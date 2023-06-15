Advanced search
    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00:04 2023-06-15 pm EDT
9.350 USD   -0.53%
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Chatham Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Common, Preferred Dividend
Insider Buy: Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

06/15/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, before the opening of the market. That same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review second quarter 2023 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, http://chathamlodgingtrust.com/, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until Wednesday, August 09, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, access number 10179996. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 311 M - -
Net income 2023 1,70 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 470x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Robert D. Perlmutter Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-23.39%459
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-0.06%32 517
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-3.76%13 167
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.8.66%12 418
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.14.66%5 536
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-3.80%3 476
