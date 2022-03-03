Chayo Public : Notification the exercise of CHAYO-W1
03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
03 Mar 2022 13:04:05
Notification the exercise of CHAYO-W1
CHAYO
CHAYO
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 03-Mar-2022
Name of securities : CHAYO-W1
Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 17-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 5.192
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1.251
shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.chayo555.com/th/investor-relations/shareholder/warrant-information
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Investor Relations Department
Chayo Group Public Company Limited
44/499-504, Phahonyothin Road, Anusawari Sub-district, Bang Khen District,
Bangkok
Telephone No.: 02-016-4499
Facsimile No.: 02-001-2555
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kitti Tungsriwong
company
Position : Deputy Chief Executive Officer
