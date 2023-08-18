Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.258093 million compared to net income of USD 0.034785 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was USD 0.570153 million compared to net income of USD 0.639144 million a year ago.
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:12 pm
