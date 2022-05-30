Log in
    CML   AU0000037616

CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

(CML)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:01 am EDT
0.0140 AUD    0.00%
Chase Mining : RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
ASX RELEASE

30 May 2022

RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: CML, "Chase Mining" or "Company") provides the following update on Red Fox Resources Pty Limited ("Red Fox"), in which Chase Mining holds 40%.

  • Gold values up to 17g/t Au in rock chip samples, numerous results over 1g/t Au
  • Gold associated with anomalous cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten
  • Rock chips show mineralised system at least 3km long
  • Soil anomaly further refined over 1km strike with values up to 1.05g/t Au in soils

Red Fox today announced that it has received some significant gold results from a sampling and mapping program at the GW Gossan prospect, completed March 2022 at Butchers Bore EPM 26397. Red Fox has been concentrating its work in this EPM on the GW Gossan prospect since returning good sampling results from activities in late 2021 in the area. The EPM is located in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.

Attached is a copy of the Red Fox announcement, which can also be found on their website together with further information on the company at http://www.redfoxresources.net.au/

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the CML Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Leon Pretorius

Chairman and CEO

Mobile: 0419 702 616

Email: leon@chasemining.com.au

CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 12 118 788 846

Level 8, 46 Edward Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 PO Box

15505, City East QLD 4002 0439 310 818 | 0419 702 616 https://www.chasemining.com.au

EXPLORATION

INNOVATION

DISCOVERY

30 May 2022

Red Fox returns significant gold results at GW Gossan - Butchers Bore EPM 26397

  • Gold values up to 17g/t Au in rock chip samples, numerous results over 1g/t Au
  • Gold associated with anomalous cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten
  • Rock chips show mineralised system at least 3km long
  • Soil anomaly further refined over 1km strike with values up to 1.05g/t Au in soils

Red Fox is pleased to announce that it has received some significant gold results from a sampling and mapping program at the GW Gossan prospect, completed March 2022 at Butchers Bore EPM 26397. Red Fox has been concentrating its work in this EPM on the GW Gossan prospect since returning good sampling results from activities in late 2021 in the area. The EPM is located in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.

Highlights of the program:

  • Gold values up to 17g/t Au in rock chip samples, numerous results over 1g/t Au
  • Gold associated with anomalous cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten
  • Rock chip sampling has shown that the mineralised vein system has now been extended to the southeast and west over a strike of 3km
  • Anomalous rock chips at the eastern end (possibly still open further east) returned 17.1g/t Au and 10.5g/t Au which included high cobalt values to 370ppm Co, bismuth to 83ppm Bi and tungsten to 500ppm W
  • Anomalous rock chips south of the Duck Creek Fault returned 10.25g/t Au and 7.27g/t Au associated with high cobalt to 1090ppm Co, bismuth to 267ppm Bi, molybdenum to 51ppm Mo and tungsten to 930ppm W
  • Rock chips from the GW structure - main vein 3.86g/t Au and 1.43g/t Au (reported previously) with high cobalt to 973ppm Co
  • West end 6.0g/t Au with high cobalt to 120ppm Co, tungsten to 800ppm W
  • Soil anomaly further refined with values up to 1.05g/t Au in soils
  • Soil anomalies define a complex folded and faulted zone with an apparent strike length of 1km anomalies associated with zone of mafic volcanics/intrusives

The recent work program consisted of infill soil sampling, extension soil sampling, geological mapping and rock chip sampling.

125 soil samples were taken from sample sites, with one sample at -80# (180um) for gold and multi- element analysis taken (see Figure 3 and 4). The previous soil survey had combined the use of BCL soils and -80# soils however results were found to be comparable and the -80# soils have a much quicker turnaround, so the BCL technique was discontinued.

29 additional rock chip samples were also collected, mainly selected on veining and alteration characteristics and covered a much larger area than the soil lines (see Table 1 of anomalous results).

RED FOX RESOURCES PTY LTD

P.O. Box 217 Paddington QLD 4064

Phone: 0410 329 104

Email: admin@redfoxresources.net.au

A.C.N. 612 611 408

EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY

Cloncurry

  • GW Gossan

EPM 26397

Figure 1: Location of Butchers Bore project.

Figure 2: GW Gossan Prospect - mapped geology showing gold results from rock chip sampling.

RED FOX RESOURCES PTY LTD

PAGE 2

Butchers Bore Field Program Results - May 2022

EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY

Mapping and sampling has extended the east-west striking structural zone (named the GW structure) to the east and west and also defined a probable flexure centred around the Duck Creek Fault. The structure is characterised by variable quartz, ± calcite, ± haematite veining, brecciation and alteration with high gold values and moderate copper values. The zone is poorly outcropping but appears to be from 1 to 3m wide.

This zone is sub-parallel to the strike of the lithologies and occurs in an area which is strongly affected by faulting and dolerite intrusion. Lithologies present are feldspathic and fine grained quartzose sandstones and quartzites of the Mitakoodi Formation (Plnq), fine grained psammitic and pelitic phyllites and calcareous sandstones of the Timberoo Member (Plnt) and possible metabasalts of the Cone Creek Metabasalt (Plnc). The Timberoo Member and Cone Creek Metabasalt units are preferentially intruded by later dolerites.

