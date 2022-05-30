Chase Mining : RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS
05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
ASX RELEASE
30 May 2022
RED FOX RETURNS SIGNIFICANT BUTCHERS BORE GOLD RESULTS
Chase Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: CML, "Chase Mining" or "Company") provides the following update on Red Fox Resources Pty Limited ("Red Fox"), in which Chase Mining holds 40%.
Gold values up to17g/t Au in rock chip samples, numerous results over 1g/t Au
Goldassociated with anomalous cobalt, bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten
Rock chips show mineralised system at least 3km long
Soil anomaly further refined over 1km strike with valuesup to 1.05g/t Au in soils
Red Fox today announced that it has received some significant gold results from a sampling and mapping program at the GW Gossan prospect, completed March 2022 at Butchers Bore EPM 26397. Red Fox has been concentrating its work in this EPM on the GW Gossan prospect since returning good sampling results from activities in late 2021 in the area. The EPM is located in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.
Attached is a copy of the Red Fox announcement, which can also be found on their website together with further information on the company at http://www.redfoxresources.net.au/
This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the CML Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Leon Pretorius
Chairman and CEO
Mobile: 0419 702 616
Email:leon@chasemining.com.au
CHASE MINING CORPORATION LIMITED
ABN 12 118 788 846
Level 8, 46 Edward Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 PO Box
Red Fox returns significant gold results at GW Gossan - Butchers Bore EPM 26397
Red Fox is pleased to announce that it has received some significant gold results from a sampling and mapping program at the GW Gossan prospect, completed March 2022 at Butchers Bore EPM 26397. Red Fox has been concentrating its work in this EPM on the GW Gossan prospect since returning good sampling results from activities in late 2021 in the area. The EPM is located in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.
Highlights of the program:
Soil anomalies define a complex folded and faulted zone with an apparent strike length of 1km anomalies associated with zone of mafic volcanics/intrusives
The recent work program consisted of infill soil sampling, extension soil sampling, geological mapping and rock chip sampling.
125 soil samples were taken from sample sites, with one sample at -80# (180um) for gold and multi- element analysis taken (see Figure 3 and 4). The previous soil survey had combined the use of BCL soils and -80# soils however results were found to be comparable and the -80# soils have a much quicker turnaround, so the BCL technique was discontinued.
29 additional rock chip samples were also collected, mainly selected on veining and alteration characteristics and covered a much larger area than the soil lines (see Table 1 of anomalous results).
EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY
Cloncurry
GW Gossan
EPM 26397
Figure 1: Location of Butchers Bore project.
Figure 2: GW Gossan Prospect - mapped geology showing gold results from rock chip sampling.
Butchers Bore Field Program Results - May 2022
EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY
Mapping and sampling has extended the east-west striking structural zone (named the GW structure) to the east and west and also defined a probable flexure centred around the Duck Creek Fault. The structure is characterised by variable quartz, ± calcite, ± haematite veining, brecciation and alteration with high gold values and moderate copper values. The zone is poorly outcropping but appears to be from 1 to 3m wide.
This zone is sub-parallel to the strike of the lithologies and occurs in an area which is strongly affected by faulting and dolerite intrusion. Lithologies present are feldspathic and fine grained quartzose sandstones and quartzites of the Mitakoodi Formation (Plnq), fine grained psammitic and pelitic phyllites and calcareous sandstones of the Timberoo Member (Plnt) and possible metabasalts of the Cone Creek Metabasalt (Plnc). The Timberoo Member and Cone Creek Metabasalt units are preferentially intruded by later dolerites.
Veining along the GW Structure consists of quartz, calcite and haematite veins, gossanous in part (see Plate2) with variable goethite. Quartz is made up of transparent silica veins, buck quartz veins, large areas of open space veining (see Plate 1 and 3) and massive carbonate (calcite) veins in the central part of the prospect. The veins show evidence of multiple events of quartz veining (see Plates 1 and 3), fracture and brecciation (Plate 1) and reactivation along the structures (see Plate 3).
