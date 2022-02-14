Chase Mining : Red Fox completes preliminary Copper Creek field assessment

For personal use only

ASX RELEASE

15 February 2022

Red Fox completes preliminary Copper Creek field assessment

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: CML, "Chase Mining" or "Company") provides the following update on Red Fox Resources Pty Limited ("Red Fox"), in which Chase Mining holds 40%.

Red Fox has announced assay results from a soil sampling programme completed late 2021 in the Copper Creek EPM 26024 in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland.

Highlights:

Up to 656ppm Copper and 743ppm Zinc in soil samples

and 743ppm in soil samples Copper soil anomaly defined over 2.2 kilometre, extending historical anomaly

soil anomaly defined over 2.2 kilometre, extending historical anomaly Zinc and rare earth anomaly defined to the east of copper anomaly, extending over 2.5 kilometre

anomaly defined to the east of copper anomaly, extending over 2.5 kilometre Prospect occurs within a strong copper anomaly in streams occurring over 10km of strike length

EPM covers Etheridge Formation (host units of the Kaiser Bill copper deposit) and a major intersection of structures in north Queensland, being the intersection of the Burdekin River fault (BRF) and the Lynd Mylonite Zone (LMZ)

Anomaly lies immediately adjacent (stratigraphically) to an enhanced magnetic zone within a probable banded iron formation and is hosted by carbonate and sodic altered metasedimentary gneiss

Red Fox plans to follow up these encouraging results with further sampling and mapping

Attached is a copy of the Red Fox announcement, which can also be found on their website together with further information on the company at http://www.redfoxresources.net.au/

