    CHAS   PK0045301014

CHASHMA SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(CHAS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
64.00 PKR    0.00%
01/30Chashma Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Chashma Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Chashma Sugar Mills : Election of Directors at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting
PU
Chashma Sugar Mills : CSM CBS 2022

02/23/2023 | 05:33am EST
CHASHMA SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Corporate Briefing Session 2022

Presenters:

-Mr. Rizwan Ullah Khan, CFO

-Mr. M Jawad Azam, Manager F&A

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Introduction (Group & Company)
  2. Five Years Performance (Financial & Operational)
  3. Financial Results (2022 vs 2021)
  4. Current Status (Operational & Financial Performance) Thee Months ended Dec 2022
  5. Future Outlook

INTRODUCTION

(Group and Company)

INTRODUCTION OF THE GROUP

  • The sponsors of the Premier Group of Companies ("The Group") have been in commerce and industry since 1950 (experience of 70+ years).
  • The Group is involved in the production of white crystalline Sugar, Ethanol, high grade polypropylene products, Grain Storage Facilities, Flour, Housing Project, bulk chemical management at Karachi terminal and interests in real-estate.
  • The Group is also promoting agriculture sector in the field of variety sugar cane cultivation.
  • Major Group companies include:
    • Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Company Limited (listed company)
    • Chashma Sugar Mills Limited
    • Ultimate Whole Foods (Pvt.) Limited
    • Whole Foods (Pvt.) Limited
    • Syntron Limited
    • Syntronics Limited
    • Azlak Enterprises (Private) Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
