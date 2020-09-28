Log in
Chatham Lodging Trust : September 2020 Investor Presentation

09/28/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Investor Presentation

September 2020

Safe Harbor Disclosure

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flow and plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the terms of the proposed financing, market trends in our industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt financing markets or the general economy or the demand for commercial real estate loans; our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; actions and initiatives of the U.S. government and changes to U.S. government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions; economic trends and economic recoveries; our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements; changes in the value of our hotel portfolio; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters; our ability to satisfy the REIT qualification requirements for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of qualified personnel; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our shareholders in the future; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common shares; and degree and nature of our competition.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Included in this presentation are certain "non-GAAP financial measures," within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) Adjusted EBITDA and (5) Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company's operating performance prescribed by GAAP.

2

Business Highlights

  • Highest Q2 2020 RevPAR of any lodging REIT
  • Highest margins of any lodging REIT
    • Profit / cash flow at lower revenue levels than peers
  • Largest portfolio concentration of extended stay rooms of any lodging REIT
    • Extended stay rooms especially attractive to current lodging demand sources
  • Outperforming peers in current market environment
  • Relationship with Island Hospitality drives superior sales and cost control
  • Portfolio well suited to capture demand from lodging recovery
    • No big box hotels, limited group exposure and no NYC exposure
  • Solid liquidity position
  • Limited cash burn
  • No material debt maturities until 2023
  • Reasonable leverage before Covid-19 pandemic
    • Debt from highly leveraged JVs is non-recourse
  • Superior portfolio quality with substantial long-term value

3

Chatham Operating Statistics

Chatham's daily room revenue over the last week has been ~$385k and occupancy is currently ~57%

  • Steady improvements in performance since the end of March

Daily Room Revenue ($)

1,000,000

900,000

800,000

700,000

600,000

500,000

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

0 3/1/20 4/1/20 5/1/20 6/1/20 7/1/20 8/1/20

Daily Occupancy %

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0% 3/1/20 4/1/20 5/1/20 6/1/20 7/1/20 8/1/20

4

Chatham RevPAR Index Outperformance

Chatham's RevPAR index has increased dramatically in the current challenging market environment

  • Index outperformance reflects both ability of Island Hospitality sales team to successfully identify and book unique sources of demand and the appeal of extended stay hotels for current sources of demand

Chatham Weekly RevPAR Index

180

169

165

2019 Full Year RevPAR Index of 118.2

160

138 142

155 150

139 138

147

145

147

140 137

143 140

144 140 139

138

140

125

124

135

133

133

115

118

117 120 121

121

119 121

120

123

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

5

STR Industry Performance - July 2020

Limited service hotels are outperforming in the current market environment

US Lodging Industry RevPAR by Chain Scale (July 2020)

Chatham Focus

0.0%

-20.0%

-23.7%

-40.0%

-34.4%

-60.0%

-46.3%

-59.1%

-80.0%

-74.8%

-74.2%

-100.0%

Luxury

Upper Upscale

Upscale

Upper Midscale Midscale

Economy

6

Superior Margins

Chatham's superior EBITDA margins and ability to control costs provide it with a significant advantage in the current environment

  • Chatham will achieve profit / cash flow breakeven at lower revenue levels than peers Hotel EBITDA Margin (Year Ended 12/31/19)

45.0%

40.0%

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

38.3% 37.6% 36.7%

32.2%

32.0%

31.9%

31.8%

30.4%

29.6%

29.2%

29.1%

29.0%

28.3%

CLDT

INN

APLE

PEB

HT

AHT

RLJ

SHO

DRH

PK

BHR

HST

XHR

Full-Service Lodging REITs

Select-Service Lodging REITs

7

High Quality Hotels in High Quality Markets

Chatham's superior portfolio is reflected by its top brands and attractive markets

  • 68% of Chatham's EBITDA is generated by extended stay hotels which are significantly outperforming in the current market environment

Chatham Brands (% of LTM Hotel EBITDA)

