Chase Mining : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

18 January 2022

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

For the 3 months ending 31 December 2021

NEW PROJECT AREAS:

As announced in the September Quarterly, the Company (or CML) was in advanced stages of reviewing exploration projects with large scale potential to add value for all shareholders. After protracted negotiations, the Company announced on 27 October 2021 that it had entered into two agreements (Auburn Resources and Prophet Resources) which would give the Company exposure to separate highly prospective tenements in Queensland.

Although there are no existing mineral resources within the tenements, they have indicated potential for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, nickel, cobalt and bauxite mineralisation and there are several drill ready targets. This fits well with CML's existing exposure in Queensland through its 40% holding in Red Fox Resources.

Auburn Resources option and JV agreement:

The staged earn-in and joint venture agreement with unlisted junior explorer, Australian Company Auburn Resources Limited (Auburn), allows for CML to acquire up to 90% of a district-scale granted tenement holding of approximately 1,680km2 located approximately 55km's west of Mundubbera in Southern Queensland. The tenement holding consists of 13 granted EPMs, known as the Hawkwood Project.

The Hawkwood Project has unproven geological potential for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphide mineralisation associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusive complexes. There is also geological potential for porphyry Cu-Mo-Au mineralisation and epithermal gold occurrences, but there has been limited detailed exploration undertaken at the Hawkwood Project to date and there are no known mineral resources.

Under the Auburn Resources option and JV agreement terms, the initial $500,000 funding from CML would be used for the following activities:

Preferably conduct ground EM over anomalies generated by a previously completed aerial VTEM survey in the Mundubbera area to refine drill targets for magmatic related sulphide Ni, Cu, Co and PGE mineralisation. If this is further delayed for whatever reason the best anomalies may be drilled based on the VTEM interpretations when conditions allow. Investigate supergene copper workings which appear to be part of a poorly outcropping 13km zone of copper gold and PGEs in another separate layered intrusive in the Mundubbera area by drilling. Two other extensive copper molybdenum and gold zones are interpreted as potential (undrilled) porphyry copper occurrences. Pending additional ground exploration these too will be drilled.

No groundwork was possible in late 2021 due to excessive rain and local flooding. CML has in the interim undertaken extensive desktop studies and refined targets for drilling when conditions, suitable drilling equipment and personnel allow.

