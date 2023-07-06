Exhibit 99.1 A Leading Manufacturer of Protective Materials for High Reliability Applications Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results Quarterly Revenue Increased 20.3% Year-Over-Year Company-Wide Inventory Reduction Plan Well Underway Disciplined Capital Allocation Drove Further Debt Payments Westwood, MA - July 6, 2023 - Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023. Fiscal Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial and Recent Operational Highlights Total Revenue grew 20.3% to $106.6 million, and 27.9% to $303.8 million, in the third quarter and first nine-months of fiscal 2023, respectively

nine-months of fiscal 2023, respectively Gross Margin of 37.7% (40.2% excluding NuCera) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 38.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022; Gross Margin of 36.5% (39.6% excluding NuCera) in the first nine- months of fiscal 2023, compared to 37.4% in the first-nine months of fiscal 2022

first-nine months of fiscal 2022 Net Income was $12.1 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, with the reduction primarily due to additional $3.1 million ($0.24 per diluted share) incremental amortization expense related to the NuCera business

Free Cash Flow was $21.4 million and $36.1 million in the third quarter and first-nine months of fiscal 2023, respectively, compared to Free Cash Flow of $10.2 million and $17.2 million in the third quarter and first-nine months of fiscal 2022, respectively

first-nine months of fiscal 2023, respectively, compared to Free Cash Flow of $10.2 million and $17.2 million in the third quarter and first-nine months of fiscal 2022, respectively Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.2% to $26.3 million and 28.2% to $73.5 million in the third quarter and first- nine months of fiscal 2023, respectively, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million and $57.3 million in the third quarter and first-nine months of fiscal 2022, respectively Adam P. Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chase Corporation, said, "We are pleased by Chase's continued operational excellence in the fiscal third quarter, including continued progress against our key growth initiatives and inventory reduction efforts. Increased inorganic growth from our NuCera business, coupled with tailwinds from our now fully realized price increases, drove much of our year-over-year revenue improvement. Our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, and Industrial Tapes segments led sales in the quarter, predominately due to continued inorganic revenue from our NuCera business and increased demand seen in our electronic and industrial coatings product lines, as well as our specialty products and pulling and detection product lines. Conversely, our Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment experienced a moderate decline due to lower sales volume and customer destocking over the comparative period, tempering the quarter's results." 1

Mr. Chase added, "Although we enjoyed revenue strength in the period, there was a slight decline in gross margin in the third fiscal quarter and year-to-date period. This stepdown can be attributed to lower than historical gross margin from the NuCera business, as well as some impact from customer destocking and inventory reduction initiatives. As we continue integrating NuCera, our focus remains on establishing further operational efficiencies. However, excluding NuCera, Chase's margin profile surpassed the prior year's margins, demonstrating the Company's continued commitment to financial discipline." Mr. Chase continued, "We are actively executing our previously announced inventory reduction plan, thus enhancing our cash flow and positioning the business to make additional payments toward our Long-Term Debt. Additionally, the Company made strides toward its ongoing consolidation and optimization initiative, having moved out of NuCera's Woodlands, TX facility and subleasing the office in the third quarter. Chase continues to prioritize its proven growth strategy of maintaining financial flexibility, cost management, and minimizing its corporate footprint. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities to improve our profitability profile and further integrate the NuCera business." Mr. Chase concluded, "Our team is excited for the remainder of fiscal year 2023 and is prepared to continue growing our Company both organically and inorganically, as well as continued synergies. We would like to thank our Chase employees for their continued dedication to our business, customers, and operational excellence." Michael J. Bourque, Chase Corporation's Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are keenly focused on the integration of NuCera, and are pleased with continued demand for our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives and Industrial Tapes segments in the fiscal third quarter. Our inventory reduction initiative coupled with a moderated macro environment created an attractive opportunity for Chase to execute $50 million in payments in the nine-month period of fiscal 2023 on our revolver debt, increasing debt availability to $170 million. Additionally, Chase made payments of $10 million during the month of June on our revolving debt facility, reducing our outstanding debt balance to $120 million and increasing our debt availability to $180 million. It is our intent to continue accelerating debt paydown as much as possible in future quarters. Our balance sheet remains healthy with $43 million of cash and a current ratio of 5.2 as of May 31, 2023. Chase is well positioned to maintain financial flexibility, continue to pay down debt, and deliver for our dedicated customers." 2

