Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chatham Lodging Trust    CLDT

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST

(CLDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chatham Lodging Trust : March 2021 Investor Presentation

03/03/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

March 2021

Safe Harbor Disclosure

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flow and plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the terms of the proposed financing, market trends in our industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt financing markets or the general economy or the demand for commercial real estate loans; our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; actions and initiatives of the U.S. government and changes to U.S. government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions; economic trends and economic recoveries; our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements; changes in the value of our hotel portfolio; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters; our ability to satisfy the REIT qualification requirements for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of qualified personnel; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our shareholders in the future; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common shares; and degree and nature of our competition.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Included in this presentation are certain "non-GAAP financial measures," within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) Adjusted EBITDA and (5) Hotel EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company's operating performance prescribed by GAAP.

Business Highlights

  • Highest RevPAR of any lodging REIT during the Covid pandemic

  • Highest margins of any lodging REIT Profit / cash flow at lower revenue levels than peers

  • Largest portfolio concentration of extended stay rooms of any lodging REIT Extended stay rooms especially attractive to current lodging demand sources

  • Relationship with Island Hospitality drives superior sales and cost control

  • Portfolio well suited to capture demand from lodging recovery No big box hotels, limited group exposure and no NYC exposure

  • Solid liquidity position and limited cash burn

  • Sale of Residence Inn Mission Valley demonstrates the value of Chatham's hotels 2019 cap rate of 6.5%, EBITDA multiple of 14.0x, $349k / room

  • No material debt maturities until 2023

  • Reasonable leverage before Covid-19 pandemic

  • Superior portfolio quality with substantial long-term value

  • Deployment of highly effective Covid vaccine will drive performance recovery

Chatham Operating Statistics

Operating performance recovered significantly from early pandemic lows but plateaued at the end of the summer and declined in Q4 due to normal seasonality and increasing Covid activity

  • Performance has started to improve meaningfully in early 2021

Daily Room Revenue ($)

900,000 90.0%

800,000 80.0%

700,000 70.0%

600,000 60.0%

500,000 50.0%

400,000 40.0%

300,000 30.0%

200,000 20.0%

100,000 10.0%

0 0.0%

3/1/20

4/1/20

5/1/20

6/1/20

7/1/20

8/1/20

9/1/20

10/1/20

11/1/20

12/1/20

1/1/21

2/1/21

3/1/21

RevPAR and occupancy data in charts reflect 7-day rolling average results.

Daily Occupancy %

3/1/20

3/1/21

4/1/20

5/1/20

6/1/20

7/1/20

8/1/20

9/1/20

10/1/20

11/1/20

12/1/20

1/1/21

2/1/21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chatham Lodging Trust published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
01:34pCHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
03/01CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : B. Riley Raises Chatham Lodging Trust's Price Target to..
MT
02/25CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/25CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
02/25CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Generated Positi..
AQ
02/24CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/24CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Swings to Q4 Negative Adjusted FFO as Revenue More Than..
MT
02/24CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/24CHATHAM LODGING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24CHATHAM LODGING TRUST  : Earnings Flash (CLDT) CHATHAM LODGING TRUST Posts Q4 Re..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 634 M 634 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,10 $
Last Close Price 13,48 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Jack P. DeBoer Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST24.81%634
VICI PROPERTIES INC.11.69%15 284
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC9.43%11 293
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.4.34%10 296
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.21.63%4 921
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC7.67%4 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