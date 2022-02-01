Chase Mining : LARGE SCALE RARE EARTHS AND BASE METAL PROJECT IDENTIFIED

The project is comprised of three Exploration Licence applications (33128 / 29 / 30) totalling 1,950 sq km over pastoral lands on the Barkly tablelands 500km northwest of Mount Isa and 150km southwest of McArthur River.

Some of the applications will need Native Title agreements prior to being granted so timing is unknown.

The Barkly region has been subject to intensified geophysical, geochemical and geological investigation by Geoscience Australia over recent years, leading to the recognition of potential for repetitions of the large mineral deposits such as those mined at McArthur River and in the Mount Isa area.

These two largest deposits in this region are hosted by pyritic black dolomitic shale horizons, usually adjacent to large faults, and in the lowest part of the shale unit where it abuts a fault, or in the keel of a local structure.

Fig.2 Project EL Applications with fine fraction Neodymium (ppm) results on magnetics. The coincident peak in Niobium supports the rare earths prospectivity

The North Australian Geochemical Survey (NAGS) results are publicly available from Geoscience Australia. CML has examined the large volume of data and has identified this area as having the strongest indicators of a major rare earths deposit. The peak rare earths trend northwest to southeast through the project area and are strongly supported by the peak niobium scandium tellurium palladium and cobalt values in the centre.