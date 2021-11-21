Chase Mining : Application for quotation of securities - CML
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday November 22, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
CML
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
35,625,000
22/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
1 / 6
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
12118788846
1.3
ASX issuer code
CML
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
2 / 6
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
27-Oct-2021 16:09
New - Proposed issue of securities -
An offer of +securities under a +securities
CML
purchase plan
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
3 / 6
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
CML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
22/11/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
4 / 6
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
35,625,000
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01600000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
5 / 6
