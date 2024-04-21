Certain Equity Shares of Chatha Foods Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Chatha Foods Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 22-MAR-2024 to 21-APR-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-issue capital of the company held by the promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of allotment (?minimum promoter?s contribution?), and the promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-issue equity share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.



Other than the equity shares locked-in as promoter?s contribution for a period of three years as stated, the entire pre-issue capital of the company, including the excess of minimum promoter?s contribution, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of equity shares in the offer.