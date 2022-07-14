Log in
    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
10.97 USD   -1.44%
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
BU
07/07Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $15 From $16, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/24CHATHAM LODGING TRUST(NYSE : CLDT) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, before the opening of the market. That same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review second quarter 2022 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, http://chathamlodgingtrust.com/, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, reference number 13731637. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 287 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -58,6x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 543 M 543 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-18.88%543
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.4.95%30 431
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-1.58%12 185
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-8.34%11 344
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-16.22%4 199
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-5.94%3 477