5,856.17€ 93,426 transactions

As a reminder, thefollowingresourcesappearedonthelasthalfyearstatementon30June2023ontheliquidity account:

29,159 shares

€ 67,669.63

During the 1st half of 2023, it was executed a total of:

BUY 20 357shares 146,777.05€ 96,876 transactions SELL 6 751shares 49,388.06€ 99,348 transactions

As a reminder,thefollowingresourcesappearedontheliquidityaccountwhentheactivity started:

0 shares

€ 200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto charwood@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Press Relations Michael Scholze michael.scholze@seitosei.actifin.com +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023