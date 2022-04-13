Log in
    2722   TW0002722006

CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2722)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
32.10 TWD   +2.56%
32.10 TWD   +2.56%
CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Revised Chateau Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Details of performance of matters undertaken for initial stock listing.
PU
CHATEAU INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Company to attend President securities corporation investor conference, "Institutional Investor Conference"
PU
Chateau International Development : Revised Chateau Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/13/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chateau International Development Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 18:07:54
Subject 
 Revised Chateau Board of Directors approved the convening
of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/13
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/25
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Hotel Chateau (No.47, Xinjian Rd., South Dist., Tainan City, Taiwan)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
 A.To report the business of 2021.
 B.Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements.
 C.The Status of Endorsement and Guarantee and Loaning of Company Funds.
 D.Compensation of employee: Totaling NT$233,580
   Directors and supervisors: Totaling NT$60,000.
 E.Revised "Rules of Procedure for Board of Directors Meetings".
 F.Report on the amendment to "Ethical Corporate Management
   Practice Principles".
 G.Report on the amendment to "Procedures for Ethical
   Management and Guidelines for Conduct".
 H.Report on the amendment to "Codes of Ethical Conduct".
 I.Other report items.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 A.To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
 B.To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 A.Revised "Articles of Incorporation".
 B.Revised "Procedures for Election of Directors".
 C.Revised "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal".
 D.Amendment to "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds".
 E.Amendment to"Regulations Governing Making of
   Endorsements/Guarantees".
 F.Amendment to"Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings".
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
 A.Re-election of directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
 Discussion to approve the lifting of non-competition restrictions
 for directors.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/27
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/25
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Chateau International Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
