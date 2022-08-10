Chateau International Development : according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds/Marking of Endorsements/ Guarantees, Articel 22 P1 Section3

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Funding recipient name：Chateau Fulang Hotel Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender：47% indirectly owned subsidiary (3)Lending limit(thousand NTD)：NTD 377,974thousands (4)Starting outstanding balance(thousand NTD)：NTD 150,000thousands (5)New loan(thousand NTD)：NTD 0 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate：yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence： NTD 150,000 thousands (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): NTD 150,000 thousands. For subsidiary Operating turnover fund 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)Capital:NTD 201,000 thousands (2)Accoumulated profit:NTD -21,398 thousands 5.Method of calculation of interest: not lower than the Company's highest bank borrowing rate 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1)Condition: None (2)Repayment date:2022/08/10-2023/08/09 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 150,000thousands 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:7.94% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Financial Institutions & The company's operating income 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None