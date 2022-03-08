Log in
    CCF   US16150R1041

CHASE CORPORATION

(CCF)
Chase : Statement Concerning Russia

03/08/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Chase Corporation condemns this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia. As the war in Ukraine continues and governments impose new sanctions on Russia and its allies, Chase Corporation and its subsidiaries are closely monitoring the developments and making necessary adjustments in line with the latest government restrictions.

We believe that we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments. We will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve.

At present, this means that:

- Chase has decided to pause all export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus.

- Chase has stopped all sales/exports into our sales channels in Russia and Belarus.

Chase has made every decision during this crisis with its employee's safety and business partners in mind, and these will continue to be our top priorities in light of all future developments.

At present, Chase is complying with all applicable laws and regulations and is diligently implementing the measures necessary to strictly enforce international sanctions as soon as they are made public. The situation is highly critical and fast-moving; as such, Chase is committed to supporting its business partners and all its employees.

To give you as much visibility on the situation as possible, we have made available a FAQ section below that summarizes what we have communicated so far and includes the most frequent questions our business partners are asking.

Can I sell Chase Products in Russia at the moment?

All Chase sales orders to and from Russia, Belarus and Russian Companies have been canceled due to direct and indirect sanctions.

Are there any exceptions to the sale of Chase Products in Russia?

At present, there are no exceptions due to direct and indirect sanctions.

How will the sanctions affect my dealings with Chase?

We are closely monitoring developments with regard to sanctions and making the necessary adjustments to our operations in line with the restrictions. We are aware that Customs authorities in the US, EU and the UK are inspecting all shipments to/from Russia to identify sanctioned and restricted shipments (mainly focused on sanctioned parties and goods). This is a direct consequence of the sanctions, but there is also indirect impact as all cargo is getting delayed and transshipment hubs are being overwhelmed, which is impacting supply chains. This is a global impact, not limited to trade with Russia.

What will happen to my Product if it is in transit or an order has been placed with Chase?

For Products already in transit and orders placed before these suspensions were announced, we will do our utmost to deliver the Products/Goods to their intended destination. However, the inspections of exports and transshipment cargo bound for Russia to comply with the recently imposed sanctions and export controls are causing significant delay and disruption across the entire supply chain.

How long will these processes be in place?

Giving our business partners the best ability to manage their operations is of the utmost importance to us. We are working to provide you with everything you need to run your business in these circumstances. We will keep monitoring the situation and reviewing impacts from sanctions, with an ambition to stabilize operations as quickly as we possibly and legally can. We are working with our suppliers and vendors to clear backlogs and are exploring options in other ports outside of Europe so that we can keep our promise of being a trusted partner to our business partners, vendors and suppliers.

Disclaimer

Chase Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
