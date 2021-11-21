Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Chase Mining Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CML   AU0000037616

CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

(CML)
Summary 
Summary

Chase Mining : Application for quotation of securities - CML

11/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CML

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

35,625,000

22/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12118788846

1.3

ASX issuer code

CML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

27-Oct-2021 16:09

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

CML

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

CML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

22/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

35,625,000

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Disclaimer

hase Mining Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2021 1,29 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,61 M 4,79 M 4,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
