Chateau International Development : Revised Chateau Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/13 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/25 3.Shareholders meeting location: Hotel Chateau (No.47, Xinjian Rd., South Dist., Tainan City, Taiwan) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: A.To report the business of 2021. B.Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements. C.The Status of Endorsement and Guarantee and Loaning of Company Funds. D.Compensation of employee: Totaling NT$233,580 Directors and supervisors: Totaling NT$60,000. E.Revised "Rules of Procedure for Board of Directors Meetings". F.Report on the amendment to "Ethical Corporate Management Practice Principles". G.Report on the amendment to "Procedures for Ethical Management and Guidelines for Conduct". H.Report on the amendment to "Codes of Ethical Conduct". I.Other report items. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: A.To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. B.To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: A.Revised "Articles of Incorporation". B.Revised "Procedures for Election of Directors". C.Revised "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal". D.Amendment to "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds". E.Amendment to"Regulations Governing Making of Endorsements/Guarantees". F.Amendment to"Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings". 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: A.Re-election of directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions for directors. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/27 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/25 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.