Chayo Public : Notification the exercise of CHAYO-W1

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 13:04:05
Headline
Notification the exercise of CHAYO-W1
Symbol
CHAYO
Source
CHAYO
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 03-Mar-2022
Name of securities                       : CHAYO-W1
Exercise date                            : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 17-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 5.192
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 1.251
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.chayo555.com/th/investor-relations/shareholder/warrant-information
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    :     Investor Relations Department
Chayo Group Public Company Limited
44/499-504, Phahonyothin Road, Anusawari Sub-district, Bang Khen District, 
Bangkok
Telephone No.: 02-016-4499
Facsimile No.: 02-001-2555
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Kitti Tungsriwong
company
Position                                 : Deputy Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Chayo Group pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
