    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
12.63 USD   -2.70%
Chatham Lodging Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
02/23CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23Transcript : Chatham Lodging Trust, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
Chatham Lodging Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded select-service hotels, today announced that its Board of Trustees has selected May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT as the date and time for the company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. The meeting will be held at the company’s corporate offices located at 222 Lakeview Avenue, 1st Floor, Palms Meeting Room, West Palm Beach, Fla., 33401.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on March 20, 2023.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 293 M - -
Net income 2022 0,98 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -649x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,98 $
Average target price 16,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST5.79%633
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.3.33%34 618
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.0.79%13 520
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.6.42%12 379
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.10.50%4 927
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.7.22%3 869