    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
11.39 USD   +3.83%
Chatham Lodging Announces Preferred Dividend
BU
06/03CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/25CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Chatham Lodging Announces Preferred Dividend

06/15/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT; CLDT-PA), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that its board of trustees has declared a preferred share dividend of $0.41406 per share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 286 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -57,7x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-20.04%535
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-6.58%27 089
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-1.50%12 280
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-11.08%10 724
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-13.31%4 345
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-18.75%3 580