Chase Mining : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Prophet Resources option agreement to acquire 100%
At the time, Prophet held or had rights to 7 granted EPMs covering over 623km2 and 2 EPM Applications. CML's immediate interest was twofold, namely Croydon North where the target is primarily for untested gold mineralisation potential under shallow cover associated with a major structural junction evidenced in regional magnetic data within a coincident embayment of a Gravity High. Approximately 24km north of the historic Croydon goldfield (~1Moz). Secondly, was the area southeast of the famous historic Mount Morgan gold-copper mine.
After the agreement was signed, CML on 1 November 2021 announced the results of a ground Sub- Audio Magnetics (SAM) SAM survey and that subject to availability of equipment and contractors, weather and access conditions, the drilling of generated anomalies were planned for November 2021.
Unfortunately, even though contractors were mobilised and onsite to carry out the planned work, the weather turned, and local flooding eventually caused the programme to be cancelled. There were some costs involved, but less that would have applied if everyone became stranded on site.
Prophet also managed to arrange contractors to be on site to carry out drilling on the Mt Morgan prospect late November. However as for Croydon this drilling could not be undertaken due to inclement weather and flooding, which ultimately forced the programme's cancellation.
All permits and approvals are in place for Prophet's Croydon and Mt Morgan drilling to occur as soon as possible.
EXISTING PROJECTS
AUSTRALIA
1. Red Fox Resources (40% owned by CML)
There was progress during the reporting period as outlined in CML's ASX Announcements of 12 October; 15 October; 15 November; and 16 December 2021).
Further information on Red Fox and its activities can be found on its website:
http://www.redfoxresources.net.au
2. Torrington Minerals (NSW) Topaz and Tungsten Project
There was no reportable progress on the Torrington Project during the reporting period.
QUEBEC (CANADA)
Alotta Project and Lorraine Project Areas
As reported in the September 2021 Quarterly, no immediate additional drilling is planned. The Directors and management continue to review how best to extract value for the Company from the Project areas.
ADDITIONAL PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES
The Company has continued evaluating reviewing projects that will complement its existing suite of Australian projects.
Management has also been undertaking desktop studies on prospective areas that CML may lodge applications over itself.
The Board will update the market on any new developments as required under the Listing Rules.