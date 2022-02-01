Chase Mining : LARGE SCALE RARE EARTHS AND BASE METAL PROJECT IDENTIFIED

The project is comprised of three Exploration Licence applications (33128 / 29 / 30) totalling 1,950 sq km over pastoral lands on the Barkly tablelands 500km northwest of Mount Isa and 150km southwest of McArthur River.
Some of the applications will need Native Title agreements prior to being granted so timing is unknown.
The Barkly region has been subject to intensified geophysical, geochemical and geological investigation by Geoscience Australia over recent years, leading to the recognition of potential for repetitions of the large mineral deposits such as those mined at McArthur River and in the Mount Isa area.
These two largest deposits in this region are hosted by pyritic black dolomitic shale horizons, usually adjacent to large faults, and in the lowest part of the shale unit where it abuts a fault, or in the keel of a local structure.
Fig.2 Project EL Applications with fine fraction Neodymium (ppm) results on magnetics. The coincident peak in Niobium supports the rare earths prospectivity
The North Australian Geochemical Survey (NAGS) results are publicly available from Geoscience Australia. CML has examined the large volume of data and has identified this area as having the strongest indicators of a major rare earths deposit. The peak rare earths trend northwest to southeast through the project area and are strongly supported by the peak niobium scandium tellurium palladium and cobalt values in the centre.
These elements are indicative of a carbonatite source, which may be one or more of the magnetic bodies close to the peak niobium.
BHP (CR 19930191) drilled a core hole MD1 to 415m at a site 10 km north of the peak sample, close to strongest magnetic bodies, and noted post Mesozoic brecciation in sediments from 37.4m to 44.6m, and further down, weak copper lead and zinc disseminations, stringers, and veinlets in contorted zones between 311m and 399m. No rare earths analyses were conducted.
The project area is characterised by a lack of outcrop, and strong weathering, features which are conducive to rare earths enrichments in the near surface.
A base metal potential also exists within the project. The tuffaceous black dolomitic pyritic shale intersected by BHP in MD1A, is the preferred host rock for the major base metal deposits in this region.
The base metal sulphides indicate that a mineralising process has occurred locally, and viable grades may be found in a more favourable site nearby. The Geoscience Australia geophysical data (Fig.3) demonstrates that this prospective conductive horizon underlies the entire project area, generally at about 350m depth.
Fig.3 Geoscience Australia Tempest Airborne EM Section 117002 N-S through hole MD1A.
Proposed Exploration Programme
After the ELs are granted, CML proposes to define the sources of the stream sediment metals and rare earths by conducting more detailed sampling. The current and any future Geoscience Australia data will also be examined in more detail, in particular the geophysics. The BHP MD1 drill core will be located and, if possible, be analysed for more elements, including rare earths.
Drilling will take place, after the targets are well defined.
Authorisation
This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the CML Board of Directors. Dr Leon Pretorius
Chairman and CEO 2 February 2022
For technical enquiries contact:
For corporate or finance enquiries contact:
Leon Pretorius on 0419 702 616
Charles Thomas by email to charles@gttventures.com.au
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this release that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Neil Wilkins M.Sc. Exploration and Mining Geology, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Wilkins is employed by Ascry Pty Ltd, which provides consultancy services to CML. Mr Wilkins has previously worked in the North Barkly Project area and has more than five years' experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit mentioned in this report and to the activity, which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). This public report is issued with the prior written consent of the Competent Person as to the form and context in which it appears. Mr Wilkins holds shares in Chase Mining Corporation Limited.