Veining along the GW Structure consists of quartz, calcite and haematite veins, gossanous in part (see Plate2) with variable goethite. Quartz is made up of transparent silica veins, buck quartz veins, large areas of open space veining (see Plate 1 and 3) and massive carbonate (calcite) veins in the central part of the prospect. The veins show evidence of multiple events of quartz veining (see Plates 1 and 3), fracture and brecciation (Plate 1) and reactivation along the structures (see Plate 3).

The veins are sub-parallel to the dominant foliation (D2) being east-west and east-north-east trends across the zone west of the Duck Creek Fault. To the east of the Duck Creek Fault the veins trend south-east, changing back to east-south-east further to the east, away from the fault. This represents a flexure or fold in the lithologies and veining about the fault with an increased frequency of veining close to the fault.

Plate 1: Western vein outcrop (LHS), complex brecciated quartz (top right); sample BTBR0067 returned 6.04g/t Au

(bottom right).

RED FOX RESOURCES PTY LTD

PAGE 3

Butchers Bore Field Program Results - May 2022

EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY

Table 1: Anomalous Rock Chip Samples - GW Gossan Prospect

(Results in ppm unless specified, samples BTBR0017 to BTBR0038 reported previously)

Sample

MGAE

MGAN

Au

As

Bi

Co

Cu

Fe %

Mo

W

BTBR0017

429031

7698539

0.01

6

<2

4

1770

0.69

1

<10

BTBR0018

429031

7698539

3.43

867

4

526

28800

20.00

7

<10

BTBR0021

429237

7698883

0.78

17

11

244

271000

22.60

4

230

BTBR0022

429237

7698883

0.05

<5

<2

8

4020

1.38

1

10

BTBR0023

429344

7698493

0.02

15

<2

587

1240

9.00

4

20

BTBR0027

428514

7698464

1.61

18

<2

542

35

11.00

2

<10

BTBR0028

428514

7698464

3.86

33

<2

973

9

13.05

9

<10

BTBR0029

428602

7698475

0.94

<5

2

54

19

4.50

<1

10

BTBR0030

428656

7698470

1.43

9

9

235

18

6.97

2

10

BTBR0033

429175

7698630

0.03

<5

<2

5

1130

1.10

1

<10

BTBR0038

428668

7698473

0.80

12

<2

312

8

8.87

1

<10

BTBR0045

429230

7698196

0.11

811

14

181

1500

54.00

4

<10

BTBR0047

428263

7698540

0.08

28

9

37

1775

28.80

9

<10

BTBR0051

429102

7698251

7.27

52

267

276

11

14.95

19

930

BTBR0052

429102

7698251

2.72

25

30

725

12

15.60

44

70

BTBR0053

429102

7698251

10.25

68

211

1090

4

28.40

51

130

BTBR0057

429069

7697947

0.11

4780

17

333

2630

49.10

1

<10

BTBR0058

429167

7698130

9.48

155

202

611

128

24.60

6

60

BTBR0059

429069

7697947

0.08

1730

3

444

1025

20.90

1

<10

BTBR0061

429270

7698108

0.57

11

6

54

2

4.90

13

70

BTBR0067

427401

7698340

6.04

18

7

120

46

7.16

1

800

BTBR0070

429959

7697912

0.56

38

9

69

21

25.20

11

160

BTBR0071

429960

7697909

17.10

30

83

370

1

39.80

6

270

BTBR0072

429910

7697909

10.45

36

74

285

<1

46.40

2

500

Better gold values appear associated with elevated iron oxide and manganese oxides and haematite silica goethite alteration. Milky quartz and buck quartz varieties including some quartz-haematite and quartz calcite biotite chlorite veins can be un-mineralised and are probably earlier events.

Importantly, the current program has identified a metal association of gold with anomalous cobalt and tungsten and in parts anomalous copper, bismuth, molybdenum and arsenic (see Table 1). Although no granitic intrusives are known in the vicinity this metal association is typical of intrusion related gold (IRG) systems.

Soil Sampling Results

Results of the soil sampling program are presented in Figures 3 (gold) and 4 (copper). The 2022 program has not changed the pattern of gold distribution significantly from the previous report however significant addition of detail has occurred including much higher values returned for the central part of the GW Structure immediately adjacent to the mapped vein (0.79g/t Au and 1.05g/t Au). In addition, a broader distribution of anomalous results has been defined, south of the Duck Creek Fault with indications that this zone strikes to the southeast following the veins.

RED FOX RESOURCES PTY LTD

PAGE 4

Butchers Bore Field Program Results - May 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

hase Mining Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2021 1,29 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,55 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,8%
Managers and Directors
Leon Eugene Pretorius Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles William Thomas Non-Executive Director
Julian Atkinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.23%158 109
RIO TINTO PLC16.56%119 878
GLENCORE PLC40.34%86 606
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.09%58 248
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.18%40 546