Chatham Lodging Trust : September 2020 Investor Presentation
09/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2020
Safe Harbor Disclosure
We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flow and plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.
Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the terms of the proposed financing, market trends in our industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt financing markets or the general economy or the demand for commercial real estate loans; our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; actions and initiatives of the U.S. government and changes to U.S. government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions; economic trends and economic recoveries; our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements; changes in the value of our hotel portfolio; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters; our ability to satisfy the REIT qualification requirements for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of qualified personnel; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our shareholders in the future; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common shares; and degree and nature of our competition.
The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Included in this presentation are certain "non-GAAP financial measures," within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) Adjusted EBITDA and (5) Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company's operating performance prescribed by GAAP.
Business Highlights
Highest Q2 2020 RevPAR of any lodging REIT
Highest margins of any lodging REIT
Profit / cash flow at lower revenue levels than peers
Largest portfolio concentration of extended stay rooms of any lodging REIT
Extended stay rooms especially attractive to current lodging demand sources
Outperforming peers in current market environment
Relationship with Island Hospitality drives superior sales and cost control
Portfolio well suited to capture demand from lodging recovery
No big box hotels, limited group exposure and no NYC exposure
Solid liquidity position
Limited cash burn
No material debt maturities until 2023
Reasonable leverage before Covid-19 pandemic
Debt from highly leveraged JVs is non-recourse
Superior portfolio quality with substantial long-term value
Chatham Operating Statistics
Chatham's daily room revenue over the last week has been ~$385k and occupancy is currently ~57%
Steady improvements in performance since the end of March
Daily Room Revenue ($)
1,000,000
900,000
800,000
700,000
600,000
500,000
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
0 3/1/20 4/1/20 5/1/20 6/1/20 7/1/20 8/1/20
Daily Occupancy %
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0% 3/1/20 4/1/20 5/1/20 6/1/20 7/1/20 8/1/20
Chatham RevPAR Index Outperformance
Chatham's RevPAR index has increased dramatically in the current challenging market environment
Index outperformance reflects both ability of Island Hospitality sales team to successfully identify and book unique sources of demand and the appeal of extended stay hotels for current sources of demand
Chatham Weekly RevPAR Index
180
169
165
2019 Full Year RevPAR Index of 118.2
160
138 142
155 150
139 138
147
145
147
140 137
143 140
144 140 139
138
140
125
124
135
133
133
115
118
117 120 121
121
119 121
120
123
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
STR Industry Performance - July 2020
Limited service hotels are outperforming in the current market environment
US Lodging Industry RevPAR by Chain Scale (July 2020)
Chatham Focus
0.0%
-20.0%
-23.7%
-40.0%
-34.4%
-60.0%
-46.3%
-59.1%
-80.0%
-74.8%
-74.2%
-100.0%
Luxury
Upper Upscale
Upscale
Upper Midscale Midscale
Economy
Superior Margins
Chatham's superior EBITDA margins and ability to control costs provide it with a significant advantage in the current environment
Chatham will achieve profit / cash flow breakeven at lower revenue levels than peers Hotel EBITDA Margin (Year Ended 12/31/19)
45.0%
40.0%
35.0%
30.0%
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
38.3% 37.6%36.7%
32.2%
32.0%
31.9%
31.8%
30.4%
29.6%
29.2%
29.1%
29.0%
28.3%
CLDT
INN
APLE
PEB
HT
AHT
RLJ
SHO
DRH
PK
BHR
HST
XHR
Full-Service Lodging REITs
Select-Service Lodging REITs
High Quality Hotels in High Quality Markets
Chatham's superior portfolio is reflected by its top brands and attractive markets
68% of Chatham's EBITDA is generated by extended stay hotels which are significantly outperforming in the current market environment
Chatham Brands (% of LTM Hotel EBITDA)
Embassy SpringHill
3% 2%
Hyatt
Hampton Place
6% 4%
Courtyard
8%
Hilton
Residence
Garden Inn
9%
Inn
57%
Homewood
Suites
11%
Chatham Markets (% of LTM Hotel EBITDA)
Silicon Valley
Other24%
33%
San Diego
10%
Houston
5%
Greater
DC
NY
Los
7%
6%
Angeles
NH / ME
8%
6%
Most Extended Stay Rooms of All Lodging REITs
Chatham's portfolio has a significantly larger concentration of extended stay rooms than other lodging REITs
Extended stay room product is very attractive to current sources of lodging demand
Extended Stay Rooms as % of Total
70.0%
60.0%
59.4%
50.0%
40.0%
32.3%
30.0%
21.9%
20.0%
14.7%
10.0%
9.8%
6.8%
2.0%
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
CLDT
APLE
INN
RLJ
AHT
HT
XHR
PK
CPLG
RHP
HST
PEB
SHO
DRH
BHR
Q2 2020 RevPAR Performance
Chatham generated the highest RevPAR of any public lodging REIT in Q2
$ RevPAR - Q2 2020
$33.17
$28.44 $26.75
$23.33 $23.20
$14.31 $13.56
$8.92 $7.85 $7.18
$3.99 $3.06
RevPAR % Change - Q2 2020
-75%
-77%
-83%
-87%
-91%
-92%
-93%
-95%
-96%
-96%
-98%
-98%
Q2 2020 Hotel EBITDA Performance
Chatham generated the second highest Hotel EBITDA per room of any lodging REIT in Q2
Hotel EBITDA per Room ($)- Q2 2020
25
(370)
(887)
(1,655) (1,893)
(3,009) (3,054)(3,428) (3,733) (3,753)
(4,410) (4,717)
Hotel EBITDA % Change - Q2 2020
-99%
-106%
-116%
-123%
-128%
-132%
-134%
-136%
-136%
-143%
-144%
-144%
Operating Performance Has Improved Significantly
Steady RevPAR improvements have led to positive hotel EBITDA and have significantly reduced cash burn
RevPAR ($)
$61
$52
$45
$31
$24
April May June July August
Hotel EBITDA / Free Cash Flow ($ in mm)
0.8
(0.8)
(2.3)
(2.8)
(4.2)
(5.8)
AprilMayJune
Hotel EBITDA
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow represents hotel EBITDA less cash corporate G&A, cash interest, and $9 million of annual debt principal amortization.
Solid Liquidity Position and Limited Cash Burn
Chatham had $114 million of liquidity at 6/30/20 which would cover cash needs for 41 months even if performance does not increase from June levels
Chatham has six unencumbered hotels with a book value of $276 million that could serve as collateral to raise additional proceeds
Chatham Liquidity at 6/30/20 ($ in 1,000s)
$120,000
$100,000
$80,000
$77,000
$60,000
$113,883
$40,000
$20,000
$36,883
$36,883
$0
Unrestricted Cash
Credit Facility
Total Liquidity
Availability
Estimated Monthly Cash Flow at RevPAR Levels
$0
($2,800)
$45
$75
(June)
(Breakeven)
RevPAR
Chatham Debt Maturity Profile
Chatham has limited near term debt maturities and a significant amount of time for operations to recover before debt needs to be refinanced
Chatham Debt Maturity Profile ($ in 1,000s)
$500,000
$400,000
$77,000
$300,000
$173,000
$200,000
$316,597
$100,000
$145,432
$-
$12,790
$17,558
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Mortgage
Credit Facility (Drawn)
Credit Facility (Undrawn)
Assumes Chatham utilizes available credit facility extension option.
High Quality Hotels in Attractive Markets
High Quality Hotels in Attractive Markets
Recently Renovated Rooms
