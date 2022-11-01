Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chatham Lodging Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLDT   US16208T1025

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
12.97 USD   -0.08%
09:12aChatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Adds Term Loan
BU
10/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Chatham Lodging Trust Price Target to $17 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/11Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Adds Term Loan

11/01/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Incremental Capacity Enhances Balance Sheet; Maturity Extended to 2027

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium branded, select-service hotels, today announced that it successfully refinanced its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and issued a new unsecured term loan.

The $215 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $90 million term loan replace Chatham’s previous $250 million senior unsecured credit facility that was scheduled to mature in 2023. Inclusive of extension options, the revolving credit facility and term loan mature in October 2027. Chatham has up to six months to borrow funds under the unsecured term loan and intends to fully draw the $90 million within that time frame to repay maturing secured debt.

The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leveraged based pricing grid over the applicable adjusted term SOFR ranging from 1.5 to 2.25 percent for the revolving credit facility and 1.45 to 2.2 percent for the term loan. Chatham can increase capacity in the future by up to $145 million through an accordion feature. There are currently no outstanding borrowings on the unsecured credit facility or term loan.

“Our balance sheet is in fantastic shape, the strongest it has been in the last decade, and our ability to raise incremental proceeds during a tumultuous time in the credit markets is a testament to our financial condition,” highlighted Dennis Craven, Chatham’s chief operating officer. “We are in excellent shape after reducing our net debt by approximately 40 percent since the start of the pandemic, by far the most of any lodging REIT, through a series of value enhancing transactions. We are in great position to generate incremental cash flow and create more value for our shareholders.”

Barclays Bank PLC, Capital One, National Association, Regions Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the revolving credit facility with Bank of America N.A also participating as a lender.

Regions Capital Markets and Capital One, National Association acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the term loan with Stifel Bank and Trust also participating as a lender.

“We greatly appreciate the collaborative efforts of our participating lenders who worked with us to successfully execute these two new facilities, further solidifying our financial position for the next five years,” stated Jeremy Wegner, Chatham’s chief financial officer. “We have very manageable maturities aggregating $112 million in 2023. We have full availability under both facilities and have encumbrances on only 15 of our 39 hotels, which provides us flexibility to appropriately address our maturities and capacity to acquire assets at the right time.”

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Chatham Lodging Trust, including those statements regarding acquisitions, capital expenditures, future operating results and the timing and composition of revenues, among others, and statements containing words such as “expects,” “believes” or “will,” which indicate that those statements are forward-looking. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those discussed in such statements. Additional risks are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
09:12aChatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Adds Term Loan
BU
10/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Chatham Lodging Trust Price Target to $17 From $20, Maintains Outpe..
MT
10/11Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Tuesday, Nove..
BU
09/01Chatham Lodging Announces Preferred Dividend
BU
08/08B. Riley Raises Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)'s PT to $18 from $16.50 Following Q2 Beat ..
MT
08/04Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Huge Second Quarter 2022 Results; Top Markets Post Sign..
AQ
08/03CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/03Transcript : Chatham Lodging Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces Huge Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/03Chatham Lodging : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,98 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -72,1x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 15,90 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-5.47%633
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.6.34%30 838
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.8.57%13 497
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.3.00%12 907
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-3.31%4 847
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.6.01%3 918