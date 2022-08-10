Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chateau International Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2722   TW0002722006

CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2722)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
33.80 TWD   +4.32%
04:16aCHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for 2022 Q2 has been approved by the board of directors
PU
04:16aCHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds/Marking of Endorsements/ Guarantees, Articel 22 P1 Section3
PU
06/07CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announce company board of directors resolution for Ex-dividend and cash distribution.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chateau International Development : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for 2022 Q2 has been approved by the board of directors

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chateau International Development Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:06:02
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's consolidated
financial report for 2022 Q2 has been approved
by the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):332,926
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):144,313
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):27,375
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):25,639
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):18,950
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):23,075
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.21
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,682,628
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):766,201
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,781,327
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chateau International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
04:16aCHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the company's consolidated financial r..
PU
04:16aCHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds/Ma..
PU
06/07CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announce company board of directors resolution for Ex-..
PU
06/07CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement the Board of Directors resolved to appoin..
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of tenure expired of remuneration committ..
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement juristic-person director reassign represe..
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of setting Audit Committee.
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the 2022 Shareholder's Meeting to perm..
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement on the re-appointment of the chairman and..
PU
05/26CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Important Resolutions from Chateau's 2022 Annual Gener..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 588 M - -
Net income 2021 20,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 178x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 3 769 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chateau International Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Chi Wang General Manager
Hsiao Wen Chang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsieh Tung Chen Chairman
Lung Feng Chen Independent Director
Hung Chuan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.5.62%125
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP0.19%1 659
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-12.16%1 164
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED35.74%642
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-20.00%166
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY-38.81%105