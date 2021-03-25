Log in
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces Sale of Its Innkeepers Joint Venture Interest

03/25/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, announced the sale of its 10.3 percent interest in the Innkeepers joint venture with Colony Capital for $2.8 million.

“This sale culminates a very successful joint venture investment for Chatham since we partnered with Cerberus to buy the Innkeepers portfolio out of bankruptcy in 2011,” highlighted Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s president and chief executive officer. “Originally investing $37 million for our interest, this has proven to be a very profitable investment for Chatham and our shareholders. Alongside Cerberus, our investment returned profit of approximately $80 million by the time Cerberus sold its interest to Northstar Realty Finance (which ultimately merged with Colony) in 2014. Since then, we received distributions of $22.2 million, bringing total returns to over $100 million.”

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 39 properties with an aggregate of 5,900 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 -39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,70 $
Last Close Price 13,29 $
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Rolf E. Ruhfus Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST23.06%690
VICI PROPERTIES INC.5.61%15 488
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.16.68%12 697
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.15%10 440
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.24.49%5 691
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC3.32%5 239
