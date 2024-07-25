I am pleased to present the annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 ("FY2024"). This year has been an acid test to our business resilience and adaptability in the face of considerable challenges. Our financial performance was impacted by a non-recurring charge related to a property demolition to make way for our flagship Chasen Logistics Hub ("CLH") and challenging business conditions marked by on-going geopolitical tensions between global powers, elevated interest rates and inflation, and slowing growth.

As previously announced, the Group is focusing on completing the disposal of the City Zone Group of Companies, approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 24 April 2024. This corporate action to unlock intrinsic enterprise value, will benefit all shareholders and significantly strengthen the Group's financial position, while providing us with the flexibility and resources to pursue new growth drivers, business opportunities and enhance shareholders' value.

We are committed to ensuring the resilience and vitality of the remaining businesses. Despite the increased complexities of the global economic environment, we are determined to seize new business opportunities and expand our market share. Our strategy is centred on navigating these challenges with agility, leveraging our strengths and adapting swiftly to the changing market dynamics.

Additionally, CLH, an energy-efficientfive-storeyramp-up warehouse development with future cleanroom facilities, will be constructed to BCA Green Mark certification standard. It will propel the Group's sustainability adoption with full EV charging from electric cars, forklifts to prime movers and photo voltaic ("PV") solar panel installation on its reinforced concrete roof-top heavy vehicles park. This multi-level modern warehouse facility will further strengthen the Group's integrated connectivity with our semiconductor and OEM customers in Singapore and the industrial corridors of Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and beyond. The future cleanroom, located on the first storey, will present the opportunity for Chasen to ascend and capture higher value-add business offerings in line with Singapore's national goals. It is making remarkable progress and on schedule to attain TOP in the first half of 2025.