  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chase Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCF   US16150R1041

CHASE CORPORATION

(CCF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
91.47 USD   +4.72%
Chase Corporation Appoints Ellen Rubin to its Board of Directors

07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced on July 14, 2022 that the Board of Directors elected Ellen Rubin to the Board, as an independent director, effective immediately. Additionally, she will serve as a member of Chase’s Audit Committee.

Peter Chase, Chairman of the Board, commented “We are thrilled to be adding Ellen Rubin’s leadership, industry knowledge, and expertise to our Board of Directors as we continue to expand our business, drive scale, and deliver against our proven growth strategy. Ms. Rubin brings to our Board an extensive leadership background and CEO experience which she gained while scaling startups, including ClearSky Data and CloudSwitch, and as a General Manager at Amazon Web Services, which operate within the growing area of cloud computing. Ms. Rubin’s proven leadership and knowledge within the information technology space render success, and we look forward to her contribution within our Board of Directors.”

Dana Mohler-Faria, Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating Governance Committee, commented, “Ms. Rubin’s unique experience serving as CEO and Founder across multiple innovation-based organizations and hands-on capital markets activity and acquisition experience are well-aligned with Chase’s strategy and will strengthen our Board’s perspective and acumen. We look forward to working alongside Ms. Rubin on our Board of Directors.”

“I’m excited to join the Chase Corporation brand during its time of growth and expansion, especially with the recent NuCera acquisition,” Ms. Rubin said, “Chase’s market-leading products are at the core of many global industries emerging technologies, and I share the Company’s commitment to make a material difference for our customers and partners.”

Ms. Rubin brings 20 plus years of experience as a technology CEO and founder in building and scaling companies and expertise working with enterprise and global customers in manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and other industries. Ellen Rubin was CEO and Founder of ClearSky Data (acquired by Amazon), and later served as General Manager at Amazon Web Services for several hybrid cloud services. Previously, Ellen Rubin was CEO and Founder of CloudSwitch (acquired by Verizon). Earlier in her career she was VP Marketing at Netezza, a leader in the data warehousing market, that went public in 2007 and was subsequently acquired by IBM. Ellen Rubin has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Women in the Cloud by CloudNOW, and currently serves as an independent Board Director at Corvus Insurance. Ellen Rubin has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Chase Corporation

Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company that was founded in 1946, is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications throughout the world. More information can be found on our website https://chasecorp.com/

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in our press releases are forward-looking. These may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases including, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated”, “growth”, “expansion” and “potential.” The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. To comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to the timing of the acquisition and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the risk that the businesses involved in the acquisition will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the risk that revenues following the acquisition may be lower than expected; uncertainties relating to operating costs, potential customer loss and business disruption following the transaction, including, without limitation, the risk that difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; uncertainties relating to economic conditions including inflation; uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments; the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories; technological developments; performance issues with suppliers and subcontractors; economic growth; delays in testing of new products; the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans; rapid technology changes; the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates; as well as expected impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s businesses. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this release or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of the Company. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 293 M - -
Net income 2021 44,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 823 M 823 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 661
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart CHASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chase Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam Peter Chase President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Bourque Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Peter Richards Chase Chairman
Thomas Wroe Independent Director
John H. Derby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHASE CORPORATION-12.26%823
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.82%91 793
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.76%68 858
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.58%52 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.54%48 842
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.12%38 924