Chashma Sugar Mills : CSM CBS 2022

CHASHMA SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Corporate Briefing Session 2022
Presenters:
-Mr. Rizwan Ullah Khan, CFO
-Mr. M Jawad Azam, Manager F&A
TABLE OF CONTENTS
-
Introduction (Group & Company)
-
Five Years Performance (Financial & Operational)
-
Financial Results (2022 vs 2021)
-
Current Status (Operational & Financial Performance) Thee Months ended Dec 2022
-
Future Outlook
INTRODUCTION
(Group and Company)
INTRODUCTION OF THE GROUP
-
The sponsors of the Premier Group of Companies ("The Group") have been in commerce and industry since 1950 (experience of 70+ years).
-
The Group is involved in the production of white crystalline Sugar, Ethanol, high grade polypropylene products, Grain Storage Facilities, Flour, Housing Project, bulk chemical management at Karachi terminal and interests in real-estate.
-
The Group is also promoting agriculture sector in the field of variety sugar cane cultivation.
-
Major Group companies include:
-
-
Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Company Limited (listed company)
-
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited
-
Ultimate Whole Foods (Pvt.) Limited
-
Whole Foods (Pvt.) Limited
-
Syntron Limited
-
Syntronics Limited
-
Azlak Enterprises (Private) Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.