Segment Results Adhesives, Sealants and Additives Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 55,083 $ 36,771 $ 159,370 $ 99,600 Cost of products and services sold 33,620 21,073 100,621 59,828 Gross Margin $ 21,463 $ 15,698 $ 58,749 $ 39,772 Gross Margin % 39% 43% 37% 40% Revenue for our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment increased in the third quarter and year-to-date period against the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue increased $18.3 million, or 50% and $59.8 million, or 60% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. The third quarter and year- to-date revenue increase was predominately due to the inorganic growth from our NuCera business acquired on the first day of fiscal 2023, totaling $16.2 million and $53.9 million in the third quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. The remaining revenue increase for the third fiscal quarter and first nine-month period of the fiscal year was primarily attributed to sales price increases realized over the comparable prior periods and increased demand for our world-wide focused electronic and industrial coatings product line, totaling $5.7 million and $9.1 million in the third quarter and nine-month period of fiscal 2023. Partially offsetting this increase in revenue in the third fiscal quarter and year-to-date period was reduction in revenue in our organic functional additives product line due to decreased customer demand in North America over the comparable prior fiscal quarter, totaling $3.6 million and $3.2 million in the current fiscal quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Industrial Tapes Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 40,927 $ 38,329 $ 116,987 $ 104,420 Cost of products and services sold 26,609 25,836 75,805 69,845 Gross Margin $ 14,318 $ 12,493 $ 41,182 $ 34,575 Gross Margin % 35% 33% 35% 33% Revenue for our Industrial Tapes segment increased in the third quarter and year-to-date period over the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue increased $2.6 million, or 7% and $12.6 million, or 12% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Sales price increases realized over the prior year periods and increased demand for our North American-focused specialty products and pulling and detection product line, which increased by $4.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, positively impacted revenue for the third quarter and year-to-date period. In addition, our North American-focused cable materials product line continues to experience a year-to-date increase in revenue over the comparable year-to-date period, totaling $7.8 million. Partially offsetting the increase in third quarter revenue was a decrease in demand in our cable materials product line over the comparable prior year quarter due to increased demand in the previous year attributed to customer inventory increase initiatives in reaction to supply chain shortages, totaling a decrease of $467,000. Also tempering the overall increase in revenue for the segment was a third quarter and year-to-date reduction in sales volume from our Asia-focused electronic materials product line, totaling $991,000 and $1.8 million in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. 3

Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 10,635 $ 13,519 $ 27,461 $ 33,562 Cost of products and services sold 6,208 7,529 16,632 18,957 Gross Margin $ 4,427 $ 5,990 $ 10,829 $ 14,605 Gross Margin % 42% 44% 39% 44% Revenue in the Company's Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment decreased in the third quarter and year-to-date period over the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue decreased $2.9 million, or 21% and $6.1 million, or 18% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Negatively impacting sales for the segment was a reduction in sales volume for our building envelope product line over the comparable prior year periods attributed to customer destocking, totaling $600,000 and $3.2 million in the third quarter and year- to-date periods, respectively. Also, negatively impacting sales for the segment was a reduction in sales volume for our coating and linings product line in the third quarter and year-to-date period primarily attributed to delayed customer projects due to the extended rainy season in the west coast of North America. This was coupled with increased prior year demand due to customer inventory increase initiatives in reaction to supply chain shortages, totaling $550,000 and $1.5 million in the current quarter and year-to-date period. Additionally, negatively impacting segment sales was our pipeline coatings product line attributed to delayed projects in the Middle East market over the prior comparable quarter and year-to-date period coupled with customer destocking initiatives in North American oil and gas markets, totaling $1.6 million and $1.6 million in the current quarter and year-to- date period, respectively. Furthermore, negatively impacting segment sales was decreased demand in our bridge and highway product line for the third quarter due to delayed bridge and highway projects in North America, totaling $103,000. However, our bridge and highway product line is experiencing an increase in revenue for the year-to-date period, totaling $158,000. About Chase Corporation Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company that was founded in 1946, is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications throughout the world. More information can be found on our website https://chasecorp.com/ Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are useful performance measures as they are used by its executive management team to measure operating performance, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of its business, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors and investors concerning its financial performance. The Company believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which the Company operates, and thus provide useful information to investors. However, Chase's calculation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted 4