Embassy SpringHill

3% 2%

Hyatt

Hampton Place

6% 4%

Courtyard

8%

Hilton

Residence

Garden Inn

9%

Inn

57%

Homewood

Suites

11%

Chatham Markets (% of LTM Hotel EBITDA)

Silicon Valley

Other24%

33%

San Diego

10%

Houston

5%

Greater

DC

NY

Los

7%

6%

Angeles

NH / ME

8%

6%

8

Most Extended Stay Rooms of All Lodging REITs

Chatham's portfolio has a significantly larger concentration of extended stay rooms than other lodging REITs

  • Extended stay room product is very attractive to current sources of lodging demand

Extended Stay Rooms as % of Total

70.0%

60.0%

59.4%

50.0%

40.0%

32.3%

30.0%

21.9%

20.0%

14.7%

10.0%

9.8%

6.8%

2.0%

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

CLDT

APLE

INN

RLJ

AHT

HT

XHR

PK

CPLG

RHP

HST

PEB

SHO

DRH

BHR

9

Q2 2020 RevPAR Performance

Chatham generated the highest RevPAR of any public lodging REIT in Q2

$ RevPAR - Q2 2020

$33.17

$28.44 $26.75

$23.33 $23.20

$14.31 $13.56

$8.92 $7.85 $7.18

$3.99 $3.06

RevPAR % Change - Q2 2020

-75%

-77%

-83%

-87%

-91%

-92%

-93%

-95%

-96%

-96%

-98%

-98%

10

Q2 2020 Hotel EBITDA Performance

Chatham generated the second highest Hotel EBITDA per room of any lodging REIT in Q2

Hotel EBITDA per Room ($) - Q2 2020

25

(370)

(887)

(1,655) (1,893)

(3,009) (3,054) (3,428) (3,733) (3,753)

(4,410) (4,717)

Hotel EBITDA % Change - Q2 2020

-99%

-106%

-116%

-123%

-128%

-132%

-134%

-136%

-136%

-143%

-144%

-144%

11

Operating Performance Has Improved Significantly

Steady RevPAR improvements have led to positive hotel EBITDA and have significantly reduced cash burn

RevPAR ($)

$61

$52

$45

$31

$24

April May June July August

Hotel EBITDA / Free Cash Flow ($ in mm)

0.8

(0.8)

(2.3)

(2.8)

(4.2)

(5.8)

AprilMayJune

Hotel EBITDA

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow represents hotel EBITDA less cash corporate G&A, cash interest, and $9 million of annual debt principal amortization.

12

Solid Liquidity Position and Limited Cash Burn

Chatham had $114 million of liquidity at 6/30/20 which would cover cash needs for 41 months even if performance does not increase from June levels

  • Chatham has six unencumbered hotels with a book value of $276 million that could serve as collateral to raise additional proceeds

Chatham Liquidity at 6/30/20 ($ in 1,000s)

$120,000

$100,000

$80,000

$77,000

$60,000

$113,883

$40,000

$20,000

$36,883

$36,883

$0

Unrestricted Cash

Credit Facility

Total Liquidity

Availability

Estimated Monthly Cash Flow at RevPAR Levels

$0

($2,800)

$45

$75

(June)

(Breakeven)

RevPAR

13

Chatham Debt Maturity Profile

Chatham has limited near term debt maturities and a significant amount of time for operations to recover before debt needs to be refinanced

Chatham Debt Maturity Profile ($ in 1,000s)

$500,000

$400,000

$77,000

$300,000

$173,000

$200,000

$316,597

$100,000

$145,432

$-

$12,790

$17,558

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Mortgage

Credit Facility (Drawn)

Credit Facility (Undrawn)

Assumes Chatham utilizes available credit facility extension option.

14

High Quality Hotels in Attractive Markets

15

High Quality Hotels in Attractive Markets

16

Recently Renovated Rooms

17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chatham Lodging Trust published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:54:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 152 M - -
Net income 2020 -91,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,17x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,10 $
Last Close Price 7,20 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Jack P. DeBoer Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-60.74%338
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-7.79%12 573
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-12.01%8 251
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.64%7 504
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-9.62%3 679
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-62.12%2 309
