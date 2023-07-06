Chase Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: an Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment, an Industrial Tapes segment and a Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are generally used in, or integrated into, another Company's product. The Industrial Tapes segment features wire and cable materials, specialty tapes and other laminated and coated products. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment are principally composed of project-oriented product offerings that are primarily sold and used as Chase-branded products. Its end markets include new and existing infrastructure projects on oil, gas, water and wastewater pipelines, highways and bridge decks, water and wastewater containment systems, and commercial buildings.