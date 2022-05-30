Chase Mining : RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS

ASX RELEASE

30 May 2022

RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: CML, "Chase Mining" or "Company") provides the following update on Red Fox Resources Pty Limited ("Red Fox"), in which Chase Mining holds 40%.

Gold values up to 17g/t Au in rock chip samples, numerous results over 1g/t Au

in rock chip samples, numerous results over Gold associated with anomalous cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten

cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum tungsten Rock chips show mineralised system at least 3km long

mineralised system at least 3km long Soil anomaly further refined over 1km strike with values up to 1.05g/t Au in soils

Red Fox today announced that it has received some significant gold results from a sampling and mapping program at the GW Gossan prospect, completed March 2022 at Butchers Bore EPM 26397. Red Fox has been concentrating its work in this EPM on the GW Gossan prospect since returning good sampling results from activities in late 2021 in the area. The EPM is located in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.

Attached is a copy of the Red Fox announcement, which can also be found on their website together with further information on the company at http://www.redfoxresources.net.au/

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the CML Board of Directors.

