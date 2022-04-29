Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  ChasWood Resources Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5TW   SG2E59979590

CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.

(5TW)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  02/28 03:49:05 am EST
0.009000 SGD   +28.57%
07:55aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/25CHASWOOD RESOURCES : Response To Securities Investors Association (Sg) Queries - Annual Report 2021
PU
04/24Chaswood Resources Appoints Sponsor, Adviser for Reverse Takeover Deal with Techna-X Unit
MT
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

04/29/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2022 19:51
Status New
Announcement Reference SG220429MEETJ7KT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) ANDREW ROACH REDDY
Designation MANAGING DIRECTOR
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to attachment. This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsor ).
Additional Text It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the Exchange ) and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Liau H.K., at 160 Robinson Road, #21-05 SBF Center, Singapore 068914, Telephone number: 6221 0271
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/04/2022 11:00:00
Response Deadline Date 27/04/2022 00:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The meeting was held via electronic means

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 283,967 bytes)


Disclaimer

Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6,68 M 1,68 M 1,70 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ChasWood Resources Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mel-Vinder Singh Dhillon Chief Executive Officer
Keen Tek Tham Group Chief Financial Officer
Teck Wah Ng Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Jun Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Roach Reddy Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%2
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-34.53%88 090
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.00%37 786
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.11%16 702
SODEXO-6.75%11 056
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION2.03%4 687