The veins are sub-parallel to the dominant foliation (D2) being east-west and east-north-east trends across the zone west of the Duck Creek Fault. To the east of the Duck Creek Fault the veins trend south-east, changing back to east-south-east further to the east, away from the fault. This represents a flexure or fold in the lithologies and veining about the fault with an increased frequency of veining close to the fault.
Plate 1: Western vein outcrop (LHS), complex brecciated quartz (top right); sample BTBR0067 returned 6.04g/t Au
(bottom right).
EXPLORATION · INNOVATION · DISCOVERY
Table 1: Anomalous Rock Chip Samples - GW Gossan Prospect
(Results in ppm unless specified, samples BTBR0017 to BTBR0038 reported previously)
Sample
MGAE
MGAN
Au
As
Bi
Co
Cu
Fe %
Mo
W
BTBR0017
429031
7698539
0.01
6
<2
4
1770
0.69
1
<10
BTBR0018
429031
7698539
3.43
867
4
526
28800
20.00
7
<10
BTBR0021
429237
7698883
0.78
17
11
244
271000
22.60
4
230
BTBR0022
429237
7698883
0.05
<5
<2
8
4020
1.38
1
10
BTBR0023
429344
7698493
0.02
15
<2
587
1240
9.00
4
20
BTBR0027
428514
7698464
1.61
18
<2
542
35
11.00
2
<10
BTBR0028
428514
7698464
3.86
33
<2
973
9
13.05
9
<10
BTBR0029
428602
7698475
0.94
<5
2
54
19
4.50
<1
10
BTBR0030
428656
7698470
1.43
9
9
235
18
6.97
2
10
BTBR0033
429175
7698630
0.03
<5
<2
5
1130
1.10
1
<10
BTBR0038
428668
7698473
0.80
12
<2
312
8
8.87
1
<10
BTBR0045
429230
7698196
0.11
811
14
181
1500
54.00
4
<10
BTBR0047
428263
7698540
0.08
28
9
37
1775
28.80
9
<10
BTBR0051
429102
7698251
7.27
52
267
276
11
14.95
19
930
BTBR0052
429102
7698251
2.72
25
30
725
12
15.60
44
70
BTBR0053
429102
7698251
10.25
68
211
1090
4
28.40
51
130
BTBR0057
429069
7697947
0.11
4780
17
333
2630
49.10
1
<10
BTBR0058
429167
7698130
9.48
155
202
611
128
24.60
6
60
BTBR0059
429069
7697947
0.08
1730
3
444
1025
20.90
1
<10
BTBR0061
429270
7698108
0.57
11
6
54
2
4.90
13
70
BTBR0067
427401
7698340
6.04
18
7
120
46
7.16
1
800
BTBR0070
429959
7697912
0.56
38
9
69
21
25.20
11
160
BTBR0071
429960
7697909
17.10
30
83
370
1
39.80
6
270
BTBR0072
429910
7697909
10.45
36
74
285
<1
46.40
2
500
Better gold values appear associated with elevated iron oxide and manganese oxides and haematite silica goethite alteration. Milky quartz and buck quartz varieties including some quartz-haematite and quartz calcite biotite chlorite veins can be un-mineralised and are probably earlier events.
Importantly, the current program has identified a metal association of gold with anomalous cobalt and tungsten and in parts anomalous copper, bismuth, molybdenum and arsenic (see Table 1). Although no granitic intrusives are known in the vicinity this metal association is typical of intrusion related gold (IRG) systems.
Soil Sampling Results
Results of the soil sampling program are presented in Figures 3 (gold) and 4 (copper). The 2022 program has not changed the pattern of gold distribution significantly from the previous report however significant addition of detail has occurred including much higher values returned for the central part of the GW Structure immediately adjacent to the mapped vein (0.79g/t Au and 1.05g/t Au). In addition, a broader distribution of anomalous results has been defined, south of the Duck Creek Fault with indications that this zone strikes to the southeast following the veins.
RED FOX RESOURCES PTY LTD
PAGE 4
Butchers Bore Field Program Results - May 2022
