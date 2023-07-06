Chase Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 105.82 million compared to USD 87.72 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 106.65 million compared to USD 88.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 12.09 million compared to USD 15.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.27 compared to USD 1.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.27 compared to USD 1.64 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 301.46 million compared to USD 235.1 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 303.82 million compared to USD 237.58 million a year ago. Net income was USD 27.32 million compared to USD 34.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.88 compared to USD 3.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.87 compared to USD 3.62 a year ago.
Chase Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:18 pm
