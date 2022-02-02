Chase Mining : Red Fox completes preliminary Butchers Bore field assessment

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE 3 February 2022

Red Fox completes preliminary Butchers Bore field assessment

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: CML, "Chase Mining" or "Company") provides the following update on Red Fox Resources Pty Limited ("Red Fox"), in which Chase Mining holds 40%.

Red Fox today announced that it has received results from a sampling and mapping programme completed late 2021 in the Butchers Bore EPM 26397 in the Cloncurry district of northwest Queensland.

Highlights:

Up to 3.86g/t Au in rock chip samples

in rock chip samples Soil anomaly defined over 700 metres

Soil anomalies open to south, west and east

open to south, west and east Anomalies associated with zone of structural complexity and mafic volcanics / intrusives

Attached is a copy of the Red Fox announcement, which can also be found on their website together with further information on the company at http://www.redfoxresources.net.au/

