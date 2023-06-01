Advanced search
    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
9.270 USD   -1.28%
Chatham Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Common, Preferred Dividend
BU
04:06pInsider Buy: Chatham Lodging Trust
MT
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results; Wins Hilton Development Award for Home2 Suites Woodland Hills Warner Center
AQ
Chatham Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Common, Preferred Dividend

06/01/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 39 hotels, today announced that its board of trustees declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.07 per common share, as well as a quarterly preferred share dividend of $0.41406 per preferred share, payable on July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumption and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions, including the effect on travel of potential terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the company’s hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the company’s indebtedness and its ability to meet covenants in its debt agreements; relationships with property managers; the company’s ability to maintain its properties in a Fourth-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the company’s ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; the company’s ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions; and the company’s ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for the company to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes and other risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business described in the company's filings with the SEC. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 311 M - -
Net income 2023 2,30 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 470x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Robert D. Perlmutter Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-23.47%459
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-4.54%31 061
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-7.58%12 644
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.3.36%11 807
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.12.17%5 009
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-7.92%3 328
